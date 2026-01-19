By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 17, 2026

A DHS source on Thursday told Real Raw News the department has irrefutable proof that Renee Good, the lesbian shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross, was an ANTIFA provocateur who had attended ANTIFA meetings nationwide.

The 37-year-old activist was killed on January 7 while interfering with ICE’s immigration enforcement mission.

She had weaponized her vehicle and tried to mow down Ross, who fired his service-issued sidearm in self-defense.

The Left has painted Good as a martyr, a beacon of hope, a victim of President Trump’s jingoistic, tyrannical regime, whereas the administration has labeled Good a “domestic terrorist,” a “violent rioter,” and an “agitator.”

“Good was a deeply embedded ANTIFA operative,” our source said.

“Ross acted appropriately, in line with his training. Good wasn’t just some random protester. She was ANTIFA through and through, trained in disruption tactics and with a history of attending secret meetings across the country. The evidence is ironclad.”

According to him, the DHS has obtained video and photos of Good at three underground ANTIFA meetings in 2025.

In August 2025, Good and her same-sex partner, Becca Good, showed up at an ANTIFA gathering at an abandoned warehouse in Seattle, where they and others discussed invading federal buildings and ICE detention centers.

A month later, the Goods surfaced in Portland, at an ANTIFA confab held at an LGBTQ+ club on Davis Street, where activists discussed sabotage strategies and urban guerrilla warfare against law enforcement.

They talked about procuring firearms, smoke grenades, gas masks, body armor, and burner phones. Two weeks later, the Goods attended a “social justice workshop” at a community center in Chicago. There, Renee Good called herself a “logistics coordinator” with “field experience” in disrupting Trump’s immigration crackdown.

She showed attendees photographs of herself standing beside persons linked to the 2020 George Floyd protests.

This evidence, our source said, proves that Good was not an innocent motorist driving home after dropping a child off at school.

Instead, she intentionally drove directly into an active ICE scene to antagonize agents.

“Renee Good was a professional protester impeding government work; that’s why she’s dead,” our source said. “Her partner, Rebecca–that’s why she’s under investigation right now.”

After the DOJ said it intended to investigate Becca Good, six of its liberal prosecutors resigned, saying they would not be party to President Trump’s political persecutions.

“Good riddance to them,” our source said. “They were woke radicals. Trump and Bondi will pick people to take their place.”