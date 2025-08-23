By Jim Hᴏft

August 23, 2025

On Thursday, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that 10 FBI whistleblowers who were targeted, punished, and silenced by the corrupt Biden–Harris regime have finally reached settlements that include full backpay, restoration of their security clearances, and reinstatement to their jobs.

Patel posted the news on X, thanking President Trump and Senator Chuck Grassley for standing up for these brave Americans:

Patel did not disclose any further information about the deal.

Back in March 2025, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) demanded Attorney General Pam Bondi and Director Patel take corrective action to reverse years of illegal retaliation against DOJ and FBI employees who dared to tell the truth.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley Calls on Bondi, Patel to Restore Security Clearances and Undo Retaliatory Personnel Actions Against Whistleblowers

Read Grassley’s full letter HERE.

Real Clear Investigations reported that senior FBI officials, including Jeffrey Veltri, Dena Perkins, and Timothy Dunham, manipulated the security clearance process to punish conservatives, COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, and January 6 whistleblowers.

Testimony before Congress laid out a chilling picture of how these corrupt bureaucrats wielded power like a political weapon.

Marcus Allen, a decorated Marine veteran , had his clearance yanked for questioning whether now GITMO-detainee former FBI Director Wray lied to Congress about FBI assets on January 6. He lost 27 months of pay.

Garret O’Boyle, a veteran and whistleblower , was suspended without pay for over two years, leaving his family nearly homeless, all because he exposed FBI corruption.

Other agents confirmed that Veltri and Perkins directly asked whether employees supported President Trump or opposed the COVID vaccine, treating political views as “security risks.”

US Special Operations Team comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director Paul Abbate following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

Even DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz admitted in sworn testimony that the FBI abused the security clearance system to punish whistleblowers.

BOTTOMLINE

On August 21, 2025, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that the bureau had reached settlement agreements with 10 current and former FBI whistleblowers.

The deals include a combination of backpay, restoration of security clearances, and reinstatement to their positions, addressing what Patel described as years of retaliation against them for exposing alleged misconduct within the agency during the criminal Biden-Harris administration.

The whistleblowers in question include individuals like Marcus Allen and Garret O'Boyle, who had previously testified before Congress about perceived abuses, such as the FBI's handling of January 6 investigations and internal politicization.

Their cases gained prominence through advocacy from figures like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who has long pushed for reforms to protect federal whistleblowers and called on Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi to undo retaliatory actions, including improper suspensions of clearances.

Grassley's office highlighted this as a step toward restoring impartiality in the FBI and Justice Department.

While the settlements have been hailed by conservative outlets as a victory against "Deep State" retaliation—echoing claims of weaponization under prior leadership—not all involved parties are fully satisfied.

For instance, one prominent whistleblower from the group known as the "FBI Suspendables" noted that no agreements have been finalized in writing yet raising concerns about the enforceability and completeness of the deals.

The FBI did not publicly name the specific whistleblowers or disclose full details of the settlements, citing personnel privacy.

This development builds on earlier wins for whistleblowers, such as the June 2024 reinstatement of Marcus Allen's clearance and backpay after a prolonged legal battle.

Critics from left-leaning perspectives argue that such announcements politicize the FBI further, while supporters view them as essential corrections to past injustices.

Overall, the settlements signal a shift in FBI priorities under Patel's leadership, which began after his Senate confirmation in early 2025.

