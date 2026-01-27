By Neil Munro

January 28, 2026

The FBI has begun investigating the sprawling, Antifa-connected networks of Minneapolis activists that are impeding federal agents from enforcing Americans’ civil right to fair enforcement of immigration and welfare laws.

The investigation follows a report showing that activists were trading information about agency automobiles via an encrypted Signal network.

“As soon as [Cam] Higby put that post out, I opened an investigation on it,” FBI director Kath Patel told online host Benny Johnson. He continued:

Just like any other case, when we say, “Hey, there was an attack in downtown Seattle. Does the public have information? We, the FBI, are looking to the public for information on these events.” We immediately opened up that investigation because that sort of signal chat was being coordinated with individuals, not just locally in Minnesota, but maybe even around the country.

If that leads to a break in the federal statute or a violation of some law, then we are going to arrest people. You cannot create a scenario that illegally entraps and puts law enforcement in harm’s way.

Now we will balance the First and Second Amendment constantly, but we have to let the community know that we will not tolerate acts of violence, an escalation, and a violation of the federal code. There has to be a break point, and you see it broken in Minneapolis time and time again.

There is growing evidence that Democrat leaders and their deputies have organized a city-wide surveillance system for the activists to block federal agents who are investigating massive fraud of taxpayers and massive violations of the nation’s immigration laws.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan have repeatedly exhorted crowds to block federal investigations, partly by describing federal officers as Nazis and Gestapo agents.

In turn, GOP leaders are describing the Democrats’ massive resistance to federal law enforcement as inciting crime and violence.

They also described the riots as entwined with federal investigations into Democrats’ multi-year passive support for — and possible participation in — massive, Somali-run welfare fraud

“Minnesota Democrats are inciting violence and obstruction of federal law enforcement,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Monday.

Chad Mizelle, a former deputy chief at the Department of Justice, suggested that Lt. Gov. Penny Flanagan could face a racketeering charge for helping build the activists’ networks:]

“Democrats deliberately put federal law enforcement officers in impossible situations and weaponize the resulting chaos for political gain,” said Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), adding:

Higby explained how the activists’ surveillance system operates.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



I have been undercover inside the groups for days.



You’ll notice emojis next to people’s names. Here’s a key for what those emojis mean.



The highlighted positions are the most crucial. Most are self explanatory. Mobile patrols spend their entire “shift” searching for suspicious vehicles.



When they find one they send it to the group so that “plate checkers” can compare with their database and see if it’s a known federal vehicle or if the patrol can make the confirmation so that the database can be updated.



Dispatch runs a maxed out call all day telling protestors where ICE has been spotted and how they can be best impeded.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



For each “occupation” or “shift” position, protestors have to undergo “training”



It’s unclear what the training entails - other than numerous slides of instruction. I’ve seen it mentioned repeatedly. Who is paying for all this?!

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Each chat (for a specific part of each city) has smaller districts broken up within it called “patrol zones” which guide ICE chasers on where they should be/position.

Here is a screen recording of their plate database as well as a link to its instructions.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is a screenshot of the active dispatch call (it’s always active) as well as a shift change. You can see folks are changing their emojis, clocking in and out.



I’ll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I was in claiming that we were “confirmed ICE”



They constantly misidentify vehicles. Pay attention to emojis tagged on plate checks.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



A new group chat for each zone is made each day. The chats are dated and deleted at the end of each day.



This is likely to avoid detection, record keeping, and consequences.



My mid-day, the group chats hit maximum capacity (1,000 people) allowed by signal and people who are not chasing federal agents are asked to leave to create room for those who are.



The dispatch calls also reach maximum capacity constantly. I believe it’s 50 people maximum. Which means, at any given time in each small zone, there are 50 people chasing agents.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The quasi police force uses a system called “SALUTE” which calls out the size of federal units, activity, locations, uniforms, times and locations.



They then instruct their ICE chasers to follow and confront agents at their known locations.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



THEY ARE EVERYWHERE AND LOCAL POLICE ARE COOPERATING.



Here an “observer” calls out a possible agent but says she’s just out walking her dog so can’t continue on.



Dispatch called for “backup”



Also below is a message indicating that local PD may get involved if ICE “hinders public safety”

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



These thugs apparently have a “HOME BASE” though I haven’t been able to identify it. Here’s an ICE chaser indicating that he is “expected” there.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here are chasers discussing what should be done after realizing they positively identified my vehicle as ICE, but then found out it was me.



I believe this person MIGHT be the aggressive individual in the second photo.

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



Here is more dispatch chatter, where they tweak out when they discover a vehicle. Whistles and horns can be heard in the background.



The dispatcher asks for photos and videos of the plate for “documentation” purposes.



The protestors use a “mutual aid” system. I tried to join the mutual aid that for Bloomington.



An admin told me that it was a vetted chat for teachers and that I’d need to describe my relationship to a school. And give my real name.



I couldn’t do that so I never made it in.



Why are there teachers aiding in this effort?!?!

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



ICE chaser operations go all night. The dispatch call is 24/7. These are messages screenshotted at 2am asking for observers at a location with potential illegals.



It’s from a “vetted” chat called “Wolfpack”

🧵🚨 MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED



The coordinators frequently delete messages to cover their tracks. This is another layer of security on top of the daily chat refreshes.

BOTTOMLINE

FBI Director Kash Patel, has launched an investigation into activist networks in the city, focusing on allegations that these groups—often described as Antifa-connected or left-wing—are impeding federal operations, coordinating surveillance on agents, and potentially receiving external funding to fuel protests and disruptions.

This probe is part of a broader crackdown on immigration-related fraud, welfare abuse, and what federal officials claim is organized resistance to deportations.

The investigation gained momentum amid a series of high-profile incidents, including fatal shootings by federal agents and arrests of protesters.

Activists have disrupted ICE operations, vandalized federal vehicles (e.g., a January 14 incident where equipment and IDs were stolen, leading to threats against an FBI agent and their family), and protested at locations like a church where an ICE official serves as pastor.

The investigation could lead to federal charges for obstruction, fraud, or aiding illegal immigration, with Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon deploying prosecutors to Minneapolis.

