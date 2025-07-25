By Lidija Misic

Criminal exploitation of Israel ’s citizenship law

Many accused American pedophiles have fled to Israel, taking advantage of the Law of Return, which grants automatic citizenship to Jewish individuals and their families, with minimal barriers.

While criminal background checks exist, offenders can bypass these requirements in various ways, allowing them to evade justice (Walker, 2016).

Jewish Community Watch (JCW), an American organization tracking these individuals, has been working to bring them to justice since 2014.

They report over 60 suspects fleeing from the U.S. to Israel, though they believe the actual number is higher due to limited resources (Lee, 2020).

In addition to the above statistics, the Matzof Association, which monitors pedophilia in Israel, estimates that tens of thousands of offenders operate each year, affecting around 100,000 victims annually.

In July 2020 alone, 22 pedophilia cases in Israel were reported to the media (Jean, 2020).

Israel signed the Optional Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution, and Child Pornography on 14 November 2001 and subsequently ratified it on 23 July 2008.

This protocol is one of the three Optional Protocols to the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), which Israel ratified in 1991, aimed at protecting all children, including those in the Palestinian Territory (OPT), from exploitation and abuse (United Nations, n.d.).

Although some steps have been taken, there is a critical need for further measures to safeguard young children.

High-profile fugitives in Israel

A prominent case is that of Malka Leifer, former principal of the Jewish religious school in Melbourne, who fled to Israel after allegations of sexually abusing more than 70 students.

For seven years, Leifer evaded extradition to Australia by claiming mental illness.

This specific case highlights how Israeli medical, legal, and political figures worked to prevent Leifer’s extradition.

Medical reports were falsified, and the Israeli Health Minister was involved in obstructing the process, protecting Leifer from justice (Mendelssohn, 2024).

However, private investigators exposed Leifer by infiltrating a small Israeli community, leading to her extradition for sexual assault charges.

The investigators used over 200 hours of covert footage to counter claims of Leifer’s mental incapacity, showing her engaging in daily activities and disproving her defense. This evidence led to her re-arrest and eventual extradition to Australia in 2021 (Silva, 2023).

Another notable case involves Tomas Zeron, the former head of Mexico‘s Criminal Investigation Agency, who is wanted for his role in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students and allegations of torture.

Since fleeing to Israel in 2019, Zeron has lived comfortably in Tel Aviv.

Reports indicate that Israel is unlikely to extradite him, citing procedural errors and Mexico’s support for UN inquiries into Israeli war crimes (Obel, 2023).

One recent example is Bryan Singer, the director known for “X-Men,” who has been living in Israel and is planning a comeback with several film projects.

Despite ongoing allegations of sexual assault involving minors, which he denies, Singer seems to benefit from Israel’s favorable conditions for Jewish immigrants.

His new ventures, including a documentary on his experiences, suggest he may avoid any legal consequences (The Times of Israel, 2023).

The Refuge of Criminals in the West Bank settlements

Many sex offenders, including Malka Leifer, find refuge in ultra-Orthodox settlements in the West Bank (The Jewish Independent, 2024).

Over 700,000 Israeli settlers reside in these areas, occupying Palestinian land in 150 government-supported settlements, which are deemed illegal under international law.

Government funding also extends to unauthorized outposts, allowing convicted offenders to live with minimal interference (Al Jazeera, 2023).

As a result, West Bank settlements have faced prolonged scrutiny over severe allegations of child sex abuse, including rape and child pornography.

These cases, marked by extensive online exploitation and in-person assaults, underscore a troubling trend, as the settlements have been known to harbor individuals accused of sexual offenses for an extended period (The Times of Israel, 2023).

One of the most prominent cases involves a Jewish settler, Uriah Assis, facing numerous sex crime charges, including rape and sexual harassment, with 105 victims, primarily underage girls.

The perpetrator used multiple aliases to target and exploit young girls and women, with charges including rape, sodomy, sexual harassment, and possession and production of obscene materials (The Palestine Chronicle, 2019).

Improving Protections: Israel’s Efforts and Gaps

The number of sex offenders in Israeli prisons has increased from 350 in 1997 to 1,300 in 2009, reflecting greater public and law enforcement awareness.

In response to rising concerns over sex offenses against children, the Israeli parliament enacted a 2006 law for community protection from sex offenders.

This law is supposed to assess risk and impose supervisory measures based on the offender’s danger level (Birger et al., 2011).

However, it is deeply concerning that one-third of prisoners convicted of sexual offenses have declined to participate in mandatory rehabilitation programs, and 75% were released early, not serving their full sentences.

Additionally, nearly 90% of sexual offense cases involving Israeli army officers were initially opened but subsequently closed without charges (Middle East Monitor, 2022).

To align with global standards, the government must implement specific legislation targeting pedophiles, enhance online protection against exploitation, and improve systems for rehabilitating offenders.

Additionally, stricter sentencing for juvenile pedophiles, victim family involvement in post-incarceration restrictions, and accelerated legislative reforms are crucial (Izenberg, 2010).

To safeguard Israeli and Palestinian children, the government must strengthen international cooperation to expedite criminal extradition, enforce stricter background checks, and prevent offenders from settling in the West Bank, which is considered illegal under international law.

These measures are essential to preventing reoffending and ensuring accountability.

