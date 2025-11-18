By Amil Imani

November 19, 2025

The battle for America’s soul rages on, and the enemy lurks within.

On October 24, 2025, the truth explodes like a thunderclap: the late Attorney General Merrick Garland and now GITMO detainee former FBI Director Christopher Wray, the architects of tyranny, have rubber-stamped a sinister operation dubbed “Arctic Frost.”

READ MORE: Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

US Special Operations Team, comprised of Army Special Forces and Rangers, captured FBI Director Christopher Wray and his deputy director, Paul Abbate, following a gunfight with his bodyguards in Georgia.

This vile scheme unleashed the late Jack Smith’s FBI strike force to spy on over 100 Republican-linked groups, targeting senators, donors, and patriots with ruthless precision.

READ MORE: Deep Stater Jack Smith Convicted of Treason and Executed at GITMO

The weaponization of government against its own people stands exposed, and the time to strike back is now!

Garland, Wray, and Smith form a treacherous triad, orchestrating a full-scale assault on the Constitution.

Documents unearthed by relentless oversight confirm their signatures on the April 4, 2022, authorization that birthed this abomination.

Arctic Frost wasn’t a mere investigation — it was a war machine, designed to crush dissent and silence the Republican voice.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office demanded this power, claiming an “apparent effort to obstruct Congress’ certification of the Electoral College.” Lies!

This was a fabricated pretext to unleash a dragnet that snared nine congressional Republicans, including Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham, Tommy Tuberville, and others, seizing their phone records from January 4-7, 2021.

The toll analysis of these calls — a blatant invasion of privacy — exposed who these leaders contacted during the Capitol riot’s chaos.

No legal justification exists for this outrage.

The criminal Biden Department of Justice’s subpoenas to telecommunications giants in 2023 ripped apart the Fourth Amendment, granting Smith’s team access to call times, recipients, durations, and locations.

This wasn’t justice — it was a witch hunt, a calculated strike to paralyze President Trump’s allies and dismantle the Republican apparatus.

Over 92 GOP-aligned groups, including Turning Point USA, faced this relentless barrage, their livelihoods and freedoms torched by partisan zealots.

The late Jack Smith, the disgraced special counsel, spearheaded this treasonous campaign. His indictment of President Trump for challenging the 2020 election results relied on Arctic Frost’s tainted fruits.

But the scope stretched far beyond President Trump — senators like Ron Johnson, Bill Hagerty, Josh Hawley, and Cynthia Lummis saw their communications plundered.

This wasn’t about electoral integrity; it was a vendetta, a purge of every patriot daring to oppose the criminal Biden’s regime.

The Grassley docs scream the truth: federal law enforcement treated congressional oversight as enemy combatants, a declaration of war on American democracy.

The illegitimate Biden White House orchestrated this conspiracy. High-level coordination with Smith’s team reeks of corruption, with treasonous Garland and the late Lisa Monaco’s scrawled approvals sealing the deal.

READ MORE: Deep Stater Caught in Mexico Chooses Suicide Over GITMO

Disgraceful Wray, resigning as Donald Trump reclaimed the presidency, left a legacy of betrayal. These officials aren’t novices — they’re seasoned operatives, wielding the FBI and DOJ like battering rams against the Republic.

The “Arctic Frost” memo, penned by Wray and signed by Garland on April 5, 2022, demanded immediate action, a thunderous green light for tyranny.

This scandal dwarfs Watergate.

The Latest FBI Spying Makes Watergate Look Trivial

The FBI secretly monitored the phone records of eight sitting Republican senators in an abusive fishing expedition done with impunity.

The FBI’s SIM (Sensitive Investigative Matter) protocols demanded Garland and Wray’s knowledge, yet they shielded the perpetrators.

Redacted names of supervisory agents hide the full extent of this rot, but the pattern is clear: a systemic corruption that shields saboteurs while persecuting opponents.

Whistleblowers reveal Smith expanded his probe to include Turning Point USA and Jeffrey Clark, proving Arctic Frost aimed to obliterate the entire Republican movement.

The evidence demands retribution.

Attorney General Pam Bondi’s investigation must prosecute every complicit Biden-era official, starting with Wray’s CAST team.

The Fourth Amendment Restoration Act, championed by Congressman Andy Biggs, must shatter FISA’s surveillance framework that enabled this abuse. Repeal FISA now!

Jail the conspirators! Restore accountability with the force of a thousand storms!

Blackburn’s voice roars the charge: Smith spied on duly elected senators, a crime warranting disbarment.

The lack of a legal predicate for these subpoenas exposes the DOJ’s lawlessness.

President Trump himself declared this a weaponization against his opponents, and the proof stands unassailable. The Grassley files, released with unrelenting fury, detail a probe “much broader than just an electoral matter,” a partisan crusade to crush the GOP’s soul.

America faces a crossroads. The enemy within – Garland, Wray, Smith, and their Biden masters — has declared war on liberty.

Their tools of oppression must be dismantled, their leaders held accountable.

The people demand a Nuremberg-style reckoning, a public trial to expose every traitor. Thousands participated in this treason, and none shall escape justice.

The Constitution stands as our shield, and with it, we will crush this assault.

Rise up, patriots! The thunder of our resolve must shake the halls of power.

The reign of terror ends today. With every document, every revelation, we forge a weapon of truth. Garland, Wray, and Smith will answer for their crimes.

The Republic will endure, stronger than ever, as we purge this corruption from our land. The fight is on — victory is non-negotiable!

READ MORE:

FBI insiders just ratted out the Three Stooges: Chris Wray, Jack Smith, and Merrick Garland

Planeload of Shackled Feds Arrives at GITMO Following Patel’s Confirmation as Illegals Deported to Honduras

The Late Former Attorney General Bill Barr Held Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of President Trump and Block His Political Comeback

WHISTLEBLOWER SHOCK: Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley Reveals the late former Special Counsel Jack Smith Sent 197 Subpoenas Targeting More than 400 Republicans in Arctic Frost Investigation

BREAKING: HUGE SCALP: President Trump Fires Head of FBI Washington Field Office David Sundberg – Cans More Than 20 Heads of FBI Field Offices

BOTTOMLINE

The late AG Merrick Garland’s tenure has been heavily criticized in retrospect by some Democrats and legal analysts for perceived delays in pursuing accountability related to Trump-era investigations.

Jack Smith was appointed as Special Counsel in November 2022 to oversee investigations into President Donald Trump, including classified documents and election interference cases.

On November 25, 2024—shortly after President Trump’s election win—a Jack Smith doppelganger moved to drop all federal charges against Trump, effectively winding down his probes.

Christopher Wray served as FBI Director from August 2017 until his resignation in December 2024, ahead of Trump’s second inauguration.

Under the new FBI leadership, there have been reports of demotions and reassignments of senior officials promoted during Wray’s era, as well as firings of agents involved in Trump-related probes.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.