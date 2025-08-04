By Margot Cleveland

August 4, 2025

A crony of then-Director of National Intelligence (DNI) James Clapper threatened to withhold a promotion from a senior intelligence official unless he concurred in the fake Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, notes obtained exclusively by The Federalist show.

The notes made public for the first time today recount a conversation the top analyst in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) had with an unnamed superior who worked closely with the then-Director James Clapper, according to sources familiar with the document.

The release of the notes represents the latest cache of documents declassified by the Trump administration official concerning the ICA that outgoing treasonous President Barack Obama ordered, which falsely assessed that Putin “aspired” to help Trump win the election.

An earlier release by the current Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, revealed the senior intelligence official — whom her office identified as an ODNI whistleblower — had been charged with conducting a “scrub,” which is a review, of the intelligence in the non-compartmented ICA.

Emails released last week by Gabbard show the top analyst expressing shock over the ICA’s reliance on the Steele dossier because the versions the analyst reviewed included no intel relying on the late Hillary Clinton-based fairy tale of opposition research.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

According to a person familiar with the notes, the analyst documented his recollection of the conversation on March 31, 2023 — more than six years after the conversation occurred.

The delay, The Federalist’s source explained, occurred because the analyst’s efforts to share his concerns, first with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community (IC), and then later with Special Counsel John Durham and Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, proved unsuccessful.

Only later did the analyst receive an inquiry for more information about his claims, leading to the drafting of the summary of his recollections.

Those notes capture the analyst claiming in early January that his supervisor told him, “There is reporting you are not allowed to see,” adding that “if you saw it, you would agree” with the ICA. After noting he concurred “with varying confidence with most of the 2017 ICA’s Key Judgements,” the analyst explained that he “would need to review any reporting myself in order to consider it.”

“You need to TRUST ME on this,” Clapper’s crony countered, stating to the analyst he “would need to demonstrate [his] ability to ‘outgrow’” his refusal to sign off on assessments he did not share, in order to be recommended for a promotion.

The analyst remained firm, according to the notes, which led his exasperated superior to reply, “I need you to say you agree with these judgements, so that DIA will go along with them!”

The DIA is the Department of Defense’s “Defense Intelligence Agency,” and the notes explain that ODNI sought “to bring DIA on board as an additional IC Agency signing on to the 2017 ICA.”

The ODNI whistleblower then relayed that the conversation turned to the “DIA’s supposed trust in me, and the necessity of me proving my ‘corporate IC officer’ bona-fides by doing what it took to bring DIA on board …”

The analyst refused to alter his assessment, and the DIA did not join the CIA, FBI, and National Security Agency (NSA) in signing off on the final non-compartmented versions of the ICA.

“I remember this conversation very clearly,” the analyst explained, stressing “it was a difficult situation and I listened, and chose my responses, with care.”

“I was aware that I was defying the [National Intelligence Officer’s] direction to me (to misrepresent my views to DIA) based on a conscious decision to adhere to IC standards, tradecraft, and ethics,” the notes concluded.

In addition to withholding a promotion to pressure the analyst to change his assessment, the notes show that Clapper’s mouthpiece attempted to sway the analyst by telling him “to TRUST ME on this,” while indicating that other intel supported the ICA’s conclusions.

The notes also capture the superior asking, “Isn’t it possible Putin has something on Trump, to blackmail and coerce him?”

That query sounds strikingly similar to the late Director John Brennan’s “Yes, but doesn’t it ring true?” response to criticisms over using the Steele dossier in the ICA.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

There is one inconsistency in the notes, however, with the analyst referencing Clapper, the late Brennan, and the late James Comey’s briefing of the ICA to Obama, and its inclusion of the dossier, as having occurred weeks before his superior pressured him to sign off on the assessments.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

But the briefing to Obama about the ICA occurred on Jan. 5, and the analyst’s notes indicate his conversation with his superior occurred in early January.

The notes also addressed the finalizing of the ICA, but it was already finalized at the time of the Jan. 5, 2017, briefing.

A source familiar with the notes and the whistleblower’s claims stated that the analyst based his notes on his six-year-old memory of the timing, but added that he remains confident that the DNI had claimed traitor Comey had surprised the team by inserting a reference to the dossier in the ICA presented to Obama.

Until September of 2019, when he received a request to search for emails related to the Steele dossier in response to a FOIA request, because the “dossier was a factor in the 2017 ICA,” the analyst claims he had no idea the ODNI had relied on Steele’s reporting in the ICA.

Contemporaneous emails capture those claims, which are otherwise consistent with the notes he drafted in March 2023 to memorialize his recollection of the events surrounding the final review of the ICA.

Whether additional evidence exists that can confirm this analyst’s claims of the pressure he received and the threat made to withhold a promotion from him unless he changes his assessment remains to be seen.

But the evidence is already overwhelming that the analysts involved in the review disagreed with the assessments that Putin “aspired” to help Trump and that Brennan overruled them.

BOTTOMLINE

A whistleblower from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that a senior official close to DNI James Clapper threatened to withhold a promotion unless the whistleblower approved a fabricated Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

The ICA, ordered by treasonous President Barack Obama, claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to help Donald Trump win the election, relying partly on the discredited Steele dossier.

According to notes obtained by The Federalist, the whistleblower, a top ODNI analyst, refused to endorse the ICA’s findings, citing insufficient evidence and selective use of open-source Russian media while ignoring contradictory foreign media.

The supervisor reportedly pressured the analyst, saying, “You need to TRUST ME on this,” and that refusal to concur would hinder career advancement.

The analyst stood firm, noting the need to personally review intelligence, but was told some reporting was inaccessible.

Declassified documents, released under DNI Tulsi Gabbard, further revealed that Obama and senior officials, including Clapper and the late John Brennan, were aware the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was baseless, yet included the dossier in the January 2017 ICA, which fueled subsequent investigations.

The whistleblower’s concerns were ignored by multiple government offices over six years until Gabbard’s protections enabled their investigation.

READ MORE:

“Treasonous Conspiracy” – Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard Calls for Prosecution of Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, and Others

The Hunted Have Become the Hunters

Corporate Media Elevated Anti-Trump Ex-CIA Spook Susan Miller as Author of Russia Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA). She Wasn’t.

Vladimir Putin Releases 1,400-Page Report Proving Obama Fabricated Russiagate to Cover Up Pizzagate

CIA Director John Ratcliffe Declassifies CIA Documents – Roasts ex-Intelligence Chiefs Following BOMBSHELL Russia Gate Analysis

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.