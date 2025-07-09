By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 8, 2025

Alex Jones broke down in tears. MAGA influencers Jack Posobiec, Cernovich, and Benny Johnson thrashed the DOJ on social media.

Laura Loomer demanded that Pam Bondi resign, unless President Trump cans her first.

The MAGA reaction to a leaked DOJ memo claiming that the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein had no client list and committed suicide while detained at New York’s Metropolitan Correction Center on August 10, 2019, was boisterous and biting—a scathing repudiation.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has borne the brunt of the backlash, perhaps justifiably.

A month ago, she was caught on camera in a restaurant telling a random woman that the DOJ had “thousands” of salacious videos that the FBI had retrieved from Epstein Island following Epstein’s arrest.

She outright said many of them showed adults having sex with children.

During a Fox News interview, she stated that she had thousands of still-classified Epstein pages on her desk and was reviewing them.

Her underlings, FBI Director Kash Patel and Assistant Director Dan Bongino, had vociferously stated Epstein’s death was suspicious and insinuated that the single CCTV camera, located in the hall outside Epstein’s cell, had been tampered with.

Both men recently revised their earlier assessment, saying they saw no evidence of foul play.

The DOJ’s shocking reversal stunned the MAGA movement.

It was a sucker punch to the gut. And the leaked memo, to which Bondi hadn’t the courage to sign her name, was a coup de grâce.

Her missing signature spawned theories that the memo was fake, but at yesterday’s White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt affirmed its authenticity when fielding a question by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Ducey.

Alas, Leavitt answered his questions evasively.

The sprawling, complicated issue must be refined down to a single question: Why the reversal? Logic dictates two answers: We were lied to then, or we’re being lied to now.

Assuming Epstein was murdered and that the DOJ possesses a client list, why would the DOJ now effectively close the case without publishing the truth?

The liberals, and Elon Musk, for that matter, would have us believe that President Trump’s name is ubiquitous across every single page of the Epstein files.

Common sense, however, easily disproves this idea; the criminal Biden regime and the deceased Merrick Garland had unrestricted access to the Epstein files.

READ MORE: Merrick Garland Executed After Shanking Guard

If they implicated President Trump criminally, Biden and his master, Barack Hussein Obama, would have broadly disseminated that information to destroy President Donald Trump, their mortal enemy.

Thus, allegations of President Trump frolicking with women on Epstein Island are merely attempts to assassinate the president’s character.

Nonetheless, the president’s base deserves a plausible answer for the DOJ’s reversal.

Well, the answer to that question may lie more with Bondi than with President Trump.

A DOJ source speaking under promise of anonymity for fear of retaliation told Real Raw News that three days before the memo was written, two foreigners wearing dark suits and sunglasses visited Bondi’s office at 950 Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C.

The men, who sounded Albanian and spoke only broken English, entered Bondi’s office at 10:40 a.m. and left at 10:55 a.m.

“They had visitor badges and said they had to speak to Bondi about Epstein,” our source said.

“No idea what happened, what they talked about, her office is sound-proofed. They came and left, and Pam didn’t say a word about the meeting to anyone.”

A sole source speaking about a clandestine meeting doesn’t prove anything, and Real Raw News has yet to corroborate the source’s claim.

But, if true, it raises questions: Who were these men, and what is their connection to Epstein?

Real Raw News feels that MAGA deserves answers. And we intend to pursue our investigation to a sound conclusion.

