By Peter Michaels

October 27, 2025

The fight against euthanasia reached a new level yesterday, as Fox News published an article that blows the lid off the sinister nature of the industry.

Reporter Asra Nomani has just published an investigative report detailing the predatory-like behavior of what she calls “Assisted Suicide Inc.”

“A Fox Digital investigation reveals … opponents of euthanasia face a multimillion-dollar global lobby that could be called Assisted Suicide Inc., a sprawling network changing laws worldwide, developing euthanasia services for funeral parlors, selling ‘suicide pods,’ promoting ‘suicide tourism’ and even training ‘doulas for death,’” she writes.

Nomani’s essay, aptly titled “‘Untold damage’: Global assisted suicide movement targets children” is the latest high-profile story to expose the efforts of pro-death forces that want to expand euthanasia to minors.

As Nomani notes in her article, there is a growing “global lobby” of groups that want to aggressively urge children to kill themselves.

Who are these group exactly? “These groups have a presence on every continent, but are predominately found in the West, which also faces alarmingly low birth rates,” she writes.

‘There are 41 groups in Europe; 31 groups in North America, with 25 of them in the United States, four in Canada and two in Mexico; 13 in Oceania, with most in Australia and one in New Zealand; and only five in Asia, two in Africa, and three in South America.”

Nomani then recalls that Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, and 11 U.S. states currently allow the evil practice.

“But three countries – the Netherlands, Belgium and Colombia – have gone further, allowing ‘mature minors’ to die by physician-assisted suicide,” she adds.

This is all a deeply disturbing trend.

Among other things, it reveals that the devil’s influence is growing. He is not content to have elderly people end their lives prematurely, but now he wants children to do so as well.

This is clearly in alignment with the devil’s other efforts in this age too, namely, his plan to convince children to think they are actually the opposite gender of what God made them to be.

Attacking the innocent is one of the most sinister things a society can allow.

But as Nomani recalls in her article, the National Youth Rights Association is doing this right now by using the slogan “mature minors” to encourage children under 18 to die by physician-assisted suicide.

The British Columbia Humanist Association is also asking that underage Canadians be allowed to end their lives.

But the fact remains: there is nothing “dignified” about taking one’s own life.

We simply do not have that right. God is the author of life, and only He determines when it is over. Given that we live in an age of disbelief, it shouldn’t be surprising that this immutable truth is denied and that the consequence of doing so is being made manifest.

Nomani reports that the Toronto-based “Dying with Dignity Canada” organization reported $3 billion in expenses in 2024, including $803,555 for advertising and promotions.

The group claims that it is “unfair” to deny “mature minors” the ability to access “medical assistance in dying.”

The expansionary nature of the suicide industry is reminiscent of every other left-wing cause.

Remember when the late Bill Clinton said he wanted “safe, legal, and rare” abortions?

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

Now look at the abortion industry. The vast majority of women choose them for “elective” reasons. The same goes for homosexual “marriage.”

First it was “how does our marriage harm you?” Now it’s “bake me a cake, bigot!” Like these industries, the euthanasia lobby will not stay put. It will continue to expand and seek new “customers.”

Nomani’s research confirms the growth of the industry across the world.

“In 2023, about 15,000 Canadians died through ‘[Medical Assistance In Dying],’ about one in every 20 deaths nationwide, a 16% increase from 2022, making assisted suicide the fifth leading cause of death,” she found.

She also noted that the Netherlands “offers a preview of what comes next.

Legal since 2002, Dutch euthanasia laws permit doctors to end lives of children as young as 1, including newborns ‘suffering unbearably with no prospects of improvement.’ By 2024, euthanasia accounted for 9,958 deaths in 2024, or 5.8% of the country’s deaths.”

Nomani further recalled that, “in 2014, Belgium became the second country in the world to allow child euthanasia, requiring parental consent. The Belgian Federal Euthanasia Review and Evaluation Committee says that six youths have requested euthanasia between 2014 and 2024. Last year, one young person made the request.”

The devil does not sleep. He works 24 hours a day 7 days a week to drag souls to hell to suffer with him for all eternity.

The growth of “Assisted Suicide Inc.” is the latest sign that he is getting impatient but its also an indication that his time is getting short.

God-fearing souls to who love Jesus Christ need to take a stand against his new attack on innocent life and deny him this victory by fighting to end assisted suicide once and for all.

READ MORE:

Globalists aiming to “peacefully” depopulate six billion people with mass euthanasia.

The Eugenicists in the CIA, WHO, Pentagon & Big Pharma Who Devised Bioweapons to Kill People, Hoping to Get Away with Mass Murder, Should Be Executed for Crimes Upon Humanity

3% of US High-school Students Now Identify as Transgender

Deaths During the “First Wave” of the Pseudopandemic Were Caused by Iatrocide.

BOTTOMLINE

This article links to a broader societal or “demonic” attacks on children’s innocence, with claims of a well-funded global “euthanasia industry” (dubbed “Assisted Suicide Inc.”) targeting vulnerable youth amid low birth rates in the West.

Note that EUTHANASIA (active ending of life by a physician) and ASSISTED SUICIDE (providing means for self-administration) for minors are legal in only a handful of countries worldwide, under strict conditions typically requiring terminal illness, unbearable suffering, no hope of improvement, parental involvement, and assessments of maturity or capacity.

Most countries prohibit assisted dying entirely or limit it to adults (18+).

Only 4 nations explicitly allow it for minors in some form, with very low usage rates:

Advocacy groups like Dying with Dignity Canada push for minor access, citing fairness.

Other Countries: Prohibited for minors in places like Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Luxembourg, and U.S. states where adult-assisted dying is legal (e.g., Oregon, California).

These laws emphasize safeguards, but critics argue they risk “slippery slopes,” with expansions leading to more psychiatric cases among youth.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.