By Martin Arostegui | Georgie English

July 13, 2026

CUBA’S ruling Castro family is offering President Donald Trump a private island in a desperate bid to stop the US president decapitating their dying regime, sources say.

The idyllic Cayo Santa María super resort would be renamed “Trump Island” – but only if US sanctions are lifted and plans for a luxury hotel casino project go ahead.

President Donald Trump has waged a pressure campaign against Cuba. Reuters

Cuba has proposed renaming the idyllic Cayo Santa María super resort to ‘Trump Island’. Alamy

The island government is pitching empty hotels and untapped coastline to investors – including a UAE family business with ambitions to build a Trump-branded resort.

Bizarre AI images show President Trump in a flowered shirt, sipping a Mojito beside a skyscraper emblazoned with his name overlooking Santa Maria’s beaches.

The Trump administration has denied that any direct negotiations with the Castro family are underway over developments on Cayo Santa Maria.

Leonel Leon, a producer for the US-supported Cuban broadcasting service RTV Marti, said the last-ditch bid to get Trump on side with the island only “reveals the regime’s desperation”.

America could stage a friendly takeover of Cuba as talks with the ‘failing’ island appear to reach a critical point. President Trump Targets Cuba as Major Blackout Hits the Island.



Washington recently issued a criminal indictment against strongman Raul Castro for ordering the 1996 shooting down of two aircraft of a Miami-based Cuban exile organization in which four Cuban Americans were killed.

The US Treasury department also slapped sanctions on GAESA, a Panama-registered conglomerate operated by the Castros, which controls Cuba’s economy in partnership with foreign investors.

This has pushed the country – and the Castros – to the brink financially as President Trump’s walls rapidly close in.

But US government and Cuban sources say that there have been “backchannels” through which the administration is talking with the Castro – particularly the ex-president’s grandson, Raulito.

Cuban special forces march in Havana, during the military parade to commemorate the beginning of the Cuban Communist Party. AFP

The grandson of former president Raul Castro, Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro. EPA

An aerial view of Cayo Santa María off the north coast of Cuba. Alamy

Raulito – nicknamed “The Crab” – is understood to be aggressively pushing for direct negotiations with President Trump.

His calls came shortly after President Trump dangled a negotiating opportunity as he said: “Cuba has no oil but has nice property and a nice shoreline.”

Raulito has tried bypassing hardline Secretary of State Marco Rubio – who advocates US military intervention in Cuba – by sending written proposals to President Trump by post.

White House officials say the envelopes have been returned unopened.

But a retired US intelligence officer, who has operated in Cuba, believes the Castro regime may have penetrated the US government.

They told The Sun: “They may have reason to believe that deals can be struck with some of Trump’s business cronies.”

He claims major American hotel chains and individual investors are seeking to take advantage of the regime’s weakened state by striking lucrative deals.

Many are interested in picking up Cuban hotels and real estate projects that were abandoned by European and Arab investors after US sanctions kicked in.

Raul Castro has been indicted by the US on charges of murder. Shutterstock Editorial

Two stones sit on the causeway leading to Cayo Santa Maria declaring the union of Fidel and Raul Castro as leaders of Cuba. Times Newspapers Ltd

Cayo Santa Maria appears to be the leading patch of land up for sale for the ravaged Cubans.

The 16 km strip of white, sandy beach sits off the northern coast and is connected to the mainland by a 48 km causeway.

Known locally as the “White Rose of the King’s Gardens”, the sun-soaked strip is already known as one of Cuba’s most lucrative resort destinations.

But with President Trump’s name attached, it could become a global tourism hotspot.

Potential plans for Trump Island remain under wraps for now, with concept documents simply saying it is a “naming option under review”.

Washington already has a strong grip on Cuba – and a Miami-based company has already obtained US government permission to sell oil to energy-starved Cubans.

This has allowed them to jump the US blockade that has been stopping oil shipments from Venezuela, Mexico and Russia.

US Army War College professor and Latin America expert Evan Ellis said there is no private entity in Cuba that can handle the logistics involved.

The island of Cayo Santa María. Alamy

Carlos Calvo, Cuban army defector and ex-Castro bodyguard, told The Sun:

“Any operation on that scale would have to involve the military and could only be negotiated through regime front men.”

The Crab, who speeds around in his luxury 4X4 car through Havana’s rubbish-strewn streets teeming with desperate Cubans queuing for rations, has met with US officials.

He joined discussions with CIA director John Ratcliffe when the spy chief led a delegation to Cuba last month.

Raulito has been actively promoting economic reforms presented before Cuba’s rubber-stamp congress.

He hopes it can set up a new supervisory body to administer “more flexible” rules for foreign investors, such as allowing direct employment of up to 100 workers.

Until now, all wages and salaries are paid through GAESA – which is being heavily impacted by President Trump’s sweeping sanctions.

A British businessman involved in Cuba’s energy sector says state security agents infiltrated in his workforce report on any violations of state guidelines.

“Reforms pushed by The Crab will create a mafia of official oligarchs, leaving the regime’s repressive apparatus largely intact as happened in Russia,” Calvo said.

A man cooks with firewood during a blackout in Havana on May 13, 2026. AFP

Leon warned that President Trump could lose support among Florida’s Cubans if he falls for the “island trap”.

“A contract with Cuba’s ruling group is not a contract with the country but a deal with its jailer,” he said.

President Trump has been eyeing up the communist regime in Cuba for months now after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and charged him with narco-terrorism and drug trafficking charges.

He warned Cuba to make a deal earlier in the year and threatened to rip up the regime for good.

President Trump warned that even without US intervention, the country is “ready to fall” on its own soon.

But as President Trump continues to battle with Iran, his eyes have been briefly taken away from Cuba – paving the way for key negotiations to take place.

READ MORE:

Navy SEALs Rescue 14 USA Children Enslaved as Zinc Miners in Cuba Amid Island-Wide Blackout

U.S. Indicts Cuba’s Raúl Castro for Murder of Americans 30 Years Ago

US Tightens Sanctions on Cuba, Frames the Move as “Humanitarian” as Russia Moves in as a Counterweight

Crazy Cubans Try Sneaking into GITMO to Steal Diesel to Fuel Generators Amid Widespread Blackouts

BOTTOMLINE

Cuba’s Castro family is allegedly pitching a luxury development on Cayo Santa María — a real, scenic key/cay on Cuba’s northern coast known for white-sand beaches, turquoise water, and existing all-inclusive resorts.

The idea floated includes branding it as “Trump Island,” building a high-end hotel/casino resort, and tying it to sanction relief.

The pitch is portrayed as a desperate last-ditch effort to avoid harsher U.S. pressure or potential intervention as the Cuban economy collapses under sanctions, fuel shortages, blackouts, and tourism cratering.

In reality, the Trump administration (as of mid-2026) has ramped up maximum pressure via:

Sanctions on GAESA (the military-run conglomerate tied to Castro family interests that controls much of Cuba’s economy and tourism).

A criminal indictment against former leader Raúl Castro related to the 1996 downing of civilian planes.

Broader economic squeeze that has left Cuba in dire straits.

Cuba’s economy is in serious trouble after decades of mismanagement under the communist system, worsened by U.S. sanctions targeting the regime’s control structures.

Geopolitics in the Caribbean moves fast in 2026 — expect more claims, denials, and negotiations as the pressure campaign continues.

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