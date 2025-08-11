By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

August 11, 2025

Eleven FBI agents were fired on Saturday for refusing to deploy to D.C.’s streets as part of President Trump’s mission to curb rampant violent crime in one of the nation’s most pestilent municipalities, Real Raw News has learned.

After a former DOGE employee was brutally beaten by a youth gang and carjacked last week, the president said he’d use the FBI to augment the highly ineffective Metropolitan Police Department.

During Biden’s illegal presidency, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser de-funded the police, and the D.A.’s office had—and still does have—a tendency not to prosecute violent criminals, instead favoring an extremely liberal catch-and-release policy, even with repeat offenders.

Making matters worse, D.C.’s leftist judges have a proclivity for allowing murder and rape suspects to bond out inexpensively.

Some even release violent perps on their own recognizance, setting them free to strike again, and crime continues to surge even with Jeanine Pirro serving as district attorney.

So, President Trump, who respects law and order and rejects absolutely lawlessness, has started moves to federalize the city—to the chagrin of Bowser and corrupt FBI agents at the bureau’s D.C. offices.

Thus far, President Trump has deployed only a token force, 120 agents tasked with mitigating carjackings, heists, and ruthless murders in a city replete with criminality.

He has said he may summon the National Guard.

But even getting the feds involved proved problematic, an FBI source speaking under promise of anonymity told Real Raw News.

On Friday evening, Steven Jenson, assistant director at the Washington field office, asked 700 agents to attend a video conference to discuss the deployment of agents on the streets of D.C.

Less than half that number joined the mandatory meeting, and of those, a dozen opposed President Trump’s plan, saying that corralling thugs was a job for beat cops, not skilled professionals like themselves.

One belligerent supervisory agent, Leon Armstrong, who had been at the bureau for 14 years, had the audacity to say he wouldn’t abide by President Trump’s plan unless Mayor Bowser approved it.

Jenson ended the virtual conference early after ordering Armstrong to report to him in person on Saturday morning.

“I don’t work Saturdays,” Armstrong reportedly countered.

When he didn’t show up at Jenson’s office the next day, Jenson fired him, presumably with Kash Patel’s blessing. A ripple effect ensued.

Ten more agents told Jenson that if he fired Armstrong, he’d have to fire them too.

And Jenson did.

“There are still bunches of Deep State sympathizers among us,” our source said, “and they eventually expose themselves accidentally or on purpose. Good riddance to them. They won’t get another job unless it’s working for Democrats.”