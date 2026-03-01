By Debra Heine

March 2, 2026

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed on Thursday that certain DHS staffers had allegedly installed spyware on her phone and computer, as well as on devices belonging to other political appointees.

“You wouldn’t even believe what I’ve found since I’ve been in this department,” Noem told conservative podcaster Patrick Bet-David .

Noem said she discovered the spyware last year with the assistance of former DOGE chief Elon Musk and his team.

“They helped me identify that some of my own employees in my department had downloaded software on my phone and my laptop to spy on me to record our meetings,” Noem said.

Bet-David was flabbergasted by the bombshell revelation. Stop it!” he exclaimed. Wow!”

“They had done that to several of the politicals,” Noem added.

The DHS Secretary said that if it weren’t for Musk’s technology experts, there would probably still be spyware on DHS laptops and phones.

Noem also disclosed that a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) was just recently discovered, containing files “no one knew existed.”

“An employee walked by a door and wondered what it was and started asking questions,” she explained, adding that when President Trump officials went inside to check it out, they found “individuals working there that had secret files that nobody knew about” on controversial topics.

Noem told Bet-David that the secret files were turned over to attorneys for review.

The secretary went on to say she has seen “eye-opening” data from Customs and Border Protection (CPB) and the National Laboratories regarding the scientists who traveled to the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in China to conduct gain of function experiments on coronaviruses.

“It was eye-opening,” she said.

The FBI and Department of Energy (DOE) have determined with moderate/low confidence that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan lab.

Noem told Bet-David that she never doubted that the “Deep State” (entrenched liberal resistance within the bureaucracy) existed, but never would have guessed that it was as bad as it is.

“I’m still every day trying to dig out people who don’t love America, not just in this department, but throughout the federal government,” she said.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem stated in an interview on the PBD Podcast with Patrick Bet-David that Elon Musk and his team assisted her in discovering spyware installed on her government-issued phone and laptop, as well as devices belonging to other political appointees within the department.

Noem alleged the software was downloaded by certain DHS employees to spy on her, record meetings, and monitor communications, describing it as part of broader internal issues, including hidden secure rooms with undisclosed files that were later turned over to attorneys.

She claimed this affected multiple political appointees and emphasized that the culprits were identified, polygraphed, and fired.

Noem praised Musk’s involvement, noting his team’s help came amid his broader role in auditing federal agencies for efficiency under the Trump administration.

Noem has been a vocal critic of previous administrations’ handling of border security and internal agency operations, framing this incident as part of efforts to root out disloyal elements within the bureaucracy.

