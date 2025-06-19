By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 18, 2025

Yesterday the media was replete with stories about DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, a patriot, being hospitalized for an allergic reaction to something.

No article mentioned what triggered a reaction so severe that paramedics had to rush her from her office to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Bee sting? Peanut allergy? Lactose intolerance? Nothing’s been confirmed.

However, two DHS sources told Real Raw News that Noem was eating lunch in her office when she suddenly collapsed and started frothing at the mouth and convulsing.

Paramedics arrived in minutes, sources said, and suspected that Noem had ingested a powerful narcotic like Fentanyl, and they administered Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses opioid overdoes, to stabilize her for transport to the hospital.

Noem, source added, responded positively to the treatment and became coherent but couldn’t explain why she had tumbled from her chair to the floor.

She had been eating salad topped with grilled chicken moments before she collapsed, sources said.

She was brought by ambulance to Walter Reed, where physicians pumped her stomach and held her for evaluation.

The meal she’d been eating, sources said, is currently being tested for toxins.