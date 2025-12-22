By Jason Hopkins

December 23, 2025

The Trump administration is warning migrant sponsors to take financial responsibility for them or expect to be slapped with steep fines, lawsuits, or even prosecution.

American citizens who sponsor migrants that end up using taxpayer-funded benefits like food stamps or housing assistance will be held financially liable and could even face criminal charges, according to a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) memo obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The announcement, which is intended for all migrant sponsors across the country, marks the latest policy crackdown by the Trump administration.

“It is crucial for sponsors and aliens to meet their fiscal obligations and not push financial burdens onto the American people,” USCIS Spokesman Matthew Tragesser said in a statement provided to the DCNF.

“American taxpayers should not be on the hook to subsidize aliens when their financial sponsors have promised to do so,” Tragesser continued.

Most family-based immigrants are required to be sponsored by a citizen or lawful permanent resident when applying for a green card, according to USCIS.

A sponsor agrees to take financial responsibility for them, ensuring that foreign nationals seeking resident status in the U.S. have adequate means of support and will not become dependent on public benefits.

If a migrant receives means-tested public benefits — public benefits funded by the federal or state government, such as welfare or cash assistance — while under support of their sponsor, the agency that provided that benefit can request the sponsor to pay back the cost, according to USCIS.

If the cost is not repaid, that agency is permitted to sue the sponsor for repayment, legal fees, and other associated costs.

It’s not just agencies that can sue. The memo also reminds sponsors that migrants themselves may sue them if they fail to provide sufficient financial support.

If a sponsor is discovered to have intentionally lied on their sponsorship paperwork — such as misrepresenting their financial standing in order to obtain approval — they can be subject to criminal prosecution to the “fullest extent” of the law, according to USCIS.

“If fraud is suspected, cases may be referred to the USCIS Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate for review and investigation,” the USCIS memo states.

“If a sponsor knowingly and willfully provides fraudulent or false information, USCIS will deem [the sponsorship affidavit] insufficient and may deny the intending immigrant’s application for adjustment of status.”

Beyond increased enforcement measures along the country’s borders, the Trump administration has also continued to tighten the policies and procedures surrounding legal immigration into the U.S.

USCIS revealed earlier this month that it would begin to more heavily weed out green card applicants who’ve used welfare or other taxpayer-funded government services, meaning migrants on welfare should not expect to be on a pathway to citizenship.

In August, the agency declared it would not just consider a foreign national’s absence of misconduct during their citizenship application process but also weigh their “positive attributes” to society.

“USCIS is adding a new element to the naturalization process that ensures America’s newest citizens not only embrace America’s culture, history, and language but who also demonstrate Good Moral Character,” Tragesser said in August.

“This memo ensures that USCIS officers are accounting for an alien’s positive contributions to American society — including community involvement, achievements, and financial responsibility rather than the absence of their misconduct.”

Joseph Edlow, the director of USCIS, previously told the DCNF that his agency is aiming to take on more of an enforcement role under President Donald Trump, such as bolstering voter fraud prevention efforts and weeding out criminals seeking immigration benefits.

The Trump administration is making sponsors pay back the money that migrants received through taxpayer funded benefits like welfare and health care.

Deputy Secretary of HHS Jim O’Neill, is sending out demands for repayment from sponsors of migrants who have accessed taxpayer-funded benefits.

It’s actually a pre-existing law that was not enforced during the criminal Biden Administration.

O’Neill said that sponsors are on the hook for the money when sponsored migrants use public benefits.

This action lines up with federal immigration law, which has required this type of accountability since the 1996 welfare reform.

Details:

Sponsors who sign Form I-864 (Affidavit of Support) enter a legally binding contract to reimburse the government for any benefits received by the sponsored migrant. Covered benefits typically include programs like Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and SSI administered through HHS or related agencies. The obligation remains until the migrant becomes a U.S. citizen, accrues 40 quarters of qualifying work, departs the country permanently, or dies.

Agencies may demand repayment directly from sponsors, with options to pursue legal action for non-compliance, including recovery of costs and fees.

This move makes sure migrant sponsors, not American taxpayers, should cover support costs, preventing public resources from being used when private commitments exist.

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration, via a memo from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), has issued warnings to sponsors of family-based immigrants applying for green cards.

These sponsors—typically U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents—must sign an affidavit of support, pledging to financially cover the immigrants to prevent them from relying on public benefits.

If the sponsored immigrants access means-tested programs like food stamps, housing assistance, or cash welfare, agencies can now demand repayment from the sponsors.

Failure to repay could lead to lawsuits for the benefit costs, plus legal fees and other expenses. Additionally, sponsors could face criminal prosecution if they provided false information on sponsorship forms, such as misrepresenting their finances, with cases potentially referred to USCIS’s Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate.

As of late November 2025, related rules have been revived or expanded to further penalize immigrants seeking permanent residency if they’ve used benefits, potentially complicating their paths to green cards or citizenship.

