By Ethan White

April 20, 2026

Mount Rushmore is compromised.

Deep beneath the carved faces of Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Teddy Roosevelt, a vast tunnel network now confirmed by intelligence insiders stretches hundreds of miles and runs straight into treasonous Barack Obama’s fortified Kalorama mansion in Washington, D.C.

This is the Obama clan’s private underground highway, built and expanded on the American taxpayer’s dime to give them permanent escape routes, command centers, and supply lines that operate completely outside the reach of President Donald Trump and the America First restoration.

The Logistics of the Network

The tunnels begin behind the official Hall of Records in the granite behind Lincoln’s head. The sealed titanium vault is a theater.

Real construction continued in classified phases long after the public work stopped.

Ground-penetrating radar, seismic data, and leaked federal maintenance logs prove the shafts drop vertically then branch east and southeast through reinforced passages capable of moving personnel, data servers, and heavy equipment at high speed.

One primary artery parallels old rail corridors converted for maglev-style transport and terminates directly beneath Obama’s DC stronghold purchased in 2017 and immediately hardened with underground expansions.

This network connects multiple Deep State nodes across the country.

Feeder lines tie into continuity-of-government bunkers upgraded during Obama’s presidency, private estates of aligned billionaires, and secure facilities in Virginia, Maryland, and Colorado.

Power comes from dedicated taps on federal dams and shielded generators.

Communications run on encrypted fiber that bypasses every surface surveillance system President Trump’s loyalists now control.

The entire system was accelerated after 2009 under Interior Department “geological studies” and “infrastructure resilience” budgets that funneled billions through cutouts with zero real oversight.

Strategic Symbolism and Operations

The symbolism is deliberate and aggressive.

Mount Rushmore stands as the physical embodiment of American sovereignty and presidential greatness.

Obama turned that mountain into his clan’s personal fortress and transit hub, carving out a literal underworld from which to wage war on the republic those four presidents helped build.

While President Trump fights on the surface to secure the border, drain the bureaucracy, and restore energy dominance, the Obama clan moves freely beneath the ground, shuttling operatives, documents, donor lists, and operational plans between their heartland vault and their DC war room.

Intelligence community patriots delivered the confirmation. Construction records show Obama-appointed crews handling extensions in the 2010s using equipment bought under stimulus packages.

Seismic spikes consistent with tunnel boring machines continued into 2024, right as President Trump’s election integrity operations intensified.

The Kalorama Connection

The Kalorama mansion side matches exactly: post-purchase renovations listed as “utility upgrades” involved massive excavation and structural reinforcement that linked the property to existing DC tunnel grids Obama himself expanded during his eight years in power.

Neighbors logged unexplained nighttime material deliveries and utility surges that line up precisely with tunnel liner specs.

This is how the resistance sustains itself against President Trump’s mandate.

When surface pressure builds—indictments, audits, executive orders—the Obama clan simply drops into the mountain, rides the line to DC or allied safe houses, and continues directing lawfare, media operations, and funding pipelines without ever breaking stride.

The tunnels give them mobility that the American citizen can only dream of while paying the taxes that built and maintain the system.

Funding and Resistance to MAGA

Every mile of this network is an act of defiance against American sovereignty.

Tax dollars financed the boring, the reinforcement, the power, and the cover stories.

Families fighting inflation and open-border chaos foot the bill so a former first family can maintain an underground empire immune to democratic accountability.

President Trump’s return to the White House lit a fire under this entire operation.

Activity logs show increased use of the “mountain route” as Deep State operatives scramble to protect their remaining assets.

Mount Rushmore is the perfect psychological weapon. Obama hid the betrayal in the shadow of the very icons of the nation the clan seeks to transform.

The Obama clan built the granite fortress to shield their command nodes while they pushed globalist policies that erode borders, expand surveillance, and hollow out the middle class.

Patriots inside the intelligence community and federal agencies have mapped the primary arteries. They have logged the power signatures, the ventilation patterns, and the encrypted traffic.

The Battle for Subterranean Sovereignty

The Trump administration now holds the leverage to audit every black-budget line item that funded this project and to seize control of the federal lands involved.

Full exposure and physical neutralization of these tunnels form a core piece of dismantling the permanent state.

This underground network is the literal backbone of the opposition to MAGA.

It allows the Obama clan to operate as a government-in-exile, directing the fight from hardened positions while President Trump wages the surface battle to return power to the people.

The direct line from Rushmore to the Kalorama mansion proves the scale of their preparation and the depth of their contempt for the American voter who rejected their agenda in 2016 and again in 2024.

The battle for sovereignty just went subterranean. President Trump’s team is already moving. The tunnels will be mapped, the connections severed, the strongholds raided.

What the Obama clan built in secret will be dragged into the light and destroyed.

The mountain no longer protects them.

The direct line is now a direct target. American sovereignty will be restored from the surface to the deepest bedrock.

The Deep State’s underground empire ends here.

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BOTTOMLINE

Vast underground tunnel network under Mount Rushmore stretches “hundreds of miles,” connects directly to Barack Obama’s house in Washington D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood (which he bought in 2017), and is “active right now” for escape routes, command centers, and worse. “Intelligence insiders” tie it to anti-Trump narratives, adrenochrome labs, and child rescues.

There is a small, well-documented tunnel behind Abraham Lincoln’s head.

Sculptor Gutzon Borglum started blasting it in 1938 as the entrance to a planned “Hall of Records”—a grandiose chamber meant to hold the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, and other U.S. historical documents for future generations (complete with an 800-foot staircase and giant gold eagle in the original vision).

In 1998, the National Park Service placed a sealed titanium vault with porcelain panels summarizing the monument’s history inside the unfinished tunnel.

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