December 6, 2025

The FBI on Thursday arrested a suspect in the January 6 pipe bomb case, identified as Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Va.

Cole, 30, is accused of planting the pipe bombs blocks from the U.S. Capitol on January 5, 2021. He has been charged with violating 18 U.S.C. § 844, which pertains to the use of an explosive device, and more charges are possible as the investigation continues.

The suspect was seen on surveillance video wearing a gray hoodie, Nike Air Max Speed Turf sneakers, a mask, glasses and gloves.

“Federal agents are following a deliberate and familiar sequence as the search of the Woodbridge residence continues,” a retired FBI agent told Fox News.

“The presence of explosive ordnance disposal technicians, bomb techs, and specialized K-9 teams indicates that the first priority is life safety. Before investigators can begin any detailed evidence work, the property must be cleared of potential explosive hazards to protect personnel and preserve the scene,” he added.

Blaze News last month identified a completely different suspect—a female former Capitol Police officer—based on “gait analysis software,” claiming a 94 percent accuracy rate for such analysis.

Authorities have not released further details about Cole, but the Daily Mail is reporting that the suspect has ties to anarchists.

Public records and reports indicate his family has donated to Democrat candidates.

The family of January 6 pipe bombing suspect Brian Cole Jr. are donors to the Democratic Party, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. An individual who is either Brian Cole Jr. himself or his father, Brian Cole Sr., contributed $3,000 to Vincent Dixie, a Democrat state Representative in Tennessee.

The suspect is in FBI custody as of Thursday following roughly five years of investigation, aided by surveillance footage showing his clothing and actions, subpoenas for bomb parts purchases, phone tracking near the sites, and tips from a $500k reward.

New FBI leadership prioritized reviews of existing evidence.

Police FBI, DHS and ATF officers were seen outside of the home Thursday, where they were conducting searches inside and outside the domicile.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the case.

Bondi stated that the arrest was the result of the diligent police and prosecutorial work of Trump administration law enforcement officials—not new tips or witnesses, and criticized the lack of progress on the case under the criminal Biden regime.

“This cold case languished for four years until Director Patel and Deputy Director Bongino came to the FBI,” she said.

Bondi said she hoped that the FBI’s cracking of the case would be significant step toward “restoring the public’s trust.”

BOTTOMLINE

The FBI arrested 30-year-old Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia in connection with planting two viable pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters in Washington, D.C., on the evening of January 5, 2021—the night before the U.S. Capitol riot.

This marks the first major breakthrough in a nearly five-year investigation that had previously stalled, despite extensive evidence including surveillance video, purchase records, and digital traces.

The case relied on a re-examination of existing evidence under new leadership, rather than fresh tips.

Over the years, the FBI reviewed ~39,000 video files, conducted 1,000+ interviews, followed 600+ tips, and spent millions.

Archived social media posts circulating online portray Cole as a BLM supporter, a vocal Trump critic, and holding anarchist views.

