January 10, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has added 12,000 new officers and agents in under 12 months as the Trump administration ramps up interior enforcement heading into 2026.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) just announced a massive expansion of personnel made possible by funding allocated under the Big, Beautiful Bill.

“After receiving more than 220,000 applications to join ICE from patriotic Americans, ICE blew past its original hiring target of 10,000 new officers and agents within a year. In fact, we have more than doubled our officers and agents from 10,000 to 22,000,” DHS explained in a press release issued on Saturday.

“With these new patriots on the team, we will be able to accomplish what many say was impossible and fulfill President Trump’s promise to make America safe again.”

Thousands of these recent hires are already operating in the field while many more are in training.

DHS is still accepting applications to join ICE and is offering significant incentives to do so.

Meanwhile, DHS has launched a hard-hitting publicity campaign for enforcement efforts, even teasing a nine-figure deportation target.

“The peace of a nation no longer besieged by the third world,” DHS posted on New Year’s Eve along with an image of a vintage car parked on a sun-soaked, pristine beach.

“America After 100 Million Deportations,” a caption on the illustration reads.

More than 2.5 million illegal aliens were removed or driven out of the U.S. during 2025, according to the administration.

Roughly 1.9 million illegals self-deported while some 622,000 were removed or driven back after illegally crossing U.S. borders, DHS says.

“In less than a year, President Trump has delivered some of the most historic and consequential achievements in presidential history—and this Administration is just getting started,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem stated last month.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, we are making America safe again and putting the American people first. In record-time we have secured the border, taken the fight to cartels, and arrested thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens. Though 2025 was historic, we won’t rest until the job is done.”

BOTTOMLINE

The DHS and ICE have made headlines recently with a significant workforce expansion and provocative social media messaging around deportations.

This surge came from a nationwide recruitment campaign that attracted over 220,000 applications and hired more than 12,000 new personnel in under a year—exceeding the initial target of 10,000 hires.

This buildup aligns with broader Trump administration efforts, including over 2.5 million removals or self-deportations in 2025 (about 622,000 formal removals and 1.9 million self-deportations).

DHS continues to recruit, offering incentives like $50,000 signing bonuses, and has described the campaign as a “wartime recruitment” push targeting military veterans and gun enthusiasts.

There are only about 11-14 million undocumented immigrants and 47 million foreign-born residents in the U.S., per Census data, so 100 million deportations would require removing tens of millions of U.S.-born citizens (possibly under the 14th Amendment’s birthright citizenship).

However, the administration has set goals like 1 million deportations in the first year of Trump’s second term, backed by operations like the recent deployment of 2,000 agents in Minneapolis for what ICE called its “largest immigration operation ever.”

Overall, while the manpower growth is a concrete development, the “100 million” reference seems designed for impact rather than literal policy, sparking debates on immigration, race, and enforcement scope.

