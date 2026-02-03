By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

February 4, 2026

At least 25 people who died between 2012 and 2018 voted for criminal Joseph Biden in Fulton County, Georgia, in the 2020 presidential election, according to a DOJ source whose statistics stem from voter rolls that the FBI seized during a raid on a Fulton County election hub last week.

On January 28, agents swarmed a hub in Union City, seizing records related to the stolen 2020 election, including ballots, voter rolls, ballot images, tabulator tapes, and other materials—all of which had been reviewed, presumably, by courts following President Trump’s challenges in early 2021.

As 25 agents carted out cardboard boxes, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, apparently overseeing the raid, lurked in the shadows, the brim of a baseball cap pulled low over her brow.

So voluminous are the files, our source said, they had to be split among alphabet agencies for just a cursory review, and could take months, or a year, to fully analyze, implying that independent auditors and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office could not have thoroughly inspected ballots, including 147,000 mail-in ballots, for irregularities in the three days it took them to declare they found no fraudulent ones.

“We already know their review was a deception, and we’ve only started digging into it. I can’t get into a lot of details, but in the little bit we’ve looked at so far, we’ve found the names of 25 voters who seemingly climbed out of their graves to vote. ‘Cause they’re dead, were dead in 2020. Funny thing is, none of this is hidden; it’s all in plain sight. What’s scary—if we extrapolate on this, we’ll probably find thousands of dead voters. It all confirms the longstanding myth of dead people voting for Democrats,” our source said.

The dead voter myth predates Donald Trump’s presidential wins and alleged loss.

Amid the infamous Y2K Florida recount, sexual deviant and suspected homosexual Al Gore told staffers that his opponent, the late George W. Bush, had resurrected the dead to vote for him.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

Now, in Georgia, the myth’s been proven true, at least insofar as the 2020 election. Our source said, metaphorically, that the DOJ stands atop the tip of the iceberg that must be drilled to the base to determine the depth of the Deep State’s corruptive influence.

“We can’t let criminal counties manage their own elections,” our source said. “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.