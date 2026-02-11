By Brandon Smith

February 12, 2026

Conspiracy theorists are almost always right. We have been proved right time and time again and we will continue to be right about many things that the corporate media used to call “fringe.”

For those out there who are like me; people who have been trying to warn the public about these threats for 20 years or more, I just want to say:

We have won a resounding victory. We brought the dark secrets of the elites into the mainstream and there’s nothing that can stop this train now.

However, the fight is far from over and don’t expect anyone to give you any awards or even recognition.

It’s the nature of our work, and frankly, the best thing that can happen in the long run is that researchers and analysts like us eventually become obsolete.

In the meantime, the information war to save civilization continues.

One issue I have spearheaded in my career (along with a handful of other liberty writers) is delving into the psychology and ideology of the globalists.

I find their existence to be fascinating. Revolting to be sure, but also fascinating.

The theory that I have held for two decades is that the globalists are first and foremost an occult network of organized psychopaths.

Meaning, they seek out people with psychopathic traits (latent or otherwise) in order to recruit and grow their numbers.

The common assumption in the general public is that psychopaths are supposed to operate in isolation; that they do not work together because they are too self-absorbed to organize.

History shows us that this is simply not so.

From the Mafia to violent drug cartels, to religious cults, to authoritarian governments, we have seen psychopaths congregate together and cooperate in the worst moments of our timeline.

They do it for mutual gain, but I believe there is an agenda that goes well beyond that. It’s a far reaching conspiracy which the recent release of the Epstein Files seems to support.

To be clear, I think the information presented so far in the files barely scratches the surface of the evil we are dealing with.

I also think it’s important to point out that people being “named” in the Epstein Files is meaningless without context.

Some public figures like President Donald Trump or Elon Musk are “named” as interacting with Epstein but there is zero evidence that they participated in anything nefarious (Epstein approached ANYONE with power or influence and tried to recruit them).

Furthermore, anonymous FBI tips from random weirdos do not make a criminal case.

Others are named in the files and the context suggests that they have done some pretty disgusting things.

The files represent enough evidence to justify a massive international investigation, they do not represent proof of crimes that would hold up in a court of law (at least, not so far).

We may actually never see indictments of any Epstein Island regulars.

As I noted in my article “Governmental Self-Preservation: Why We’ll Never See The Real Epstein List”, published last year, I do think there are many people in the Trump Administration that want to see the Epstein case lead to arrests.

However, I also predicted that the revelations within the files could trigger even darker discoveries that might cause total collapse.

The people handling this info are faced with a conundrum: Pursue the light of truth, dump it all on the internet and risk full blown societal chaos, or, drip feed info to the public and try to keep the system from imploding.

Forget about aliens from outer space – The disclosure of concrete proof that a Luciferian cult of baby-eating bankers, CEOs, politicians and bureaucrats controls the planet is the real Black Swan event.

One cannot have a meaningful discussion about the nature of power in modern civilization (post-industrial revolution) without accepting the cold hard reality that most of the key events in our recent history have been manipulated by a hidden consortium of elites.

We also can’t have any legitimate debate about how to solve the problem without accepting the fact that “evil” is an undeniable constant.

It’s the common denominator, the key to the equation.

Evil is a tangible and autonomous entity that the wields influence over human society, often using people with inherent weaknesses of the soul as vessels for achieving its machinations.

Yes, that sounds rather biblical, but I would argue that our religious ancestors might have had a much better grasp on the nature of evil than we do today given our futurist propensity to deny anything we can’t immediately explain with science.

The Epstein Files suggests an evil that’s beyond reckoning for many people who have never been exposed to research on globalism, and even those who have been exposed might find themselves shocked by the discoveries.

To summarize, Jeffery Epstein was not the top of the pyramid. He was also not some self serving flim-flam man selling sex and depravity just to gain access to the halls of power.

Rather, Epstein was a middleman, a drug dealer selling dopamine experiences as a reward for members of the cabal (while collecting blackmail materials).

But the cabal is far bigger than what we see in the Epstein files and it supersedes any one nation or government.

There are strange mentions of “cloning”, baby farming for black market sales, and the creation of a “superior race” in the files. In other words, the interests of Epstein and his associates went well beyond sexual fetishes.

Some of the Epstein emails openly discuss sexual abuse and torture of victims brought to the island. The victimization of teens is less protected and easier to prove.

Then, there’s the creepier elements of the files. Coded language is rampant within the Epstein emails, using food as symbols for clearly illicit contraband.

From the Pizzagate information (the late John Podesta emails) released by Wikileaks in 2016, we can see that food code words are common for the globalists and seem to be tied to the abuse of young children.

Pizza symbolism has been common within pedophilia networks for many years leading up to the exposure of Pizzagate, and it’s also common within the pages of the Epstein Files (the word “pizza” is used as code at least 900 times in the emails).

The malevolence of pedophilia cannot be tolerated one more day in the DC halls of government if justice is to prevail. The evildoers must now be exposed and brought to justice.

The use of “beef jerky” in the Epstein emails (also mentioned hundreds of times) is specifically disconcerting, including talk of keeping the “jerky on ice”, a strange obsession with jerky portion weights, lab testing of “jerky” to prevent sickness, etc. Whatever they are talking about, it’s not beef jerky.

You have to ask yourself, what kind of edible product would be so criminal that it has to be hidden behind elaborate code-speak?

The obvious conclusion would be that “jerky” is code for human meat. Some might argue that there’s no benefits to eating human meat so why would the elites do it?

These critics are operating from a logical perspective and not an occultist perspective. One cannot separate Epstein Island from occultism and still understand what happened there.

For the elites who link themselves back to the pagan practices of ancient Babylonian times, from the era of Molech worshipers (Bohemian Grove) and beyond, the ritual of cannibalism is integral to their religion.

They believe that human sacrifice gives them power and this is a common thread within most pagan systems including satanism.

Luciferianism/Satanism is an integral element of globalism.

The evidence of its practice within globalist circles is immense and cannot be ignored. Some skeptics would denote a separation between “satanism” and “luciferianism”, but for all intents and purposes they are intertwined belief systems.

Satanists are occupied with the pursuit of pleasure at the expense of morality, while luciferians are occupied with the pursuit of power and godhood at the expense of morality. For adherents of both practices, their motto is “Do What Thou Wilt.”

As I outlined in my article “Luciferianism: A Secular Look At A Destructive Globalist Belief System”, published in 2019, global elitists derive their spiritual ecstasy from the worship of the material and the corruption of the pure.

They seek to deconstruct creation and human nature, to prove that all people are as depraved as they are and that morality is an artificial limitation on power and pleasure.

Their system is rife with psychopathic indicators and I assert that luciferienism is a religion designed specifically to affirm the destructive tendencies of psychopaths and narcopaths. But what are these tendencies?

Psychopaths lack any sense of empathy and function only as parasites who feed on the rest of humanity. This is actually one of the reasons I’m fascinated by them.

Not because they are particularly interesting as individuals, but because their existence seems to be a dangerous anomaly. They are less than 1% of the total human population but they cause the vast majority of human tragedies.

The average person has the capacity for evil, there’s no doubt. People can be driven to all kinds of horrors depending on their circumstances.

But, the majority of us have a mechanism called “conscience” which stops us from committing evil most of the time. It also causes us to feel guilt when we know we have acted in a destructive manner.

If the majority of the population did not have a universal experience of conscience and morality, we would have gone extinct as a species thousands of years ago.

Globalists (psychopaths) do not have this mechanism. In fact, they view conscience as a hindrance, a trait of the weak and the easily victimized.

They are a predatory class of humans. I would even suggest that they are not human at all, but a mutation or a cancerous intrusion.

When psychopaths achieve overt material wealth they then have easy access to the resources they need to satisfy their impulses at will.

At this stage in the evolution of a psychopath they have a tendency to become bored.

They begin to chase increasing depravity and darkness in search of a greater dopamine fix. The more degenerate and taboo the activity, the more exciting it is.

But these are nothing but individual motivations and personal addictions. What are the ambitions and drives of the organized cabal?

Part of the allure of occultism is the glee some people feel when they believe they are “superior” to their common man.

Occult groups sell their members on the notion that they will be set apart as “elite” when they join with the keepers of secrets.

When we read the numerous emails tied to Epstein as well as his island and his ranch in New Mexico, the people who correspond with him seem childish and giddy.

They snicker like adolescent brats when they engage in codes and riddles.

They’re committing atrocities beyond the comprehension of the average man, and they feel joy because they’re basking in the “cloak and dagger” of it all.

I think this might be a hard thing to reconcile for many people in the conspiracy field, but the cabal is not made up of darkly brilliant minds imposing cold and calculating will.

Rather, it is mostly made up of egomaniacal narcissists giggling like retards as they revel in their delusions of grandeur.

If you saw how these people behave behind the scenes, you would probably feel embarrassed for them and feel like an idiot for imagining them to be cunning or untouchable masterminds.

Without their money and the collective protection of their coven, they are tiny people without merit living a meaningless existence.

That said, make no mistake – It’s the putrid sociopathy of their childishness that makes them exceedingly dangerous. To be infantile while rejoicing in the blood of innocence requires a diabolical and demonic mind.

From my research Epstein’s Island might have been tame in comparison to some of the other meeting places of the elites.

His island was not the end destination but a gateway for initiates. I believe the island was a test, a venue where evil is concentrated and people with apprehensions are filtered away.

The worst of the worst likely moved on to even more vile nesting grounds hidden in plain site around the world.

The reason the Epstein Files matter is because they open the door to a wider investigation of the globalist networks and their horrific playgrounds.

I suggest that we need to bring back the concept of “witch hunters”; people who are able to think like occultists while using modern investigative methods in order to track down these networks and erase them from the Earth.

If government officials refuse to do this, then vigilantism is inevitable.

Unfortunately, it’s no mistake that globalist NGOs have flooded the West with third-world migrants and mobilized armies of far-left insurgents in the past few years.

After the pandemic, they know that the public is reaching information saturation and that their agenda is coming to light.

They will seek to overthrow conservative movements, exploit useful idiots to destroy their enemies and cause general mayhem in order to sabotage any organized resistance.

BOTTOMLINE

Epstein’s operations were not isolated acts of depravity but part of a systematic elite network driven by a “psychology of evil” rooted in satanism and narcissism.

Epstein hosted numerous high-profile guests at Little Saint James, a 72-acre private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands that Epstein purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million, with flight logs showing visits from figures like the late Bill Clinton (though no proven wrongdoing on the island itself for many named individuals).

The Epstein scandal supports a “far-reaching conspiracy” among globalists (bankers, CEOs, politicians) who manipulate society. Revelations could trigger societal collapse, a “Black Swan event” exposing a “luciferian cult of baby-eating bankers.”

This view aligns with other analyses framing Epstein as embodying extreme narcissism and Machiavellianism, potentially even “possession by evil” in a psychological-spiritual sense.

While this article is provocative and politically charged, it substantiates claims with references to the Epstein Files and historical patterns of elite behavior.

