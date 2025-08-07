By Matthew Acton

August 7, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein was secretly working with the U.S. government, according to a bombshell document obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The late tycoon and pedophile, who allegedly died in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was "more than just protected – he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI," added an intelligence agency source.

A 2008 internal file obtained through a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit shows Epstein was operating as an FBI informant before his now-infamous 2007 sweetheart plea deal.

“Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” a special agent — whose name was redacted — wrote on an internal cable dated Sept. 9, 2008, marked “ROUTINE.”

It added: “Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida.”

The Deal

Maxwell is believed to have connected Giuffre with sex offender Epstein. SDNY

That bargain, struck with the Department of Justice when Epstein was facing potential federal charges for trafficking minors across state lines, allowed him to plead guilty to reduced state-level charges in Florida, serving just 13 months in jail, much of it under work release.

The agreement was infamous not only for its leniency but also for granting immunity to Epstein's alleged co-conspirators and for being concluded before all of his victims had even been interviewed or his electronics seized by authorities.

At the heart of the deal was Alex Acosta, then US Attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Acosta, now 56, would later resign as President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary after scrutiny of his role in the Epstein case intensified.

Acosta claimed he had been told to back off Epstein.

He said: "I was told Epstein 'belonged to intelligence' and to leave it alone."

Files confirmed the FBI protected Epstein for years.

The uncovered FBI document suggests his claims may have been the tip of the iceberg when it came to Epstein's involvement with the feds.

The full memo said:

“On 9/11/08, case agent advised writer that Epstein is currently being prosecuted by the State of Florida and is complying with all conditions of his please with the State of Florida. Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon. Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida. Case agent also advised that no further forfeiture assistance will be required for this case. Case agent is requested to contact writer in the event this matter moves forward on a federal level.”

The file also pushes the timeline of his ties to the FBI back even further than was initially suspected.

A source close to the case told this masthead: "These are the smoking gun documents. They show Epstein was an active source for the FBI way before his plea deal in 2007."

Acosta claimed he was told to back off because Epstein 'belonged to intelligence.'

This revelation has reignited long-standing suspicions that Epstein's immunity was not the result of powerful lawyers or elite connections alone – but due to his value as an intelligence asset.

One source familiar with the investigation said:

"The real reason the FBI has been stonewalling for years is because these files blow up the official story. Epstein wasn't just evading justice – he was helping them."

Epstein's 2007 non-prosecution agreement included language almost unheard of in federal agreements, immunizing both known and unnamed associates accused of exploiting underage girls.

These included Sarah Kellen, now 45, Adriana Ross, 41, Lesley Groff, 54, and Nadia Marcinkova, 39.

Was Epstein Being Protected?

The FBI withheld full records, citing law enforcement exemptions.

Critics have said the sweeping immunities only make sense only if Epstein was being protected for other reasons.

"You don't give this kind of deal to a man like Epstein unless you're getting something big in return," a legal source told RadarOnline.com.

Epstein's network of high-powered relationships has only added to the intrigue.

He counted among his associates the late former President Bill Clinton, 77, the late Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, 69, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, 83, and former CIA Director William Burns, 68.

Former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, 53, also met with Epstein multiple times after his conviction, according to visitor logs.

The FBI's refusal to turn over Epstein's full source records – citing law enforcement exemptions – had for years shielded these details from public view.

But after years of legal wrangling, we can now reveal partial records that confirm his ties to the feds.

A source added: "But this is only the beginning. We now know the FBI had a working relationship with Epstein going back years.

"The public deserves to know what he was trading for that protection – and who else was involved."

BOTTOMLINE

A leaked 2008 FBI document, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, confirms that Jeffrey Epstein was acting as an FBI informant before his 2007 plea deal in Florida.

The document, dated September 11, 2008, states that Epstein “provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” and as a result, no federal prosecution would occur as long as he complied with his state plea agreement.

This revelation suggests Epstein’s ties to the FBI began earlier than previously thought, fueling speculation that his lenient 2007 plea deal—criticized for its light sentencing and immunity for co-conspirators—was influenced by his role as an intelligence asset.

Sources claim the FBI’s refusal to release full records, citing law enforcement exemptions, indicates a deeper relationship, though the specifics of what Epstein provided remain undisclosed.

This has reignited debates about whether his wealth, connections, or informant status shielded him from harsher consequences.

