October 24, 2025

Three NBA stars, including Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups, have been charged in a pair of sweeping and “historic” federal gambling busts — one of which implicates four of the five Mafia families, and the other involves bets placed on LeBron James and four NBA teams.

The mob is accused of paying Billups and former NBA player Damon Jones, 49, to act as “face cards” to attract high rollers to big-money poker games that were fixed using sophisticated tech, including rigged card shufflers and special glasses and contact lenses, according to an indictment by the US attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

The other probe involves an illegal sports gambling ring that placed bets on games using insider information on the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers and their players.

Billups, the Portland Trail Blazers head coach, was arrested in Oregon Thursday morning, the night after coaching his team’s season opener.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, aka “Scary Terry,” was charged as well for allegedly doling out insider information on teams and players for bets on games, Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella said at a press conference.

A total of 31 people across the country are charged with running rigged poker games, which took place in Manhattan, the Hamptons, Miami and Las Vegas, the US attorney said.

The conspiracies spanned years, netted tens of millions of dollars in illegal profits and involved the four major New York crime families — including the Bonanno, Genovese, Lucchese and Gambino La Cosa Nostra mob families, officials claimed.

“We are here in New York to announce a historic arrest that envelopes the NBA and La Cosa Nostra,” FBI Director Kash Patel said at the press conference.

“The fraud is mind-boggling,” he added.

The poker-rigging indictment against 31 defendants alleges that, starting in 2019, the Mafia began fixing poker games that sought to attract “fish” (victims) with the promise that they could play alongside “face cards” (NBA notables) used to get the fish to blow money on bets that they had no chance of winning, the prosecutor alleged.

“What the victims, the fish, didn’t know is that everybody else at the poker game, from the dealers, to the players, including the face cards, were in on the scheme,” Nocella said.

The players involved were being paid by gangsters to play in card games fixed with technology and card shuffling machines to give the house the advantage, officials alleged.

The athletes were told to take a dive when they had to and win at other times, prosecutors allege.

In the separate sports-betting scheme that spanned from December 2022 through March 2024, Rozier and Jones used secret information about the NBA, which they got through their connections and friendships, to place bets on games, officials claim.

The men, alongside four others, used information like when players would sit out a game, or pull out early because of an injury or illness, to place hundreds of thousands of bets through online sports books and at casinos, officials alleged.

In one instance, the defendants used former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter’s prior gambling debts against him to force him to dish on insider info, prosecutors claim.

Jones once dished on Hall of Famer LeBron James’ injury before a February 9, 2023, game that the Laker hoopster missed and the team lost, according to an indictment and law enforcement sources.

Jones, an “unofficial assistant coach” for the Lakers, sent a message to one of his co-conspirators telling him to bet on the Lakers’ opponent, the Milwaukee Bucks, the indictment claims.

“Get a big bet on Milwaukee tonight before the information is out!,” Jones texted, according to the indictment.

They allegedly used straw bettors to place the maximum amount of bets to increase profits. Then they laundered the ill-gotten gains through peer-to-peer platforms, bank wires and cash exchanges, prosecutors claim.

Rozier had previously been under investigation for unusual betting activity during his time with the Hornets, specifically a March 2023 contest.

However, the NBA did not find any violation.

Rozier’s attorney, Jim Trusty, said his client met with NBA and FBI officials during 2023 regarding the case and slammed the manner in which he was taken into custody Thursday morning.

“A long time ago, we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel,” Trusty told The Post.

“It is unfortunate that instead of allowing him to self-surrender, they opted for a photo op. They wanted the misplaced glory of embarrassing a professional athlete with a perp walk. That tells you a lot about the motivations in this case,” he continued.

“Terry was cleared by the NBA and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight,” the attorney said.

The two indictments were the result of separate probes dubbed “Operation Nothing But Bet” and “Operation Zen Diagram,” authorities said.

The charges come less than a year after Porter pleaded guilty to tipping off gamblers to games he purposely was going to rig — and earning them $1 million — in an effort to clear his own gambling debt.

Billups is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Oregon federal court Thursday, but will eventually appear in Brooklyn federal court in the Eastern District of New York, which handled the case against Porter.

Billups, a five-time All-Star, was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame last year.

Also named in the sweeping case is reputed gangster Tommy Gelardo.

