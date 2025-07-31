Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing's avatar
Miss Jane Dowsing
2h

I don't believe everything that I see online or anything that I know isn't true. However, a great deal of this makes me wonder how deep are those within the UK government, those in high places of authority in over their heads? Another reason why my head has in turn wondered in that direction is because Starmer is suddenly locking everyone here in the UK out of the Internet, arresting innocent people for simply speaking their minds about what is taking place in even this society. How guilty is the UK Government likely to be in all of this, if involved at all, it does makes you question?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture