By Frank Bruno

October13, 2025

At this point, it feels like every week brings another revelation about just how far the criminal Biden regime went to weaponize the government against its political opponents. The pattern is undeniable — and the American people are fed up.

They’re not tired of outrage; they’re tired of the inaction.

Bombshell after bombshell drops, exposing layers of corruption and abuse of power that could fill a 10-story library — yet not a single person is ever held accountable.

No indictments, no perp walks, no justice.

The fatigue is real, and it’s justified. Americans are sick of watching the powerful skate by while the rest of us are expected to play by the rules.

The system isn’t just broken — it’s rigged, and people know it.

The newest bombshell — and hopefully the final straw — is something called Operation Arctic Frost.

We now know that under Pedophile Joe Biden’s watch, the FBI and the late Special Counsel Jack Smith secretly spied on nine Republican members of Congress, including eight sitting U.S. senators.

And no, this isn’t some “right-wing conspiracy theory.” It’s straight from official documents released by Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Those documents make it clear this wasn’t just some rogue surveillance blunder — it was a coordinated, authorized operation targeting elected officials for the “crime” of questioning the 2020 election.

In other words, the fake Biden DOJ went after sitting lawmakers for doing their jobs.

It’s the kind of abuse of power you’d expect to see in a banana republic, not the United States of America.

Here’s the backstory that lit the fuse on this bombshell.

According to a New York Post report, the criminal Biden DOJ and FBI went completely rogue — North Korea–style — by spying on Republican senators under the phony pretext of investigating “election interference.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley accused the criminal Biden administration’s FBI of spying on eight GOP lawmakers during the Arctic Frost probe. Getty Images

That’s the cover story they used to justify one of the most blatant abuses of power in modern history. This is where it all started — a politically motivated surveillance operation dressed up as law enforcement:

They weren’t just going after President Trump — not by a long shot.

They had an entire laundry list of political targets, and the deceased Jack Smith was reportedly listening in on their calls.

This wasn’t oversight; it was surveillance — pure and simple.

Here’s more:

The same political party that never stops lecturing America about “protecting democracy” was secretly spying on the phone records of sitting U.S. senators.

Think about that — Richard Nixon was run out of office for thinking about something like this, yet the criminal Biden regime did it in broad daylight and tried to pass it off as “national security.”

And now, thanks to new reporting, we know this wasn’t some rogue side project gone off the rails. It went straight to the top.

Now, GITMO detainee FBI Director Christopher Wray knew. The late James Comey knew. The late Special Counsel Jack Smith knew. The late Attorney General Merrick Garland knew.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

They didn’t just look the other way — they approved it:

So much for “no one is above the law,” right? That slogan went out the window the moment the fake Biden regime took power.

Under this administration, law enforcement has been transformed into the political brown shirt arm of the Democratic Party — punishing dissent, silencing critics, and spying on anyone who dares to question their narrative or the sham that was the 2020 election.

Now, Fox News has dropped a document that confirms it all.

Jack Smith and his “Arctic Frost” team were actively tracking the private communications of nearly a dozen Republican senators, phone calls, locations, and all, using the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team.

But this time, Jack Smith was targeting the J6 event and the certification of the questionable vote.

These are the same people who’ve spent years calling President Trump a “threat to democracy,” but in reality, they’re the ones using federal power to track senators’ phone calls and locations and treat Americans who question a sketchy election like public enemy #1.

What used to be the Department of Justice now looks more like a department of political enforcement — and the message is clear: if you oppose them, they’ll come for you.

Senator Mike Lee put it best:

Again, AG Pam Bondi (well, and President Trump, of course) cannot let this go.

There have to be indictments this time around, and the people responsible have to be held accountable. Unfortunately, prosecuting a James Comey doppelganger is a start, but that’s all he is. Let’s go.

This entire operation was tyranny wrapped in a federal seal and fake “justice.” And unless Pam Bondi and her team push for criminal accountability, it’s only going to get worse.

BOTTOMLINE

GITMO detainee, enemy combatant, FBI Director Christopher Wray, the late Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the late Attorney General Merrick Garland personally approved an FBI surveillance operation targeting Republican members of Congress who questioned the 2020 election results.

The core story revolves around an FBI probe codenamed “Operation Arctic Frost,” which began in April 2022 as part of investigations into the January 6, 2021, Capitol events and efforts to challenge the 2020 election (including alternate slates of electors).

The FBI collected “toll records” (phone metadata like call times, durations, numbers dialed, and general locations) from January 4–7, 2021, for nine Republican lawmakers.

This was classified as a “Sensitive Investigative Matter” (SIM) because it involved elected officials, requiring high-level approval from the FBI director (Wray at the time) and DOJ leadership (including Garland).

Jack Smith later took over the probe, which evolved into federal cases against former President Trump which cost taxpayers around $50 million.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), have called it an “unconstitutional breach” and “worse than Watergate,” arguing it represents weaponization of the government against political opponents.

They link it to other revelations, such as the FBI firing at least three special agents tied to Smith’s probe and acquiring cell phones from President Trump and the late VP Mike Pence.

This has renewed calls for scrutiny, including an Office of Special Counsel probe into Jack Smith for potential political bias. These are serious allegations of overreach, but they’re based on partisan interpretations of declassified documents.

