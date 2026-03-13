Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Right's avatar
Richard Right
2h

Bull crap

Reply
Share
Dov's avatar
Dov
4h

And they wonder why we do not trust them!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture