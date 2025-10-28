By Kevin Hughes

A high-ranking Venezuelan defector claims Hugo Chávez personally delivered $20 million in cash to BLM co-founder Opal Tometi and other activists in 2012 to fuel revolutionary unrest in the United States.

BLM’s founders, including Alicia Garza and Patrisse Cullors , were linked to Marxist networks like the United States Social Forum (USSF), which trained activists in radical organizing tactics.

As BLM’s influence declined, Venezuela reportedly redirected funding to Antifa and other far-left groups, hosting international anti-fascist events attended by U.S. Marxist organizations.

Venezuela’s regime is accused of simultaneously flooding the U.S. with fentanyl and financing domestic chaos, potentially violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The Trump administration has escalated pressure, authorizing CIA operations in Venezuela and considering RICO charges against foreign-backed protest funders like George Soros’ network.

A bombshell report has surfaced alleging that Venezuela’s socialist regime funneled millions of dollars to radical left-wing groups in the United States, including Black Lives Matter (BLM) and Antifa, in a deliberate effort to sow chaos and destabilize American society.

The explosive claims come from a high-ranking Venezuelan defector who says he witnessed dictator Hugo Chavez personally hand over suitcases stuffed with cash to activists who would later help found BLM.

According to the defector, who was present in the room during the exchange, Chavez ordered his officials to deliver at least $20 million to Opal Tometi—one of BLM’s co-founders—alongside three other African American activists and actor Danny Glover, a vocal supporter of Marxist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba.

“Chavez ordered his people to hand the suitcases to them, suitcases filled with dollars,” the defector revealed. “Chavez told them that the money was to project the Bolivarian revolutionary project on U.S. streets.”

The meeting allegedly took place in late 2012 at Venezuela’s Miraflores presidential palace, just months before BLM was officially launched in 2013.

The defector, now cooperating with U.S. authorities, provided detailed accounts of the transaction, including the exact location—a private suite reserved for sensitive discussions.

Chavez had long advocated for exporting Venezuela’s socialist revolution abroad.

In 2006, he called for the creation of a leftist network inside the U.S. to act as a “fifth column” against American policies. That network materialized as the United States Social Forum (USSF), an incubator for radical activists.

Alicia Garza, another BLM co-founder, was deeply involved in the USSF, describing it as a gathering that taught her how to build alliances for social justice movements.

Patrisse Cullors, the third BLM founder, was also linked to Marxist organizations attending these forums.

“It was one of my first trips with POWER, and I was eager to prove myself,” Garza wrote in her book, referencing her early activism.

The USSF, she admitted, was inspired by foreign Marxists who urged American activists to “take your foot off our neck.”

From Black Lives Matter to Antifa: Venezuela’s shifting strategy

As BLM’s influence waned amid financial scandals and internal disputes, Venezuela reportedly shifted its support to Antifa and other far-left factions.

In January 2024, Caracas hosted an International Anti-Fascist Festival, drawing over 2,000 attendees from 125 countries, including U.S.-based Marxist groups like the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) and Code Pink, which has ties to China’s Communist Party.

Venezuela’s regime, now under Nicolás Maduro, has continued to sponsor anti-American activism, hosting conferences and training sessions for foreign radicals.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has ramped up pressure on Caracas, targeting its narco-terror networks and probing its influence operations inside the United States.

The allegations tie into a broader pattern of foreign interference in U.S. affairs.

Venezuela’s regime has long been accused of collaborating with drug cartels to flood America with fentanyl, contributing to over 100,000 overdose deaths annually.

Now, evidence suggests they also funded domestic unrest to weaken American unity.

Civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson warns that groups like BLM and Antifa may have acted as unwitting—or witting—agents of foreign powers.

Anderson said that if accurate, “this should meet the qualifications for FARA violations,” referencing the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires disclosure of foreign lobbying.

The Trump administration has signaled a hardline stance, authorizing covert CIA operations inside Venezuela and considering RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) charges against protest funders like George Soros’ network.

Meanwhile, military maneuvers near Venezuela—including B-1 Lancer bomber flyovers—send a clear message: the U.S. will no longer tolerate foreign-backed destabilization.

As the defector’s testimony spreads, questions remain: How deep did Venezuela’s influence go?

Who else was funded? And what other foreign powers are meddling in U.S. politics?

One thing is certain—this revelation could reshape the national conversation on election integrity, foreign interference and the true origins of America’s most divisive movements.

Watch the video below about a BLM founder admitting that they are trained Marxists.

