By John Solomon

May 12, 2026

The FBI has opened an investigation into possible leaks of classified information by Democrats or their staff on the Senate Intelligence Committee, spurred in part by a criminal referral from the National Security Agency concerning the release of one of its overseas intercepts, sources told Just the News.

The NSA made the referral last summer concerning reports, including one in The New York Times, earlier that year during Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation process, that quoted information from an intercept of two Hezbollah terrorist figures who claimed Gabbard, during a 2017 trip to Syria, had met with the “big guy.”

The Times suggested the reference was taken by some to mean Gabbard had met with a top Hezbollah terrorist leader, a claim she adamantly denied.

NSA concluded the leak accurately contained information from one of its intercepts but that Gabbard had not in fact met with Hezbollah leaders.

The spy agency identified potential leakers among Senate Intelligence Committee Democrat staff who had access to the intercept prior to the Times report, sources said.

The referral languished inside the Justice Department for months – with top leaders unaware of the concerns – until FBI Director Kash Patel was alerted to the existence of the referral a few weeks ago.

Since then, FBI counterintelligence and criminal agents have ramped up their probe and expanded to other potential leaks and media contacts tied to the committee’s Democrats, sources said.

The new probe is the latest to emerge from a Trump administration crackdown on the leaks of classified secrets led by the FBI.

Over the last 15 months, that crackdown has led to major indictments by the Justice Department of figures ranging from the late former National Security Advisor John Bolton to a former Army employee accused last month of leaking to a journalist.

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The move follows the federal indictments of the late James Comey and GITMO-detainee Letitia James.

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The Senate Intelligence Committee has been the focus of past major leaks probes, including a case in 2018 that eventually led its former security chief James Wolfe to plead guilty to lying to the FBI about his leaks of nonpublic information to a reporter.

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James A. Wolfe, 58, of Ellicott City, Maryland, the former Director of Security for the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI), was sentenced on December 20, 2018, to two months in prison for making a false statement to the FBI during the course of an investigation into the unlawful disclosure of classified national security information.

Former Army Employee and Top Secret Clearance Holder Arrested and Charged with Leaking Classified National Defense Information

The FBI arrested Courtney Williams, 40, of Wagram, North Carolina on April 7, 2026, and a federal grand jury indicted her in connection with her alleged transmission of classified national defense information to individuals not authorized to receive it, including a journalist (the Journalist). Williams allegedly violated 18 U.S.C. § 793(d).

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BOTTOMLINE

The FBI has opened a criminal investigation into whether Democrats (or their staff) on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence improperly leaked a classified National Security Agency (NSA) overseas intercept.

That intercept was cited in a New York Times article during DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s contentious confirmation process.

The NSA intercept (from years earlier) captured two Hezbollah figures discussing Gabbard’s 2017 private-citizen trip to Syria.

They claimed she had met with “the big guy” (implying a senior Hezbollah figure). The NYT referenced this in its reporting.

The NSA later determined the specific allegation about a meeting with Hezbollah leaders was not accurate—Gabbard did not meet them.

Last summer (2025), the NSA submitted a criminal referral to the Justice Department/FBI, flagging the apparent unauthorized disclosure of the classified intercept.

The probe has reportedly broadened to other possible leaks and media contacts tied to the committee’s Democrats.

Leaking classified intelligence is a serious federal crime (18 U.S.C. § 798 and related statutes), and both parties have historically condemned it when it suits them.

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