By Joe Brucker

August 10, 2025

A whistleblower doctor and his wife took to X recently to slam a man who is angling to become President Trump’s chief prosecutor in the Southern District of Texas.

Dr. Eithan Haim, a surgeon who blew the whistle on illegal child sex change surgeries at Texas Children’s Hospital, and his wife, Andrea, contend that Pearson did nothing to oppose or block their persecution at the hands of the criminal Biden-appointed US Attorney and AUSA Tina Ansari, who later had to recuse herself from the case due to her family’s close ties to the hospital.

Pearson, a career prosecutor at the Southern District of Texas, has worked at the Department of Justice since 2004 and currently serves as the chief of the Criminal Division at the office, according to the Justice Department.

Dr. Eithan Haim is a young Texas surgeon and father who noticed that Texas Children’s Hospital was still performing “gender-affirming care” after the state of Texas made it illegal.

For that, the fake Biden administration came down on him like a ton of bricks, charging him with HIPAA violations despite the fact that he never shared any patient’s identifying information.

After President Trump was inaugurated, and thanks to the help of Senator Josh Hawley, the White House and the DOJ intervened to drop the charges against Dr. Haim right before he was set to go to trial.

According to Dr. Haim, Pearson is now angling to be nominated as President Trump’s US Attorney for the Southern District of Texas (SDTX) and is gloating to the committee that selects US Attorney nominations that he helped end Haim’s prosecution.

Dismayed by what he is alleging to be a man trying to profit off a false narrative, Dr. Haim took to X to again blow the whistle.

Also, according to Dr. Haim, Pearson did nothing to stop the case against Pearson, and as the Executive Assistant US Attorney (EUSA) under Biden’s Senate-confirmed US Attorney, he almost certainly would have had to sign off on the prosecution for it to go forward.

Notably, Pearson didn’t blow the whistle on the Haim case inside the DOJ or Congress, he didn’t resign in protest, and he didn’t go to the media.

It gets worse: under Pearson’s leadership as EUSA, the SDTX tried to gag Dr. Haim when he took to X and the media to spread the word about his persecution under Biden.

Dr. Haim explains in full:

A top Fed lawyer who oversaw my prosecution snaked his way to become the top pick for US Attorney in SDTX.

John Pearson presents as a “Republican” but under Biden, he transitioned to Letitia James.

His nomination to Cruz and Cornyn is imminent unless we do something about it.

I’ve spoken with people on the nomination committee as well as SDTX prosecutors who personally witnessed Pearsons’s transition to a radical left-wing sock puppet under Dementia Biden.

Now that he wants an appointment from President Trump, he pretends to be a staunch, conservative.

But wait! There’s more. When the pressure from President Trump and the DOJ on the SDTX to drop the case against Dr. Haim became too much to bear, the office tried to force Dr. Haim into signing an onerous dismissal agreement.

Revolver has obtained an exclusive copy of the proposed agreement (Click here).

Under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Haim would have had to shut up about the abuse that was heaped on him by Biden’s DOJ for a period of one year.

Dr. Haim would have also been barred from bringing claims of wrongful prosecution or even from making “defamatory or disparaging remarks” about the prosecutors who publicly dragged him through the mud.

Thanks to the intervention of President Trump, Senator Hawley, and many other patriots, the SDTX was forced to dismiss the case against Dr. Haim with prejudice, meaning charges can never be brought again.

Revolver’s exclusive copy of the non-disparagement agreement that Dr. Haim was almost forced to sign can be read in full here.

Dr. Haim and his wife have had enough, and they’re fighting back against the system that tormented them.

The good doctor is a lucky man; he’s had unwavering support from his wife, Andrea, who is a respected attorney and prosecutor in her own right.

So when Mrs. Haim called Pearson a “two-faced scumbag,” she wasn’t speaking out of turn; she knew exactly what she was talking about, even if she had to eventually delete the tweet.

For those unfamiliar, the case against Dr. Haim was a criminal Biden regime-backed injustice that silenced this decorated surgeon, dragged him through a crooked legal system, and professionally destroyed him for doing the right thing: saving children’s lives.

It all started when Dr. Haim blew the whistle on Texas Children’s Hospital for performing horrific trans procedures on children.

While other doctors stayed silent, either out of fear or some bizarre code of silence, Dr. Haim spoke up.

And thanks to his courage, countless children’s lives were likely saved.

In a sit-down interview with Catherine Herridge, the couple laid everything on the table. The overarching message was clear:

Dr. Haim was willing to go to jail to protect those kids.

While Pearson tries to position himself as the one who “fixed” the Haim mess, we need to keep shouting from the rooftops: it was his office, and likely under his acquiescence, that the entire fraud against Dr. Haim was carried out.

That raises an uncomfortable question for Team Trump: Is Pearson lying, or did he let his own office go rogue under his watch?

Either way, it’s a serious problem, and many would argue Pearson is not worthy of a promotion to US Attorney.

Revolver did some digging, and SDTX sources tell us that not only did Pearson do nothing to stop the Haim case, but he is alleged to have played a lead role in getting an SDTX employee fired for using the wrong pronouns; however, Revolver was unable to corroborate this claim.

The US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Texas would not offer additional comment besides pointing Revolver towards publicly available information.

Sen. Cornyn’s office told Revolver that the search for a US Attorney is still in progress, and Sen. Cruz’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

The truth is this: Pearson’s actions speak louder than his words or his resume. And for Americans who are sick and tired of weaponized bureaucracy, two-tiered justice, and Gestapo-like enforcement inside the DOJ, he’s definitely not the man for the job.

BOTTOMLINE

Dr. Eithan Haim, a surgeon and whistleblower, exposed what he described as illegal "gender-affirming care" procedures on minors at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, despite a state ban on such practices.

Haim provided redacted documents to journalist Christopher Rufo in 2023, leading to a high-profile story.

In response, the criminal Biden administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecuted Haim for alleged HIPAA violations, claiming he disclosed patient information—charges Haim denied, asserting no identifying details were shared.

The case involved aggressive tactics, including FBI raids on his home and attempts to impose a gag order preventing him from speaking publicly about the matter.

The prosecutor in question is John Pearson, a long-time career attorney in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas (SDTX).

During the fake Biden administration, Pearson served as Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney (EUSA), a role responsible for overseeing high-profile cases and ensuring ethical standards.

Haim alleges that Pearson directly oversaw and approved the prosecution against him, doing nothing to intervene despite evident ethical issues, such as the lead prosecutor Tina Ansari's family ties to the hospital (which led to her recusal).

Haim claims Pearson enabled what he calls "prosecutorial corruption" and even signed off on a proposed plea deal that would have silenced Haim and his family from criticizing the DOJ, FBI, hospital, or involved attorneys (including Pearson himself) for a year, under threat of re-indictment.

Following President Donald Trump's election victory in November 2024, the DOJ dropped all charges against Haim with prejudice just before his trial, reportedly after intervention from the White House and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Haim credits this dismissal to the political shift but accuses Pearson of later misrepresenting his role, claiming to Trump's nomination committee that he had "nothing to do with" the case and even boasting about signing the dismissal to portray himself as helpful.

Now, Pearson is reportedly the top candidate to be nominated as U.S. Attorney for the SDTX under the Trump administration—a promotion that would make him the chief federal prosecutor in that district.

Senate Republicans, particularly Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX), are involved in vetting and advancing such nominations through the Senate Judiciary Committee and confirmation process.

Haim and his wife, Andrea Haim (a former DOJ prosecutor), have publicly questioned why Republicans would elevate Pearson, whom they view as a "two-faced" opportunist who acted as a "radical left-wing sock puppet" under Pedophile Biden but now presents himself as a conservative to secure the position.

In a detailed thread on X, Dr. Haim elaborated on his concerns, stating: "A top Fed lawyer who oversaw my prosecution snaked his way to become the top pick for US Attorney in SDTX. John Pearson presents as a 'Republican', but under Sleepy Joe Biden, he transitioned to Letitia James."

Haim also sent a letter to Cruz and Cornyn's staff outlining these issues, urging them not to advance Pearson's nomination.

As of the latest reports, Pearson was promoted to Criminal Chief in the SDTX by the outgoing Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani shortly before President Trump's inauguration, which Haim sees as positioning for the higher role.

No formal nomination has been announced, but Haim's public outcry aims to pressure Senate Republicans to reconsider, arguing that promoting Pearson rewards complicity in what he calls an attempt to "destroy his life" for protecting children.

The story has gained traction on conservative outlets and X, highlighting tensions over DOJ "weaponization" and the vetting of political appointees

