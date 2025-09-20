By Baxter Dmitry

For years, they’ve told us the story of Isaac Kappy was over.

A troubled actor who ‘took his own life’ on Route 66—case closed. But what if that was the cover story?

What if the truth was buried deep in police files, locked away where no one would ever find it? Tonight, that changes.

Because we’ve obtained what the elites never wanted you to hear: a lost deposition from Isaac Kappy himself.

Suppressed for years, hidden inside the LAPD, and only now brought to light thanks to a brave whistleblower who risked everything to get it out.

This isn’t speculation. These are Kappy’s own words—testimony that could blow open Hollywood’s darkest secrets.

And once you hear it, you’ll understand why they tried so hard to silence him… and why his death was anything but accidental.

An LAPD whistleblower has uncovered something the public was never meant to hear—a lost deposition recorded by Isaac Kappy a year before his death.

In it, Kappy names names and lays out the crimes of Hollywood’s most powerful figures. The recording was meant for an official investigation, but that probe was shut down before it even began.

According to the law enforcement official, these crimes are an open secret in L.A.

Everyone inside the system knows—but they’re understood to be off-limits, above anyone’s pay grade to touch.

Now the silence is breaking. Word is leaking out, and rumors say this goes far beyond Hollywood. All the way to the top. Even the White House is aware.

Earlier this week, President Trump took a swipe at Tom Hanks after West Point abruptly canceled a ceremony that was set to honor the Hollywood star.

According to insiders, President Trump has been briefed on the darker truth about Tom Hanks. And let’s be clear, President Trump believes Hanks has no business receiving honors from the U.S. military.

The idea itself was outrageous.

After all, handing him the Presidential Medal of Freedom was already a slap in the face to the American people—a sick joke dressed up as a ceremony.

West Point’s canceled ceremony wasn’t just about scheduling or politics—it was a signal. The elites tried to push through another ritual of public reverence, but this time it collapsed under the weight of what President Trump has been told.

And once the truth about figures like Hanks finally breaks the surface, the whole façade of Hollywood sainthood comes crashing down.

The truth is, there’s one man who deserved high honors far more than any of these elite reprobates.

The case of JAG vs. Oprah Winfrey reached a theatrical conclusion Monday morning, February 19, 2024, when Winfrey was executed at Guantanamo Bay for having aided and abetted the enemy, FEMA, in depriving Hawaii residents and tourists of life and property during last summer’s Maui inferno.

JAG arrested the transexual Degeneres after learning he had taken a $3.2 million bribe to spread pro-vaccine propaganda and orchestrated an abortive assassination attempt on President Trump. Medical exams at Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay proved two certainties: degenerate DeGeneres had been born a biological male and was unvaccinated.

READ MORE: JAG Arrests Ellen DeGeneres and wife, Portia de Rosi

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part X – Tom Hanks)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XIII – Bill Gates)

The Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy’s little finger was more worthy of the Presidential Medal of Freedom than all of them combined.

Kappy did what everyone else in Hollywood is too terrified to contemplate.

He broke ranks with the power structure and openly accused Tom Hanks of being a pedophile… then died under highly suspicious circumstances in 2019.

The official story claims he was hit by a car and then somehow ‘forced himself’ off a bridge on Route 66.

But here’s the chilling part—just before Kappy’s death, Tom Hanks himself posted a cryptic message about ‘road kill’ on Route 66 across his social media.

A coincidence? Or a coded warning? The timing is too precise, too unsettling, to ignore.

Could the man Isaac Kappy accused of wearing rings filled with the blood of his victims finally be brought to justice?

Katt Williams made it clear—everyone in Hollywood knows the truth about Isaac Kappy’s death.

And as he explains, if you dare to speak out against them, they’ll come for you.

These people are masters at silencing opposition, and they’ve perfected the art of making it look like an accident.

Katt Williams is right—Hollywood has perfected the art of silencing its critics. And no story illustrates that better than the strange and suspicious death of Isaac Kappy.

They thought they buried him, erased his voice, and sealed away the evidence of what he tried to expose.

But here’s where they went wrong—you can’t bury the truth forever.

And Kappy left behind more than anyone realized.

After the break, we’re going to reveal a bombshell deposition, long thought lost to history. A recording that was never meant to see the light of day… until now. It has resurfaced thanks to a whistleblower deep inside the LAPD.

This is the moment they never wanted you to hear—Kappy speaking for himself, in his own words. Stay with us.

Welcome back. Before the break, we told you about the LAPD whistleblower who uncovered Isaac Kappy’s lost deposition.

Now, for the first time, you’re about to hear it. These are Kappy’s own words—recorded a year before his death—naming names, describing crimes, and exposing the darkness at the very core of Hollywood.

Listen closely. This is the testimony they never wanted you to hear.

Isaac Kappy is not alone. He joined a long list of celebrities who died before their time—Anne Heche, Chester Bennington, Chris Cornell, Anthony Bourdain, Avicii, and others whose names rarely get mentioned in the same breath. What did they have in common?

Each of them stumbled onto the same unspeakable truth.

They were investigating the crime at the very heart of the entertainment industry.

A crime so dark, so monstrous, that the mainstream dares not even speak its name.

We are taking about crimes against children committed by elite pedophiles… and the industry of enablers that profit off the slavery of children.

Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell were working on a documentary about child trafficking before they died.

Anthony Bourdain began hinting at things he knew about powerful people, things he wished he didn’t know. Anne Heche’s final film? A story about child exploitation.

Avicii’s music video ‘For a Better Day’? A chilling allegory of the same horror. And Isaac Kappy—he put names to it, out loud, and paid the ultimate price.

They all knew the risks. They knew the system doesn’t tolerate whistleblowers.

But they spoke up anyway, because these crimes cannot be allowed to continue in the shadows.

And every time one of these voices is silenced, the question becomes louder: how many more need to die before the truth finally breaks through?

As Kappy warned, you can’t be neutral. Either you stand and do everything in your power to expose and destroy this 9,000-year-old cult of elite pedophiles hiding in plain sight, or your silence makes you complicit in their crimes.

Actor Tom Hanks’ Daughter Admits Her Family Has Raped and Sacrificed Children for Generations

Pedophile Actor Tom Hanks Doppelganger’s ceremonial first pitch at Cleveland Guardians’ home opener

Investigators: Tom Hanks Facing Prison on ‘Sickening’ Pedophilia and Murder Charges

Murdered FBI Chief’s Last Interview Uncovered: ‘D.C. Elite Are Satanic Pedophiles’

BOTTOMLINE

The FBI has obtained a tape from Isaac Kappy proving that the late Tom Hanks is a serial pedophile.

Isaac Kappy was a minor actor with roles in films like Thor (2011) and Terminator Salvation (2009), as well as episodes of Breaking Bad.

In 2018, he gained notoriety for publicly accusing several Hollywood figures, including Tom Hanks, Seth Green, and Steven Spielberg, of being involved in pedophilia and child trafficking rings.

He died on May 13, 2019, at age 42, after jumping from a bridge on Route 66 in Arizona and being struck by a vehicle; authorities ruled it a suicide.

Conspiracy theorists have speculated that his death was foul play to silence him.

A "lost deposition" tape from Kappy was supposedly uncovered by an anonymous LAPD whistleblower and is now in FBI possession, detailing Hanks' alleged crimes.

