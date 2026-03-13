By Baxter Dmitry

March 14, 2026

In the shadowy halls of Congress, where taxpayer dollars quietly silence victims and protect the powerful, 357 lawmakers—Republicans and Democrats alike—just colluded to bury the truth forever.

On March 4, 2026, the House voted 357–65 to kill Rep. Nancy Mace’s resolution that would have forced the Ethics Committee to release all records of sexual misconduct and harassment investigations involving members and staff—redacting only victims’ names—within 60 days.

Instead, they shoved it into the same committee that’s been hiding these scandals, ensuring the predator protection racket stays sealed tight.

This isn’t justice. It’s a bipartisan slap in the face to every staffer groped, harassed, or worse—while the elite keep their secrets and the settlements funded by your money stay hidden in the swamp.

Wednesday’s vote effectively prevents the release of reports on taxpayer-funded settlements for such claims by congressional members.

Mace’s push for disclosure comes on the heels of allegations that Rep. Tony Gonzales (R–TX) had engaged in an affair with a member of his staff, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide.

The resolution was put forward by Mace after NBC News and other outlets reported that Gonzales had sent sexual text messages to a female aide.

Gonzales had previously denied the allegations of an affair but has not commented on the substance of the allegations since the text messages surfaced.

Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R–MS) and ranking member Mark DeSaulnier (D–CA) issued a joint statement claiming that the effort would “chill” victims’ and witnesses’ cooperation.

Following Wednesday’s vote, Mace condemned the actions of her fellow lawmakers, saying, “It’s shameful.”

Later, Mace posted to X, “Both parties colluded today to protect predators. . . . The establishment always protects itself, never the victims.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R–FL) was even more direct in her comments following the vote to table the resolution, reminding her congressional colleagues, “That’s why the American people hate us.”

The House Ethics Committee announced that it has begun a formal probe into Gonzales, but the investigation’s jurisdiction will end if he resigns or leaves office.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 357-65 on a motion to refer H.Res. 1100—a resolution introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC)—back to the House Ethics Committee, which critics argue effectively kills it by burying it in committee.

The resolution itself called for the Ethics Committee to preserve and publicly release (within 60 days) all final or draft reports, conclusions, recommendations, and related materials from investigations into violations of House rules on sexual harassment, unwelcome sexual advances, or sexual relationships with subordinates.

Victims’ and witnesses’ personally identifiable information would be redacted, but the focus was on transparency for misconduct by Members, Delegates, or Resident Commissioners.

This included cases where approximately $17 million in taxpayer funds had historically been used to settle such claims before reforms in 2018.

Proponents of the resolution, like Mace, framed the outcome as a “cover-up” and accused both parties of colluding to “protect predators” rather than victims, emphasizing that the public deserves to know about misconduct funded by taxpayers.

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