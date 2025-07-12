WASHINGTON — Today, the Department of Justice announced that it has sent more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and clinics involved in performing transgender medical procedures on children.

The Department’s investigations include healthcare fraud, false statements, and more.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice.” — Attorney General Pamela Bondi

By Calvin Freiburger

July 12, 2025

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday that it has issued more than 20 subpoenas to doctors and medical facilities suspected of committing “gender transition” procedures on minors and breaking federal law in the process.

Shortly after returning to office, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that ended all federal support for “transition” procedures on minors, rescinded or amended all of the criminal Biden health bureaucracy’s past endorsements of underage “transitioning,” and called for a review of the medical literature on the subject, enforcing all existing restrictions on underage “transitioning,” and taking regulatory action to “end” the practice to the greatest extent possible under current law.

President Trump signs executive order protecting children from chemical and surgical gender mutilation

The executive order states that it ‘is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures.’

As a unilateral presidential action rather than a new law, that order did not and could not directly criminalize underage “transitions,” but it opened the door to taking a closer look at how left-wing medical professionals skirt other laws in the course of facilitating them.

Accordingly, the latest round of subpoenas concerns investigations into “healthcare fraud, false statements, and more,” the DOJ said in a press release.

“Medical professionals and organizations that mutilated children in the service of a warped ideology will be held accountable by this Department of Justice,” Attorney General Pam Bondi declared.

The Daily Wire adds that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) explains that it has “broad authority to protect consumers from unfair or deceptive acts or practices,” which “could be implicated if there is evidence that medical professionals or others omitted warnings about the risks or made false or unsupported claims about the benefits and effectiveness of [so-called] gender-affirming care for minors.”

At a Wednesday FTC workshop on the issue, DOJ chief of staff Chad Mizelle implored the public, “if you are someone who has been harmed, please come forward and let us know.”

Review of 60+ studies explodes left-wing claims that ‘gender transitions’ help children

‘There are no long-term studies’ showing benefits from ‘gender transitions’ for children, according to new research from the American College of Pediatricians.

A large body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children suffering gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence and that “reassignment” procedures fail to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide — and even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Shoddy, agenda-driven “research” can be produced to justify a lot of bad ideas. And transgenderism is a very bad idea.

Tucker Carlson explained that, according to the research that surveilled actual outcomes spanning three decades, people who obtained so-called ‘gender-affirming surgeries’ were ‘19 times more likely to kill themselves than people who hadn't.’

How many more mutilated victims of transgender ideology will choose assisted suicide?

Trans activists constantly bombard us with deceitful emotional blackmail, claiming that refusing hormone therapy and sex change surgeries to minors will cause suicides. But what of the detransitioners?

Many oft ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion, as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion in favor of “transitioning.”

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with an 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Explosive report reveals Vanderbilt promoted transgender surgeries to make ‘huge money’

WATCH: Matt Walsh on X: "Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" https://t.co/zedM7HBCBe" / X

