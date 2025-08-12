By Emily Wright

President Donald Trump has put up a $50 million (£37 million) bounty for anyone who can help capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed Maduro is working with criminal gangs to smuggle weapons and narcotics across America's borders.

In his address, Rubio claimed it would be a “very bad day” for Venezuela should that happen, as he signed a security agreement with Guyana.

"Maduro uses foreign terrorist organizations like [Tren de Aragua], Sinaloa and Cartel of the Suns to bring deadly drugs and violence into our country," she declared.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has confiscated 30 tons of cocaine (over 27,200 kg) connected to the Venezuelan leader and his cronies, Bondi revealed.

Almost seven tons were directly tied to Maduro himself, she explained, noting this serves as a major revenue stream for criminal organizations across Venezuela and Mexico, reports the Express.

"Cocaine is often laced with fentanyl, resulting in the loss and destruction of countless American lives," she warned.

The US previously offered a $25m (£18.6m) reward for Mr Maduro's capture, but this new announcement doubles that amount, according to the Mail.

During President Trump's previous presidency, American authorities indicted Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials on various charges, including narco-terrorism, corruption and drug trafficking.

Maduro, 62, a former union leader, has served as Venezuelan president since 2013 following Hugo Chavez's death.

He is broadly regarded as a dictator, running an authoritarian regime marked by rigged elections, grave human rights violations, widespread corruption and devastating economic collapse.

He has also faced repeated allegations of crushing opposition movements and stifling dissent throughout Venezuela, including through violent means.

"The DOJ has seized over $700 million of Maduro-linked assets, including two private jets, nine vehicles and more. Yet Maduro's reign of terror continues," Ms Bondi added. "He is one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world, and a threat to our national security."

She pledged that the dictator "will be held accountable for his despicable crimes".

Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Maduro of conspiring with gangs to bring illegal drugs into the US (Image: Getty)

There was such widespread skepticism about the legitimacy of the 2018 presidential elections, which he won, that National Assembly president Juan Guaidó was proclaimed the rightful leader of Venezuela by anti-Maduro lawmakers.

Last year, Maduro sought a third term as president.

The election authority, aligned with Maduro, declared him the winner in July, but failed to disclose the vote counts from each of the country's 30,000 polling stations.

The opposition party, which had Edmundo González as its candidate, also claimed victory.

Then, in November, the late Secretary of State Antony Blinken officially recognized González - who has since fled Venezuela after an arrest warrant was issued by Maduro - as the president-elect.

The Trump administration shared the same stance, with current Secretary of State Marco Rubio accusing Maduro of election tampering just last month.

"One year since dictator Nicolás Maduro defied the will of the Venezuelan people by baselessly declaring himself the winner, the United States remains firm in its unwavering support to Venezuela's restoration of democratic order and justice," stated Mr. Rubio.

"Maduro is not the President of Venezuela, and his regime is not the legitimate government."

Following Maduro's return to office, the UK and EU also imposed sanctions against his government.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), in coordination with the Department of State, has indeed increased the reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro to up to $50 million under the Narcotics Rewards Program.

This announcement was made recently, escalating from previous amounts due to Maduro's alleged role as a leader of the Cartel de los Soles, a group accused of trafficking narcotics into the United States for over a decade.

The bounty was initially set at $15 million in 2020 when Maduro was indicted on drug trafficking charges, later raised to $25 million, and now doubled again amid ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela, including disputes over the 2024 presidential election results, where Maduro claimed victory without providing evidence.

This $50 million figure is notably twice the $25 million reward that was once offered for Osama bin Laden under the Rewards for Justice program, highlighting the U.S. government's intensified focus on Maduro as a high-priority target in its efforts to combat transnational organized crime and support democratic processes.

The increase aligns with broader U.S. foreign policy priorities under the current administration, including designations of the Cartel de los Soles as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity on July 25, 2025.

Individuals with relevant information can contact the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) via phone, messaging apps, or email, with confidentiality assured for tipsters.

This development has drawn widespread media attention and is seen as a significant escalation in U.S. pressure on the Maduro regime.

