Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
6h

Maybe this dynamic duo should spend a lot more time on all the deep state liberal crooks that already exist on our own soil! They are absolutely pathetic in bringing these crooks to justice!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture