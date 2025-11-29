By Jim Hᴏft

November 30, 2025

FBI agents raided the $2,000-a-month apartment in Bellingham, Washington, on Thursday, executing search warrants as part of a rapidly expanding terrorism probe tied to Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the gunman who ambushed and shot two National Guard members just steps from the White House.

Lakanwal is facing at least three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed, along with criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities have hinted that additional federal charges, possibly terrorism-related, could be forthcoming.

The raid, led by FBI counterterrorism agents, seized multiple electronic devices, cellphones, laptops, iPads, from a residence that stunned neighbors described as “sparse,” with no beds, just couch cushions they would sleep on, and “barely any furniture,” IBT reported.

According to locals, Lakanwal spoke little English, barely mingled with neighbors, and was ‘often seen playing Call of Duty’ inside his apartment.

The operation also included searches of properties in both Washington state and San Diego, where agents reportedly collected additional digital materials.

The FBI confirmed that this is no longer just a shooting investigation, it is now a full-scale counterterrorism operation, possibly with international angles.

Officials confirmed special interviews have been conducted with Lakanwal’s relatives, including his brother, who is also living in the United States.

Before securing his own residence, Lakanwal and his family, his wife, Khamila, and five young sons, were housed by a Washington State couple who launched a now-deleted GoFundMe campaign.

“This is Stan and Val, and we are fundraising for an Afghan refugee family who stayed at our home for 2 months before finding permanent rental housing in Bellingham, WA. Rahmanullah and Khamila have 5 wonderful boys ages 11 to 2.

Before being evacuated to the US in September 2021, Rahmanullah served for 11 years as a member of the Afghan Special Forces alongside U.S. service members fighting the Taliban. This is an opportunity for you to help a truly wonderful family.

They left Afghanistan with nothing, and they need household and kitchen items of all kinds. Please give whatever you can to help them start a new life in the US. They are truly genuine, kind people.”

According to Laura Loomer, the GoFundMe was last updated on January 30, 2023.

According to the update:

“We are sending this update to all of you who generously donated to help the Afghan refugee family that lived with us for 4 months last year. They are doing very well, and have a small house rented with the help of a caring landlord.

Ramanullah has a job at the local hospital working in the laundry, the kids are all in public school and the parents are taking English classes. We can’t imagine the hardships they have been through, but we think they are doing well.”

Officials confirm that Lakanwal entered the U.S. in 2021 during Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, which resettled tens of thousands of Afghans following the botched withdrawal from Kabul.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Sarah Beckstrom, the 20-year-old West Virginia National Guard member, was critically wounded in an ambush-style shooting near the White House on Wednesday.

Sarah had volunteered to work that day so others could enjoy Thanksgiving with their families.

Beckstrom suffered a “mortal wound” and passed away on Thanksgiving Day.

BOTTOMLINE

