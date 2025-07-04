By Hal Turner

July 4, 2025

FBI and DHS have sounded an alarm warning Americans about security threats from lone-wolf attackers and unauthorized drone activity targeting July 4 Independence Day celebrations in the US, amid tensions following recent military action in the Middle East.

The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies issued a joint bulletin in June saying “the most significant terrorism threat facing the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks here in New York City (and elsewhere) stems from lone wolf offenders and small groups of individuals seeking to commit acts of violence.”

The threat is not just limited to around New York, but other large gatherings could also be targeted. The threat assessment added “These individuals are often motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances.”

“Special events with high attendance and media coverage … remain attractive targets” for domestic and foreign terrorists and violent extremists who may want to “cause mass casualties or draw attention to their causes,” the bulletin said.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has confirmed that federal officials informed her about a possible terrorist threat ahead of the July 4 Independence Day holiday.



“Our federal partners reiterated yesterday that lone wolf actors remain the greatest potential threat including during the upcoming July 4th holiday,” Hochul said in a July 2 statement, without providing the names of the federal agencies or any specific details about potential plots.



The governor said state law enforcement officials are “in an increased alert posture following the recent conflict in the Middle East” and that under her direction, “State Police will have an increased presence at large events throughout the state” during the holiday.



“And we will be closely coordinating with local and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of all involved,” she said.



“National Guard personnel also remain deployed at major transportation hubs, as well as at key bridges and tunnels within New York City.



“We are also actively monitoring social media activity and continue to be on high alert for any cyberthreats.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and "enhancing security measures" to "ensure a safe and secure Independence Day across the nation," the department told Newsweek.

The statement comes after ABC News reported on bulletins outlining concerns of a lone wolf attack on July 4 celebrations, similar to the car-ramming attack that killed 14 people in New Orleans on January 1.

Newsweek has not seen an original copy of the bulletins.

A spokesperson for DHS told Newsweek: "At this time, DHS is not aware of any specific, credible threats to Fourth of July celebrations."

A spokesperson for the FBI told Newsweek: "The FBI always encourages members of the public to be vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

Why It Matters

The U.S. has experienced several attacks by lone actors in 2025: the New Year's attack in New Orleans, the shooting of two Israeli Embassy officials in Washington, D.C., the firebombing of a march for Israeli hostages in Boulder, Colorado, and the killing of two Minnesota lawmakers and the shooting of two others.

Since President Donald Trump took office, he has removed funding and most personnel from the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), the group tasked with countering violent extremism, and hired a 22-year-old former Heritage Foundation intern with no known counterterrorism or national security experience to lead it. This has created concerns over the White House's preparedness to deal with violent extremism.

What To Know

The bulletins obtained by ABC state:

"We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year's Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued [foreign terrorist organizations] messaging calling for attacks against Western targets."

The bulletins come after DHS issued a warning on June 22 over Iranian threats to the U.S. following the U.S. bombing Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

According to the bulletins, U.S.-based extremists and lone actors represent the largest threat to crowds gathering for Independence Day celebrations over the weekend.

Authorities have said they are concerned about chemicals being used on crowds in an attack similar to the one in Boulder, where one person died and 13 were injured after a man threw Molotov cocktails into the crowd.

Since taking office, President Trump has not only slashed the budget for CP3 but pivoted the nation's terrorism focus away from white supremacy and labelled drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

Abigail Jackson, a White House spokesperson, spoke with ProPublica regarding the changes at CP3, saying: "The notion that this single office is responsible for preventing terrorism is not only incorrect, it's ignorant."

What People Are Saying

A spokesperson for DHS told Newsweek:

"The Department of Homeland Security is working closely with the FBI and other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure a safe and secure Independence Day across the nation. We are enhancing security measures and coordinating intelligence-sharing to proactively address potential risks, including those from lone wolf actors. At this time, DHS is not aware of any specific, credible threats to Fourth of July celebrations."

A spokesperson for the FBI told Newsweek:

"While our standard practice is to not comment on specific intelligence products, the FBI regularly shares information with our law enforcement partners to assist in protecting the communities they serve, as well as with our private sector partners for awareness. The FBI always encourages members of the public to be vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement."

What Happens Next

Officials in New York told ABC that they are concerned about lone attackers over the holiday weekend who are "motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal or personal grievances."

