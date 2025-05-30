By American Media Group

In just three weeks, Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) purged over 7 million fake Social Security records — including “immortal” entries for people supposedly aged 130 to 150+.

Bureaucrats are melting down, privacy activists are panicking, and the fraud-riddled system is finally being gutted.

DOGE is doing what no one else dared: burying the undead files — and exposing the rot inside the system.

They called it “just a database error.” Sure — and I’m the Queen of England.

For decades, the Social Security Administration carried millions of Americans on their books who, according to their own data, were older than dirt and apparently immortal.

We’re not talking about a few rounding errors. We’re talking about millions of phantom individuals, some allegedly over 150 years old, still floating around in a system meant to track benefits and identities.

It took Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency — DOGE, appropriately — three weeks to do what bureaucrats didn’t bother to do in three decades: clean house.

Now the swamp is screeching, the media is spinning, and the professional freeloaders are panicking.

Let’s break it down.

THE IMMORTAL FILES — A SYSTEM THAT FORGOT TO DIE

How do you end up with 7 million Americans listed as over 120 years old?

Simple: you stop caring, stop checking, and stop doing your job.

The Social Security Administration, entrusted with managing benefits for retirees and vulnerable citizens, somehow decided it was perfectly normal to have 3.9 million people between the ages of 130 and 139, and another 3.5 million between 140 and 149. Some records even showed ages of 160 and beyond.

At that point, we’re not talking about retirees — we’re in biblical territory.

This wasn’t a glitch. It was a symptom of total institutional rot.

The kind of rot that allows fraudulent benefits to be issued, records to be cloned, and identities to be recycled.

These “immortal” records aren’t just embarrassing — they’re dangerous.

In the wrong hands, they’re a license to steal from the taxpayer.

So no, this wasn’t just bad bookkeeping. It was bureaucratic necromancy, and it kept the system bloated, broken, and bleeding money.

ENTER DOGE — ELON MUSK’S BUREAUCRACY TERMINATOR

When Elon Musk was appointed to lead the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency, the establishment rolled their eyes.

“What does a billionaire tech CEO know about running a government agency?”

Turns out, everything.

Unlike career bureaucrats whose idea of innovation is adding a second signature to a useless form, Musk approached DOGE like one of his companies: with precision, speed, and zero tolerance for dead weight.

In less than 21 days, DOGE purged over 7 million phantom entries from the SSA database — records that had lingered for decades.

While critics whined about “automation” and “cold efficiency,” Musk’s response was as concise as it was brutal:

“We’re cleaning up the dead people database.”

And clean it he did — proving that when you strip away red tape and inject actual leadership, results happen fast.

You just have to be willing to fire a few thousand parasites along the way.

THE REACTION — MELTDOWNS, COURTROOMS, AND CROCODILE TEARS

As expected, the purge didn’t go unnoticed. Within days, activists, unions, and privacy watchdogs lit up every courtroom they could find.

A federal judge in Maryland blocked DOGE’s access to certain records, citing “privacy concerns” — because apparently the imaginary rights of 140-year-old ghost entries outweigh the public’s right to a functioning system.

Media outlets began portraying DOGE as a “rogue agency,” Musk as a “digital tyrant,” and the entire cleanup operation as “a threat to civil liberties.”

The same media that ignored tens of billions in improper payouts suddenly discovered their conscience — once Elon touched their precious pile of red tape.

But the real reason for the outrage? Musk exposed how deeply broken the system really was. And that made the swamp tremble.

THE TRUE COST — $71.8 BILLION IN FRAUD AND FAILURE

Between 2015 and 2022, the SSA issued at least $71.8 billion in improper payments.

Not all of that is tied directly to the “immortals,” but when millions of non-existent people are still listed as alive, it doesn’t take a detective to connect the dots.

For years, fake identities and impossible-age entries have been used to extract money, launder benefits, and exploit government loopholes.

And let’s be clear — someone made money off every single one of those records.

Whether it was a corrupt contractor, an identity thief, or a shady operator inside the system, these fake records were an open door to massive fraud.

And yet, no one was fired. No one was arrested.

The system was just allowed to continue — until DOGE stepped in.

THE NEXT WAVE — DOGE TARGETS THE FINAL 5 MILLION

With over 7 million records purged, Musk has set his sights on the next 5 million entries still under review.

These records are flagged as “impossible age” cases, and they’re next in line for deletion.

But the swamp won’t go down without a fight. Expect more lawsuits, more panic, and more bureaucrats pretending their legacy systems are sacred relics.

DOGE will be painted as the villain — but the American people?

They’re not buying it.

The public sees the difference. They see a government agency actually doing something for once. And they like it.

CONCLUSION: YOU DON’T NEED 150-YEAR-OLDS TO RUN A COUNTRY

This isn’t about numbers. It’s about a government that forgot how to function, and a man who reminded them how.

Elon Musk’s DOGE did what no traditional agency could: expose the mess, eliminate the waste, and piss off all the right people.

The fake entries are falling. The lawsuits are flying. But the system is finally being dragged into the real world — kicking and screaming.

So here’s to DOGE.

Here’s to cleaning house.

And here’s to never, ever letting the “immortals” back in.

