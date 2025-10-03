By Cristina Laila

October 3, 2025

The Justice Department on Wednesday fired the top national security prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Michael Ben’Ary was fired after investigative reporter Julie Kelly publicly called him out as a top advisor to the late Lisa Monaco.

Recall that Lisa Monaco was an Obama-Biden partisan hack who targeted President Trump and threatened to indict top Republicans for January 6.

Monaco was part of Obama’s secret team that met in the White House basement in 2016 to discuss how to set up President Donald Trump in their Trump-Russia collusion sham.

President Trump revoked Lisa Monaco’s security clearance earlier this year.

“The DOJ fired the top national security prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia a few hours after MAGA activist Julie Kelly denounced him on X because he has been detailed to work for the deputy attorney general in the last administration,” MSNBC’s Ken Dilanian said on Wednesday evening.

Today’s firing had nothing to do with the Comey’s case according to MSNBC.

Julie Kelly shot back at Ken Dilanian after he blamed her for the firing.

Michael Ben’Ary’s firing follows President Trump’s firing of Erik Siebert as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia because he refused to bring charges against now-GITMO detainee Letitia James, the late James Comey, the late Adam Schiff, and others.

Deep State prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia tried to defend Comey by leaking a memo the night before he was indicted.

Shortly after Siebert’s firing, Lindsey Halligan, the new Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, indicted the late former FBI Director James Comey.

Following Comey’s indictment, Comey’s son-in-law resigned from the Eastern District of Virginia, and it was reported that many more resignations from the DOJ were imminent.

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) fired Michael Ben’Ary, the chief of the national security unit in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), on October 1, 2025.

Ben’Ary, a career prosecutor who had worked at the DOJ for over a decade, previously served as a top advisor to the late former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during the criminal Biden administration.

He was detailed to her office as senior counsel and later promoted to assistant deputy attorney general before returning to the EDVA shortly before President Trump’s inauguration in January 2025.

The firing occurred just hours after investigative reporter Julie Kelly posted on X criticizing Ben’Ary’s ties to Monaco and speculating that he was part of internal resistance within the EDVA to indicting the late former FBI Director James Comey on charges related to false statements and obstruction from his 2020 Senate testimony.

Kelly’s post highlighted Ben’Ary’s role under Monaco, whom she accused of involvement in the “Russiagate hoax,” the January 6 prosecutions, and efforts to target President Trump.

This came amid broader Trump administration actions in the EDVA, including the recent indictment of Comey on September 25, 2025, the firing of former U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert for resisting charges against figures like Comey, New York AG Letitia James, and Rep. Adam Schiff, and the resignation of Comey’s son-in-law from the office.

Ben’Ary had a notable track record, including leading the prosecution of an accused terrorist linked to the 2021 Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members—a case the Trump administration has publicly touted.

Despite this, sources indicate the firing was not related to the Comey case directly, though conservative outlets framed it as a purge of criminal Biden-era holdovers tied to Monaco.

Lisa Monaco was a key figure in the alleged “Russiagate hoax” due to her roles in the Obama White House and Biden DOJ, left government service earlier in 2025 and joined Microsoft as head of global affairs.

President Trump revoked her security clearance and publicly called for her firing from the company in late September 2025, citing national security concerns.

This incident fits into a pattern of Trump administration moves to overhaul the DOJ, including additional reported resignations and indictments targeting perceived political opponents.

