By Claudia Lee

May 26, 2026

THE fate of Iran’s “nuclear dust” is at the heart of President Donald Trump’s “imminent” peace deal to end the months-long war in the Middle East.

The US president has outlined conditions for Iran’s enriched uranium – a key sticking point in negotiations so far – as he warned the regime faces further strikes if they don’t give up their stockpiles.

NO NUKES! President Trump says US won’t ‘rush’ into Iran peace deal – as Tehran ‘agrees to give up uranium and reopen Strait of Hormuz’

President Trump posted yet another AI-generated image of US forces blowing up Iranian boats, captioned: ‘Adios’. Truth / Donald J. Trump

President Donald Trump is closing in on his peace deal with Iran. Alamy Live News.

Smoke rises from Tehran after a US strike in March. Anadolu via Getty Images

An initial memorandum, which could be finalized at the end of this week, would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and confirm an apparent commitment by Tehran to dismantle its nuclear programme.

US officials weigh two face-saving options for Iran to dispose of its enriched uranium

One option would have Iran deliver its 440kg of 60 percent enriched uranium to Pakistan, Turkey, Russia or China, for possible transfer to the US, a national security official said Monday.

According to the New York Post, officials are now just working out language that “allows both sides to save face”.

Military planners have also developed back-up options for President Trump to blitz the stockpile with bunker-busting bombs.

A close view of the Isfahan nuclear technology in Iran after US strikes. AP

This includes hitting the Isfahan nuclear site, where most of Tehran’s uranium is thought to be stored, the New York Times reports.

The site was hit by US Tomahawk missiles last June, temporarily burying the uranium.

But Iran re-gained access, prompting President Trump to consider a dangerous US-Israeli mission to retrieve the stockpile. The high-risk operation was never approved.

President Trump outlined Iran’s options in a post on Truth Social on Monday evening.

He wrote: “The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the US to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location…”

President Trump suggested that the Atomic Energy Commission – an agency of the US government – “witness” the event.

President Trump has repeatedly said his key aim is to prevent Iran from developing the bomb – something that the regime has consistently denied it has plans to achieve.

President Trump’s post on Truth Social. @realDonaldTrump

In an earlier post online, the US President said talks with the Islamic Republic were going “nicely,” adding an ultimatum:

“It will only be a Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all.”

Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, said on Tuesday morning that negotiating a deal with Iran could still “take a few days.”

But Iran has said a deal is “not imminent”, despite some progress being made in talks.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqai said: “It is correct to say that we have reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion.

“But to say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent – no-one can make such a claim.”

It comes after the US launched overnight “self defence” strikes on the South of Iran, hitting missile targets and boats laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

FIRE & FURY: US launches fresh strikes on Iran blasting missile sites & mine-laying boats near Strait of Hormuz as ceasefire on brink

The US launched what officials described as narrowly targeted ‘self-defense strikes’ inside Iran on Monday night. Pictured, file photo of a missile strike in Tehran from March

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it had the right to respond to any US breaches of the ceasefire.

The two sides remain at odds on several other issues, such as Israel’s war in Lebanon with Hezbollah, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, demands for the lifting of sanctions on Iran and the release of billions of dollars of Iranian oil revenues frozen in foreign banks.

They are talking of a “memorandum of understanding” that will set out a roadmap for resolving all outstanding issues, according to Rubio.

“We’re either going to have a good agreement or we’re going to have to deal with it another way,” he said during a visit to India on Monday.

The contents of the memorandum, and possible hurdles still in the way of closing the deal remain unclear.

The US launched ‘self-defense strikes’ against missile sites and Iranian boats in southern Iran. Pictured, President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participate in a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

READ MORE:

EARTH-SHATTERING BLITZ: President Trump Posts Video of Dramatic Blast after Giant 2,000lb Bunker Buster Bombs Rip Through Iranian Ammo Depot

Pentagon releases unseen videos of bunker busters that obliterated Iran nuke sites with blasts ‘that turned night to day’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry admits nuclear sites ‘badly damaged’ by US strikes

Trump Administration Declares ‘No Dust, No Dollars’ for Iran — Islamic Republic Must Give Up Nuclear Material Before Sanctions Relief

President Trump says Iran Will ‘Be Blown Off the Face of Earth’ if They Attack US Warships in the Strait of Hormuz, as Two Vessels ‘Freed’

US Considers Idea of Special Operation to Seize Iran’s Uranium

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump’s term ‘Nuclear Dust’ refers to Iran’s roughly 440 kg of 60% enriched uranium — near-weapons-grade material that experts say could be further enriched to 90% (bomb-grade) relatively quickly if Iran chose to weaponize it.

Most of this stockpile is believed to be at the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center, which was struck by US Tomahawk missiles in June 2025 (part of the broader strikes that also hit Fordow and Natanz).

The material was temporarily buried under rubble but Iran reportedly regained access.

President Trump has explicitly said the enriched uranium “will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place...”

POTUS has described talks as going “nicely” and a potential “Great Deal for all, or no Deal at all.” An initial memorandum could be wrapped up as soon as the end of this week, per some US sources.

As of May 2026, the US has conducted fresh “self-defense” strikes on Iranian missile sites and mine-laying boats in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring that the military option is still very much on the table.

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