By Rachel Vickers-Price

May 13, 2026

The hospital said it became clear on Saturday that some had not been following “the most up-to-date international regulations” and had risked exposure to the deadly hantavirus disease.

A dozen hospital workers in the Netherlands will be thrown into quarantine after they skipped strict PPE protocols when dealing with a patient who had been aboard the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship, the MV Hondius.

Spanish healthcare workers ahead of MV Hondius evacuations on Sunday. Getty Images)

The Netherlands’ Radboud University Medical Centre (Radboudumc) confirmed on Monday that 12 of its staff members had risked contamination when they failed to follow specific, strict protocols when handling the blood and urine of an infected person who had been aboard the virus-plagued vessel.

Despite the risk of infection being low, the 12 healthcare workers will remain in “preventive quarantine for six weeks as a precaution,” the hospital said.

Medics in full hazmat suits rush two hantavirus patients to Atlanta hospital in shocking footage

Healthcare workers in full hazmat gear greet one of the virus-stricken cruise passengers at Emory University Hospital in the US. X/Fox News)

A passenger that had been on board the virus-stricken cruise ship the MV Hondius is now officially showing symptoms after returning home after the deadly outbreak on board.

The patient infected with the rat-borne virus has been in hospital since Wednesday after being medically evacuated from the ill-fated Dutch vessel that has been at the centre of an international health emergency in recent weeks.

Blood was drawn from the patient and processed using standard safety precautions. “Due to the nature of the virus, this blood should have been processed according to a stricter procedure,” a hospital spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

The entrance of Radboud University Medical Centre, a teaching hospital in Nijmegen in the Netherlands. Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Centre (UMC St Radboud))

“In addition, it became clear on Saturday, May 9, that the most up-to-date international regulations had not been followed during the disposal of the patient’s urine.“

Staff members will receive any support needed while in isolation, the university medical centre added, with board chair of Radboudumc Dr Bertine Lahuis attempting to reassure the public the risk to the broader population remains low.

“Despite the fact that the chance of actual infection is very small, these measures have a significant impact on all those involved. We regret that this has happened at our university medical centre,” she said, adding a careful investigation is coming to “learn from this and to prevent it from happening in the future” once again.

Her comments to the public comes days after the infected patient was initially triaged at the hospital, with the Dutch medical centre assuring the public at the time that its staff had containment measures of the hantavirus under control.

A spokesperson said at the time:

“On the ward where the patient is admitted, appropriate isolation measures have been taken to prevent spread, in accordance with internationally agreed protocols. The team is specialized and trained in the care of patients with severe infectious diseases.”

The MV Hondius as it departed the Tenerife on May 11 after the final passengers were evacuated to a port on the Canary Islands. Getty Images)

The patient at Radboudumc was one of three taken medically evacuated from the MV Hondius when it was docked off the coast of Cape Verde last week.

They were transported home to the Netherlands, alongside another patient who has been admitted to Leiden University Medical Centre.

A third person who was evacuated from the ship was taken to a hospital in German. That person has tested negative for the hantavirus.

Three people died from hantavirus after a recent outbreak involving the 147 passengers and crew members on the Dutch-flagged vessel.

Two of the fatal victims were identified as a man and woman from Friesland in the Netherlands, while the third was reported to be a German woman.

The last of the passengers remaining on the Dutch-flagged ship were able to exit the vessel on Monday after weeks of uncertainty.

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BOTTOMLINE

Twelve staff members at Radboud University Medical Centre (Radboudumc) in Nijmegen, Netherlands, have been placed in preventive quarantine for six weeks due to procedural lapses while handling samples from a hantavirus-positive patient.

The hospital described the errors as involving blood processing and urine disposal not following the most up-to-date international regulations for hantavirus (specifically the Andes strain, which has rare potential for limited person-to-person transmission).

This is a precautionary measure only—hantavirus (especially the Andes variant linked to the ship outbreak) is not easily transmitted between people, and no infections among the staff have been reported.

The quarantine period aligns with the virus’s incubation window. This appears to be an isolated hospital procedural issue rather than a wider systemic failure.

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