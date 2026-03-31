By Joe Mannion

April 1, 2026

PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has shared jaw-dropping footage of enormous 2,000lb bunker buster bombs tearing through an Iranian ammo depot.

A chain of thunderous explosions turn the night sky bright orange in the dramatic video shared to President Trump’s Truth Social account.

An Iranian ammo depot was struck by President Trump’s enormous bunker buster bombs. Truth Social

Dramatic footage shows dark clouds obscure the sky in Isfahan, Iran

President Donald Trump has threatened to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants. AFP

An enormous mushroom cloud is seen billowing into the sky as a devastating inferno takes hold of the ammunition factory in Isfahan, Iran‘s third-most populous city.

The explosions were so powerful that they could be seen from the Meteosat 12 weather satellite, according to the OSINTtechnical X account.

Isfahan has been the target of repeated strikes from US-Israeli forces over the monthlong conflict.

It is a strategic hub that holds the majority of Iran’s 60 per cent enriched uranium, military bases, and one of several underground “missile cities”.

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Satellite image shows damage at Kermanshah missile site on March 4. Reuters

The city is home to one of three uranium enrichment sites that were bombed by the US in the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel last June.

A satellite capture taken just days before the blitz suggests Tehran rushed to hide a truckload of highly enriched uranium in an underground facility.

It is believed that much of the reeling regime’s missile arsenal is now entombed in subterranean bases as the mad mullahs seek to retain at least some of their military might.

President Trump’s forces have previously unleashed their powerful bunker buster bombs on Iranian missile sites.

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They were used to target cruise missiles hidden under reinforced concrete along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz – the flashpoint waterway now strangled by the regime’s blockade.

The hardened bomb burrows through hundreds of feet of earth and concrete before its high explosive warhead erupts.

Heavy bunker buster bombs are usually delivered by B1 Stealth Bombers or F-15E fighter bombers.

Israel has recently pivoted from striking high-value targets in the Iranian chain of command to decimating the rogue state’s weapons factories.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has attacked weapons and naval cruise-missile production sites in Tehran, and an explosive-materials production site in Isfahan.

And US Central Command announced last Wednesday that US strikes had already devastated Iranian facilities used to build missiles, drones and warships.

Farzin Nadimi, an Iran-focused senior fellow with the Washington Institute, told the Wall Street Journal that Israel is taking the “opportunity to reduce Iran’s military capabilities before they call it a day.”

A decimated car service centre in Tehran that was hit by a missile strike. AFP

Smoke plumes rising over the Iranian city of Isfahan after US strikes. AFP

“Almost every military-industrial factory I know of has been struck, most of them at least twice,” he said.

“They are very systematic and meticulous in this regard.”

President Trump recently extended his ceasefire on Iran’s energy network to April 6, but has threatened to “obliterate” power stations and fresh water plants if peace terms are not agreed “shortly”.

It comes as an Iranian drone has smashed a massive oil tanker docked in the United Arab Emirates.

The Kuwaiti tanker fully loaded with two million barrels of oil from the Gulf state and Saudi Arabia when it was struck, according to data from Lloyd’s and TankerTrackers.

The enormous Al Salmi tanker was docked in a Dubai port near the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

Miraculously no one was killed, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said.

It called the hit “a brutal Iranian airstrike”, but added that all 24 crew members were safe and uninjured.

Dubai firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control within a few hours.

And despite initial fears of an environmental disaster, authorities confirmed that there had been no oil leak as a result of the strike.

The Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Company (KOTC) ship Al Salmi (in a 2011 video) that was hit by an Iranian drone in a Dubai port. YouTube/kotcOfficial

Explosions in Dubai have continued to be heard today.

Trump has reportedly told aides that he could end his war in Iran without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The US president and his aides judged that an operation to force open the shipping lane would take longer than his timeline of four to six weeks to finish the war, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials told the paper that President Trump will focus on hammering the Iranian navy and depleting its missile stocks the “wind down current hostilities while pressuring Tehran diplomatically to resume the free flow of trade”.

If that method fails, the sources said, the US will push European and Gulf allies to lead efforts to reopen the strait.

The officials said military options were available to the president, but weren’t his “immediate priority”.

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BOTTOMLINE

President Donald Trump shared an uncaptioned video on his Truth Social account showing a massive nighttime explosion with huge fireballs and thick black smoke rising from the strike site.

The footage depicts the aftermath of a U.S. military airstrike on a large Iranian ammunition depot in Isfahan (central Iran), carried out with multiple 2,000-pound (907 kg) bunker-buster bombs (also known as penetrator munitions).

Reports confirm the U.S. hit the target with a high volume of these weapons designed to penetrate and destroy hardened or underground facilities.

This fits into a broader pattern of reported U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian missile and military targets in recent days/weeks as part of heightened conflict.

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