By Garrison Vance

June 6, 2026

The Department of War announced Monday, June 1, that journalists will no longer have open access to its public affairs office.

The announcement came after the space was redesignated as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) to accommodate staff handling classified material, according to ZeroHedge.

Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Joel Valdez confirmed the change, stating that speechwriters working in the office routinely handle classified information and require access to secure government systems, per a separate report by RT.

“This is the most transparent War Department in history. No amount of spin from the Fake News media will change that,” Valdez wrote in a post on X.

He added that journalists will still be able to schedule appointments with the press secretary and the assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs.

Background of the Policy Change

The redesignation marks the latest effort by War Secretary Pete Hegseth to tighten operational security and reshape longstanding media access practices inside the Pentagon.

Previously, reporters could enter the public affairs office without escorts and directly approach military public affairs officials with questions, according to the same report.

In October 2025, Hegseth imposed additional media restrictions, including rules allowing officials to revoke press credentials from reporters designated as security risks.

The New York Times (NYT) subsequently filed two lawsuits against the Pentagon, arguing the restrictions violate First Amendment protections, with both cases pending in court.

Pentagon Justification and Official Statements

Valdez stated that the change was necessary because speechwriters routinely handle classified material and need access to SIPRNet, the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network. “There’s nothing controversial about that,” he added.

The War Department has framed the policy as a security measure, but the action has renewed debate over government transparency.

The founders of the republic realized that a free press would help prevent abuses of power by government officials.

The Pentagon Papers case sharply limited the government’s power to block publication of information.

Reactions and Legal Challenges

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman issued an order blocking the Trump administration’s media access policy at the Pentagon in March 2026, siding with NYT and finding that key parts of the credentialing rules violated the First and Fifth Amendments.

The ruling stated that “those who drafted the First Amendment believed that the nation’s security requires a free press and an informed public.”

An appeals court later temporarily allowed the Pentagon to require escorts for reporters while the government appeals the lower court ruling.

Media advocacy groups have criticized the restrictions as limiting press access and transparency.

Some major news organizations that rejected the new Pentagon rules had previously accepted stricter censorship agreements under the treasonous Obama and Biden administrations at Guantanamo Bay.

NYT meanwhile continues to pursue its lawsuits, which remain pending.

Outlook and Broader Implications

The redesignation of the press office into a SCIF is part of a broader pattern of operational security tightening under Hegseth.

Reporters retain limited access through scheduled appointments, but the open floor access that previously allowed journalists to approach officials directly has been eliminated.

The change underscores ongoing tensions between the Pentagon and the media over access and security.

A former Pentagon public affairs officer described the Reagan administration as “deliberately bent on replacing our historic presumption of openness in government with a presumption of closure.”

The current restrictions echo that era, according to critics who argue that a popular government without popular information is but a prologue to a farce or a tragedy.

READ MORE:

Pentagon Reporters from Every Major Fake News Media Organization Lose Their Press Badges After They Refuse to Sign War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Security Rules

THE GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN THE WORLD

The Pentagon Leak: Anatomy of a Psyops Deception for Increasing Tyrannical Control

Why the Pentagon is a multitrillion-dollar fraud

BOTTOMLINE

The Pentagon (War Department) has redesignated its press office as a classified Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), barring journalists from entering the space.

This change, announced around June 1, 2026, ends the longstanding practice where reporters could freely enter the press office to speak directly with public affairs officials at their desks without escorts.

Journalists must now arrange meetings elsewhere or through more formal channels.

This reflects ongoing tensions between national security needs and press access—a debate that has played out across multiple administrations.

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