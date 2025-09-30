By Bob Hoge

September 30, 2025

On Saturday, President Donald Trump authorized the use of military force to quell the never-ending drama in Portland, and late Sunday, Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth made good on that and ordered 200 National Guard troops to the West Coast city.

Portland, of course, has been the site of many Antifa riots, the recent violent actions against ICE facilities, and—don’t forget—numerous Black Lives Matter outbursts during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

They vandalized the federal Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and were accused of arson, destruction, and attacks on federal officers.

The Trump administration said they’re not going to put up with that kind of activity any longer:

Hegseth sent the forces in for 60 days:

State leaders say they’ve received a memo from federal officials authorizing Oregon National Guard members to “perform federal functions” for 60 days.

For weeks, President Trump has called out Portland, specifically citing protests outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Macadam Ave.

For weeks, President Trump has hinted that he may send additional federal law enforcement or troops to the city.

Many state and local officials have disputed that framing, saying that the president is relying on an outdated view of the city and may be referencing videos from the protests in 2020.

Not surprisingly, the Democrats who have overseen the perpetual anarchy in Portland are showing no interest in stopping it, and immediately moved to block President Trump’s action:

Gov. Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, and Portland Mayor Keith Wilson held a news conference Sunday where they squawked about President Trump trying to “score political points” and overstepping his political authority.

They would have a leg to stand on, perhaps, if they’d done anything in their power in the last five years to restore law and order to the Rose City.

The problem is that the president is using social media to inform his views,” Rayfield said. “Instead of working with elected leaders across this country, the president is either purposefully ignoring the reality on the ground in Portland to score political points or at best is recklessly relying upon social media gossip.”

Throughout the weekend, Oregon officials had hoped to persuade President Trump and other cabinet officials from moving forward with a plan he announced on social media Saturday morning to send troops to Portland – “authorizing Full Force, if necessary” – though the president did not specify what he meant.

As we reported, President Trump declared Antifa to be a “major” terrorist organization, which could significantly change how the federal government deals with them.

Editor’s Note: The days of lawlessness in our major cities are over. Thanks to President Trump, our streets will be SAFE once again.

BOTTOMLINE

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth issued a memorandum federalizing and deploying 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to Portland, Oregon, for a period of 60 days.

The deployment was ordered under federal authority, citing the need to protect federal immigration facilities, such as those operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), from what the administration described as attacks by “domestic terrorists” amid ongoing protests.

The troops are drawn from the Oregon National Guard, but the order bypasses state approval, invoking Title 10 of the U.S. Code to place them under federal control.

This move is part of a broader pattern, with similar announcements for other cities like Memphis, Tennessee, aimed at curbing protests near federal sites.

On September 29, 2025, the state filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, seeking to block the order.

Woke Democrat Governor Kotek reportedly ignored initial communications from Hegseth, prompting the federal override.

“Democrats are literally mad that President Trump is making their city safe.”

The White House and Department of Defense frame it as a defense of federal law enforcement, even if state leaders disagree.

