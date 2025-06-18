By Jim Hᴏft

June 18, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Monday that the FBI has located documents that detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election, including allegations of interference by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

According to Kash, the communist Chinese were involved in a plot to create thousands of fake mail-in ballots in 2020 using fake voter registrations.

And it should be clear that China was not creating fake ballots to assist President Donald Trump. The Chi-Coms detested President Trump and what he had done to their economy.

President Trump was the only US president in decades to take on the CCP.

Kash tweeted out this report from Just The News on Monday afternoon.

“These include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver's licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots—allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public.”

This information was disregarded by the FBI in August 2020.

The newly declassified intelligence reports from August 2020 weren’t corroborated or fully investigated and instead were recalled from intelligence agencies at about the time that then-FBI Director Chris Wray testified there were no known plots of foreign interference ahead of the 2020 election in which fake Biden defeated President Donald Trump, officials told Just the News.

The new documents were turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who had first raised concerns to the bureau that the intelligence hadn’t been fully vetted, and instead was just dismissed even though there was evidence of the fake licenses.

“Thanks to the oversight work and partnership of Chairman Grassley, the FBI continues to provide unprecedented transparency at the people’s Bureau,” Patel told Just the News in a statement.

“To that end, we have located documents Chairman Grassley requested, which detail alarming allegations related to the 2020 U.S. election.

“Specifically, these include allegations of plans from the CCP to manufacture fake driver’s licenses and ship them into the United States for the purpose of facilitating fraudulent mail-in ballots – allegations which, while substantiated, were abruptly recalled and never disclosed to the public,” Patel also said.

“In accordance with Chairman Grassley’s request for documents, I have immediately declassified the material and turned the document over to the Chairman for further review.”

At around this same time then FBI Director Chris Wray said Russia was “absolutely intent” on trying to interfere in the 2020 election.

FBI Director Wray Claims Russians Are “Absolutely Intent” on Trying to Interfere with 2020 Election

WATCH: Kyle Griffin on X: "Graham: "Are the Russians still trying to interfere in our election systems?" FBI Director Wray: "The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections through foreign influence." Via CBS https://t.co/favHfNtfAS" / X

Now, GITMO-detainee and ‘Enemy Combatant’ Chris Wray ignored the Chinese threat.

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

And, as The Gateway Pundit has previously reported, detainee Chris Wray knew that the Iranians breached the election system in 2020 and stole 100,000 identities and Wray hid this from the American public.

The intelligence report came from a confidential source who claimed the Chinese government was actively producing counterfeit driver’s licenses to create fraudulent voter identities.

The goal, the source claimed, was to enable Chinese nationals residing in the US to vote via mail-in ballots in favor of pedophile Joe Biden.



The allegations were dismissed after FBI leadership at the time claimed the source required further vetting.

However, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had reportedly intercepted nearly 20,000 fake US driver’s licenses during the same period the intelligence surfaced—potentially corroborating the claims.



Despite this, the report was never made public and was pulled back from active investigation shortly after being filed, Just the News reported



Grassley has long raised concerns about the intelligence community’s handling of election interference threats.

His ongoing probe seeks to determine whether political considerations influenced the decision to shelve the CCP-related intelligence.

READ MORE:

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIRMS 2020 WAS A STOLEN ELECTION: Classified Docs PROVE CIA, FBI, and Biden Orchestrated a Treasonous Coup — FULL DISCLOSURE INCOMING

Six Out Of Seven Executive Assistant Directors and 25 Special Agents in Charge Out at FBI According to FBI Whistleblower

JUST IN – President Trump Releases Summary of Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election in the Swing States

Planeload of Shackled Feds Arrives at GITMO Following Patel’s Confirmation as Illegals Deported to Honduras

Director Kash Patel Purging FBI (and soon the ATF) of Corruption but Hitting Little Speedbumps

Investigation Reveals How Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Interfered in US Election

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.