By Mollie Hemingway

August 2, 2025

The Department of Justice official who signed off on $2 million in taxpayer-funded payments to disgraced Russia collusion hoax participants left the Department of Justice to help lead the “legal resistance” to President Donald Trump and other duly-elected Republicans, new records reviewed exclusively by The Federalist reveal.

FBI Special Agent Peter Strzok and his mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, sued the Department of Justice over the release of messages detailing their role in pushing the Clinton campaign’s Russia collusion hoax.

They said the release of the messages that were written using government resources violated their privacy.

The Biden administration rewarded the duo with lucrative payouts.

Strozk received $1.2 million in taxpayer funds while Page received an $800,000 settlement.

“[W]e have identified Brian Netter, Deputy Assistant Attorney General as the individual that approved the settlement agreements,” a DOJ official told the Center to Advance Security in America, which had filed a Freedom of Information Act request in 2024, when the payouts were publicly announced.

Netter was the deputy assistant attorney general for the Federal Programs Branch during the term of President Joe Biden.

Netter currently serves as the legal director at Democracy Forward, a Democrat Party-affiliated group launched in 2017 to fight President Trump with lawfare.

The group brags that it took President Trump to court more than 100 times in his first term in office.

It has continued its use of the courts to win political battles into his second term in office. “Liberal Legal Group Positions Itself as a Top Trump Administration Foe,” touted The New York Times last November.

Marc Elias, the attorney known for his work damaging the integrity of both the 2016 and 2020 elections, chairs the board of Democracy Forward.

Elias, as the late Hillary Clinton campaign general counsel, signed the checks for her campaign’s Russia collusion hoax.

To hide the Russia collusion hoax’s origins, the funding was fraudulently run through Elias’s law firm as “legal services.”

Clinton was fined only $113,000 for the false claims she made to hide her role.

Elias also ran Democrats’ legal effort to destabilize the 2020 elections with the sudden expansion of unsupervised mail-in balloting operations staffed by Democrat-run nonprofit groups.

Other current and recent board members of Netter’s group include the late Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, the late Biden Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, Kamala Harris’ sister Maya Harris, and former leader of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Mindy Myers.

Netter worked for Merrick Garland's Department of Justice from 2021 through early 2025.

He opposed then-former President Trump's motion for a preliminary injunction to block National Archives releases to the January 6 committee, a lawfare committee comprised only of members appointed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

Netter married Democrat lawyer and activist Karen Dunn in a ceremony officiated by AG Merrick Garland in 2009.

Dunn, who played a key role in the Hillary Clinton campaign and was widely considered a likely White House Counsel if Hillary Clinton won her 2016 presidential campaign, specializes in Democratic debate preparation.

She co-led Barack Obama's presidential debate preparation team for his re-election campaign and led presidential debate preparation for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Kamala Harris in 2024.

In 2020, she led the preparation of Kamala Harris for the vice presidential debate.

Dunn started a law firm with Jeannie Rhee, one of the attorneys who worked on perpetuating the Russia collusion hoax through the Robert Mueller special counsel investigation.

The firm hired Mueller alumnus Rush Atkinson as well.

Dunn clerked for Garland when he was on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and for Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

Netter also clerked for Breyer and Judge Judith Rogers on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

Congressional overseers were upset by the reward given to the hoaxers and demanded to know who signed off on them.

They were thwarted by officials who said they didn’t know who had authorized the payments, and declined to respond to Congressional inquiries to find out.

“The American people are rightly concerned about the Biden Administration’s targeting of conservatives while their political allies were given special treatment,” said James Fitzpatrick, director of the Center to Advance Security in America.

“These settlements are a prime example of the outrageous abuse of power endured by the American people under Joe Biden.”

Netter did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Brian Netter, a former Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Federal Programs Branch under the Biden administration, was identified as the DOJ official who approved a $2 million settlement to former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

The settlement, announced in 2024, awarded Strzok $1.2 million and Page $800,000 in taxpayer funds, stemming from their lawsuit claiming that the release of their private text messages, sent on government devices, violated their privacy.

These messages revealed their role in promoting the Clinton campaign’s Russia collusion narrative during the 2016 Trump-Russia investigation, which was later discredited.

Netter, who served under Attorney General Merrick Garland, has since joined Democracy Forward as legal director, a Democrat-affiliated group launched in 2017 to oppose President Donald Trump through litigation.

The organization, chaired by Marc Elias—who as Clinton’s 2016 campaign general counsel facilitated payments for the Russia collusion dossier—has pursued over 100 lawsuits against President Trump.

Netter's ties to Democratic operatives are further underscored by his 2009 marriage to Karen Dunn, a prominent Democratic lawyer who clerked for Garland and worked on debate preparation for Obama, Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

Dunn also co-founded a law firm with Jeannie Rhee, a former Mueller investigation attorney. Both Netter and Dunn clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer.

Congressional inquiries into who authorized the settlements were initially met with resistance from the Biden DOJ, which claimed ignorance.

The Center to Advance Security in America uncovered Netter’s role through a 2024 Freedom of Information Act request.

Critics, including James Fitzpatrick of the Center, argue the payouts reflect preferential treatment for political allies, raising concerns about DOJ impartiality.

