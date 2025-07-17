By Revolver

July 17, 2025

The Epstein files have ripped open a deep and growing divide inside the MAGA movement.

But this isn’t just about some scumbag rich guy and his perverse island crimes.

This is about justice. It’s about whether or not we’re really going to hold the elite class accountable or let them, yet again, walk away totally unscathed.

And even more than that, it’s also about whether President Trump is truly surrounded by the right people for the job ahead.

As a result of the “Epstein divide,” there are now two very distinct camps inside MAGA. One side is demanding total transparency on Epstein and his grotesque network of coconspirators, and they’re not letting go.

They want names, timelines, and prosecutions. You can’t blame them, right?

WATCH: Collin Rugg on X: "NEW: Matt Walsh sends a message to the Trump administration over the Epstein case. "We want those people to be dragged in front of us, weeping and begging for mercy..." "Millions of Americans are not satisfied with what we've been told, and we shouldn't be..." "I want to make https://t.co/CH4gx25a4Z" / X

And the other side sees the Epstein mess as a distraction from bigger battles we have to fight right now, like exposing ActBlue’s money laundering operation, fixing the 2020 steal, and keeping focus on what matters most in 2024 and beyond.

But both sides mostly agree on one thing: Pam Bondi dropped the ball. She didn’t handle any of this like a pro.

Revolver recently covered an exclusive from Laura Loomer, who revealed, via her high-level sources, that Kash Patel and Dan Bongino were furious over how AG Pam Bondi botched the Epstein document rollout.

Let’s not forget that ridiculous stunt Pam pulled off with the so-called “Epstein binders.” Glossy covers, flashy boxes, like some bad Netflix promo, filled with publicly available court records that the base (and all of America) had already seen.

She hyped it up like bombshell evidence was coming, but what MAGA got instead felt like a cover-up in a nifty little gift bag.

UPDATE: Loomer scoop: Patel and Bongino furious with Pam Bondi…

WATCH: The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: "NEW: @Liz_Wheeler says Pam Bondi BRAGGED about personally making the cover of the Epstein Files binders before handing them out to influencers. Wheeler was one of those influencers, and now she’s furious. “That day in the White House, Pam Bondi bragged about making that cover https://t.co/c32hJrNUR0" / X

That’s some heavy-duty stuff, if true.

Adding another layer to this already convoluted story, Bill O’Reilly recently said that President Trump gave him a direct reason for not disclosing Epstein-related names.

According to O’Reilly, President Trump said he didn’t want innocent people, like a golf buddy or casual acquaintance, dragged through the mud just for appearing on a list, without context.

This is a powder keg issue and one of the biggest that President Trump has faced since he’s been in office.

But the bottom line is this: the American people deserve to know what really happened. We were promised transparency, and more importantly, we were promised justice.

If we want a country where citizens respect their leaders, then morality matters. Crimes against children matter. And if there are names on that list of people who did nothing wrong, then fine… put it into context and release the thing.

Don’t bury the truth. Let the chips fall where they may.

Now we want to hear from you: Should Pam Bondi be fired over this mess? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

UPDATE:

This story is heating up and spreading like wildfire. Now, Axios is also reporting the same story, claiming they have two sources who’ve corroborated Bongino’s ire with Pam Bondi and the handling of the Epstein files.

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino took a day off from work Friday after clashing at the White House with Attorney General Pam Bondi over their handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files, four sources familiar with the conflict told Axios.

Why it matters: The dispute erupted Wednesday amid the fallout of the administration walking back its claims about Epstein by determining the convicted sex offender didn’t have a celebrity “client list,” and that he wasn’t murdered in his New York City prison cell in 2019.

Bongino didn’t come to work Friday, leading some insiders to believe he had quit. But administration officials say he’s still on the job, even as the internal tension over the Epstein case continues.

Zoom in: At the center of the argument: a surveillance video from outside of Epstein’s cell that the administration released, saying it was proof no one had entered the room before he killed himself.

The 10-hour video had what has widely been called a “missing minute,” fueling conspiracy theories in MAGA’s online world about a cover-up involving Epstein’s death.

The “missing minute,” authorities say, stemmed from an old surveillance recording system that goes down each day at midnight to reset and record anew. It takes a minute for that process to occur, which effectively means that 60 seconds of every day aren’t recorded.

Bongino — who had pushed Epstein conspiracy theories as a MAGA-friendly podcast host before President Trump appointed him to help lead the FBI — had found the video and touted it publicly and privately as proof that Epstein actually hadn’t been murdered.

That conclusion — shared by FBI Director Kash Patel, another conspiracy theorist-turned-insider — angered many in Trump’s MAGA base, criticism that increased after Axios first reported the release of the video and a related memo.

After the video’s “missing minute” was discovered, Bongino was blamed internally for the oversight, according to three sources.

Two sources familiar with Bongino’s position say he was increasingly displeased with Bondi’s handling of the Epstein case because she had publicly overpromised and underdelivered disclosures about an Epstein “client list” that apparently never existed.

As the Epstein scandal backlash grows bigger and louder, far-right political activist Laura Loomer just dropped yet another thread exposing even more behind-the-scenes chaos.

This time she’s accusing Pam Bondi of actively blocking the FBI from releasing more Epstein-related files.

It all started when Laura responded to this X post from Todd Blanche, the Deputy Attorney General under Pam Bondi.

Laura Loomer:

Stay tuned, folks. Something tells us this story’s far from over.

