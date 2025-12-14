By Naveen Athrappully

December 15, 2025

The FBI is in the process of pursuing members of the 764 criminal network, Deputy Director Dan Bongino said in a Dec. 12 post on X.

The 764 is a violent network, operating within the United States and around the globe, that methodically targets and exploits minors, according to the FBI.

“These networks use threats, blackmail, and manipulation to coerce or extort victims into producing, sharing, or live-streaming acts of self-harm, animal cruelty, sexually explicit acts, and/or suicide. The footage is then circulated among members of the network to continue to extort victims and exert control over them,” the FBI said.

“We are hunting down the members of the 764 network with unprecedented arrest numbers, and a tireless focus on developing new investigative leads with our state, local, and global law enforcement partners. We will not allow them to target our children. You cannot hide behind a keyboard,” Bongino wrote.

The 764 network comprises “Nihilistic Violent Extremists” that support the production and sharing of child sex abuse material and extreme gore media, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a Nov. 20 statement.

Violent Extremist Network “764” Member Facing Federal Indictment for Sexual Exploitation, Coercion and Enticement of Minors, Cyberstalking

Members “often conduct coordinated extortions of teenagers, blackmailing the victims to comply with the group’s demands.”

On Nov. 20, a federal grand jury indicted a 20-year-old member of the 764 network over allegations that the person persuaded and coerced three minor females to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

“This is one of the most serious issues in America and the @FBI numbers reflect it—500 percent increase in Nihilistic Violent Extremism arrests over last year and 20 percent increase in confirmed 764 arrests. Every field office is fully engaged and we’re not slowing down,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X.

According to the FBI, “Victims are typically between the ages of 10 and 17 years old, but the FBI has seen some victims as young as 9 years old. These violent actors target vulnerable populations to include children as well as those who struggle with a variety of mental health issues, such as depression, eating disorders, or suicidal ideation.”

Malicious actors groom their targets by establishing trusting, romantic relationships with victims.

The agency asked family and friends to watch out for potential indicators and warning signs among minors, including sudden changes in behavior or appearance; dropping out of activities and becoming more isolated; scars; carvings on the skin such as words or symbols; scratches or bruises; burn marks; wearing long sleeves or pants in hot weather; family pets or other animals being harmed; and receipt of anonymous gifts.

Protecting Children

In a Dec. 12 FBI podcast, the agency’s Supervisory Special Agent Abbi Beccaccio, who oversees specialized child sexual exploitation investigations, said the members of violent online networks get their victims to engage in horrific activities “due to their underlying desire to sow chaos.”

“Essentially, they want to target the most vulnerable populations, and in doing so, they hope to bring down the fabric of society, whether or not they actually have the ability to do that,” Beccaccio said.

This week, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) introduced three bipartisan bills to protect children online that focus on sentencing laws, child extortion, and violent online criminal networks, according to a Dec. 9 statement from the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

The Sentencing Accountability for Exploitation Act requires the U.S. Sentencing Commission to develop a new child sex abuse material (CSAM) sentencing guideline that takes into account modern indicators of dangerous conduct, such as a person taking part in a CSAM online group.

The Ending Coercion of Children and Harm Online Act seeks to tackle the issue of individuals coercing children into harming themselves, other people, or animals physically by proposing life in prison for such crimes.

The Stop Sextortion Act targets people who threaten to distribute CSAM with the goal of coercing, intimidating, and extorting children.

“Changes in technology have created new opportunities for criminals to harass, exploit, intimidate, and harm American children. These horrific crimes—often committed by violent online groups who take advantage of our nation’s outdated laws—have gone unchecked for far too long,” Grassley said.

“Congress must stand up for American families and finally address the online rot that is hurting children nationwide.”

BOTTOMLINE

The 764 network is a decentralized, nihilistic violent extremist group that operates primarily online, targeting vulnerable minors (often teenagers) through platforms like Discord, Telegram, and other social media.

Members engage in sextortion, coercing victims into producing and sharing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), self-harm videos, animal cruelty content, and extreme gore.

The group promotes ideologies of violence, suicide, and anarchy, and has been linked to real-world harms including suicides, shootings, and other criminal acts.

It originated from subgroups like “CVLT” and has splintered into variants such as 676, Harm Nation, and Court, with thousands of members worldwide.

The FBI has been actively investigating and dismantling the network since at least early 2025, classifying it as a top domestic terrorism threat.

As of late 2025, the FBI has opened over 350 investigations across all 55 field offices, leading to numerous arrests and indictments.

Victims have been identified in multiple U.S. states, including North Carolina, New Jersey, and the tri-state area, with the group preying on children as young as 8.

More arrests are expected, with an ongoing focus on the network’s global reach.

