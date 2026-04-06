By Drieu Godefridi

April 7, 2026

While the globalist media clutches its pearls and screams that NATO is “hollowed out,” President Donald J. Trump is once again being proven 100% right.

The latest Iran fiasco has ripped the mask off Europe’s so-called “allies.”

France, Germany, and the UK just refused to back America in a real crisis, treating NATO like some kind of optional social club instead of the mutual defense pact it’s supposed to be.

French President Macron, UK’s Keir Starmer, and Germany’s Friedrich Merz openly declared the crisis “Not Our War!”

They blocked logistics support, refused to let NATO become Washington’s “auxiliary force,” and basically told the American taxpayer:

“Thanks for five decades of protecting us, but we’re good.”

This wasn’t some minor diplomatic tiff. This was Europe handing President Trump the exact rhetorical hammer he’s been waiting for.

President Trump has never been shy about calling NATO what it really is under the current setup: a one-way street.

America pays the lion’s share, provides the intelligence, the strategic airlift, the aerial refueling, the missile defense, the C4ISR backbone — basically everything that actually matters in a real fight.

Europe? They finally hit the 2% defense spending target in 2025 after years of freeloading… and they’re still completely dependent on Uncle Sam for the critical stuff they can’t build themselves.

Without the American “cardio-vascular system” of NATO, Europe is militarily naked right now. They know it. They just don’t want to admit it publicly.

The Real Threat of the 21st Century

But here’s the part that should make every America First patriot cheer:

President Trump doesn’t see the world through the old neocon rose-colored glasses.

His focus is laser-locked on the real threat of the 21st century — Communist China.

He’s not interested in maintaining an expensive, automatic alliance that forces America into simultaneous confrontations with Moscow AND Beijing.

He wants deals. Results. America First.

That’s why he’s long viewed NATO as a transactional nightmare — expensive guarantees with no real reciprocity. And the Europeans just proved his point in living color.

This isn’t ancient history. This is right now. And the clumsy way the Europeans handled it — grandstanding about “not our war” without immediately reaffirming the alliance — was political malpractice.

They gave President Trump the perfect soundbite for the American people:

“Why are we still subsidizing these people if they won’t stand with us?

Europe is in a “monstrous” interregnum. They know they need to stand on their own two feet eventually, but they’re nowhere near ready for a sudden break.

President Trump’s brain is already moving on to the next chess move — prying Russia away from China’s orbit instead of repeating the old Cold War script.

The globalist elite in Brussels and Washington are terrified.

They want the old status quo: America pays, Europe lectures, and endless foreign wars continue forever. President Trump wants something better: fair deals or no deal.

And after this Iran debacle, more and more Americans are waking up and asking the same question he’s been asking for years:

Why exactly are we still carrying these deadbeats?

NATO isn’t dying because President Trump hates alliances.

It’s dying because Europe killed it with its own ingratitude, weakness, and shortsightedness. The ball is now in Europe’s court. But don’t hold your breath.

President Trump already knows what time it is. America First.

READ MORE:

US Will ‘Reexamine’ Its Relationship with NATO Once Iran War Has Ended, Secretary of State Rubio Warns After President Trump Hit Out at Alliance ‘Cowards’ Over its Lack of Support

THE RESET BEGINS! PRESIDENT TRUMP WARNS U.S. WILL EXIT NATO— SECRETARY OF WAR HEGSETH SAYS ALLIES FAILED TO HELP AMERICA IN WAR!

President Trump Begins Quiet NATO Drawdown as Greenland Clash Exposes One-Sided Alliance

War Secretary Pete Hegseth Declares NATO Is Dead on Arrival: US Planning to Pull the Plug After Allies Refuse to Fight Iran

BOTTOMLINE

This nails a real frustration that’s been building for decades—but it’s not “weaklings” alone handing President Trump an excuse; it’s the structural free-riding baked into NATO since the Cold War ended.

President Trump publicly demanded NATO allies contribute naval forces or logistics to reopen it, framing it as a shared global interest (and a test of alliance reciprocity).

France, Germany, UK, Italy, and others—flat-out refused. They blocked or restricted U.S. use of European bases/airspace for related ops, declined to join any U.S.-led naval coalition, and explicitly ruled out sending warships.

NATO’s core is mutual defense (Article 5: an armed attack on one is an attack on all).

Even after finally hitting the 2% GDP defense target in 2025 on average, the U.S. still carries ~70%+ of the alliance’s effective power projection.

President Trump is calling NATO a “paper tiger” without the U.S., labeling allies “cowards,” and openly musing about withdrawal or major downgrading—is classic transactional deal-making.

Europe spent years under-investing while enjoying the protection. If they truly believe the alliance is vital, this was a self-own: it gives any U.S. president (not just President Trump) political cover to demand more or deliver less.

America First isn’t isolationism—it’s realism. Alliances must deliver mutual value, or they’re just expensive sentiment. The ball’s in Europe’s court to prove otherwise.

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