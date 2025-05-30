Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Marsh's avatar
William Marsh
4d

Let’s find these people and charge them!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evelyn Hall's avatar
Evelyn Hall
2d

Grateful

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture