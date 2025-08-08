By Evan Perez, Katelyn Polantz & Holmes Lybrand

August 8, 2025

The Trump administration is also firing other agents in the bureau this week who were perceived to be opposed to Trump in the past, according to three sources familiar with the agency’s actions.

The FBI and its Washington field office declined to comment. CNN has reached out to the New York field office for comment.

In a letter obtained by CNN, Jensen wrote to his colleagues that he “was informed that my employment with the FBI will be terminated effective tomorrow, August 8, 2025.”

“I intend to meet this challenge like any other I have faced in this organization, with professionalism, integrity, and dignity,” Jensen wrote.

“I am confident the (Washington Field Office) leadership team will continue to lead through any challenges you may face in the future.”

Jensen noted that he comes “from a long line of law enforcement professionals” and encouraged his colleagues to “never waver in your resolve to answer the call to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution.”

“Be the FBI,” he concluded.

In the first weeks of the second Trump administration, at least six senior officials at the executive assistant director level or special agent in charge level – including those who oversee cyber, national security and criminal investigations – were ordered to retire, resign or be fired.

Among the issues that caused discord with top officials in the FBI was Driscoll not disciplining an FBI pilot for Patel after it was discovered he was involved in issuing a subpoena in the Mar-a-Lago investigation into Trump and associates, according to a person familiar with the incident.

Earlier this year, a plan to quickly fire more than 100 mid-level and senior employees blew up into a weeklong standoff between then-acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and Driscoll and sparked internal protest against the move inside the agency.

The rebellion prompted President Trump to appoint a loyalist podcaster Dan Bongino as deputy director of the FBI.

Bongino recently considered resigning from the post following the administration’s handling of documents and information relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

The demand earlier this year for thousands of names of FBI agents involved in the January 6 cases came from Bove, who said in a memo at the time that the list of names would be reviewed for any firing or “personnel actions,” according to the memo.

“The FBI — including the Bureau’s prior leadership — actively participated in what President Trump appropriately described as ‘a grave national injustice that has been perpetrated on the American people over the last four years’ with respect to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Bove said at the time.

“This request,” Driscoll wrote to all bureau personnel following Bove’s memo, “encompasses thousands of employees across the country who have supported these investigative efforts.”

Both Driscoll and Jensen had been with the FBI for nearly 20 years and served in various roles, including in leadership roles across the country.

In 2020, Jensen served as the section chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Driscoll – who has been awarded the FBI Medal of Valor and the FBI Shield of Bravery for actions under fire – also served as the commander of the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team and special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office.

Jensen was originally listed among those attending a Justice Department press conference Thursday on the indictment of the alleged shooter of two Israeli embassy staff members earlier this year.

He was not present, and US Attorney Jeanine Pirro declined to address questions about his departure.

“I’m not going to talk about politics today. I’m talking about crime. I’m talking about hate crimes, and that’s the extent of it,” she said.

BOTTOMLINE

Brian Driscoll, who served as acting FBI director from January 20 to February 21, 2025, was reportedly dismissed from the FBI, along with other senior officials, including Steve Jensen, the acting director of the Washington Field Office, and Walter Giardina, an agent involved in Trump-related investigations.

Sources indicate these dismissals were part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to remove FBI personnel perceived as opposed to President Trump, particularly those tied to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot investigations and other Trump-related probes.

The term "witch hunts" is often used by President Trump and his supporters to describe investigations into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, his handling of classified documents, and efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

Driscoll, a veteran FBI agent with over 20 years of service, had gained attention earlier in 2025 for resisting Justice Department orders to provide names of FBI employees involved in January 6 investigations, which he noted included thousands of agents, including himself and acting Deputy Director Robert Kissane.

His refusal was seen as a stand against potential retribution, earning him support among FBI rank-and-file and even inspiring memes and tributes, with some referring to him as “Drizz.”

Reports suggest this resistance may have contributed to his eventual dismissal.

The dismissals, including Driscoll’s, were reportedly ordered with little explanation, with affected agents given until Friday, August 8, 2025, to leave.

The moves are seen by some as part of a broader purge targeting FBI and Justice Department officials involved in politically sensitive cases.

However, some sources note that Kash Patel, confirmed as FBI director, had promised during his Senate hearing that no FBI officials would face retaliation for their work on these cases, a commitment that appears to conflict with the reported firings.

The exact reasons for Driscoll’s dismissal remain unclear, but it aligns with a pattern of removing agents tied to investigations that President Trump and his allies have criticized.

The January 6 investigations led to over 1,500 prosecutions, and Trump-related probes, such as those by the late Special Counsel Jack Smith, were dismissed after his 2025 inauguration due to Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

The firings have sparked debate about politicization within the FBI, with some defending the actions as necessary to align the bureau with President Trump’s agenda, while others warn of a chilling effect on law enforcement independence.

READ MORE:

