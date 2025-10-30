By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday arrested three Atlanta couples who had orchestrated a nefarious scheme to exploit Friday’s trick-or-treating tradition to burglarize homes in affluent neighborhoods like Buckhead, Real Raw News has learned.

The suspects, identified as Marcus Brown and LaToya Jenkins, 32 and 30; Javier Hernandez and Sofia Ramirez, 35 and 33; and Tyrone James and Keisha Washington, 34 and 31, intended to use their children—dressed as ghosts and goblins—as decoys to gain access to homes, a DHS source RRN.

“These individuals intended to dress their own children—ranging from ages 5 to 12—as innocent trick-or-treaters,” our source said.

“The kids would knock on doors yelling ‘trick or treat,’ prompting homeowners to open up. Once the door was ajar, the adults, lurking nearby in costumes or plain clothes, would rush in, overpower residents, and ransack the homes for cash, jewelry, electronics, and food.”

The adults, he added, shared commonalities.

The three couples were SNAP recipients, and two of the adult males were convicted felons with lengthy rap sheets featuring a laundry list of crimes ranging from petty shoplifting to drug possession to breaking and entering.

The couples were unwed and had children out of wedlock.

The women, too, were unemployed and lived in the same Section 8 housing development in Atlanta’s Grove Park neighborhood, violating their housing assistance contracts by allowing the boyfriends to reside with them.

Moreover, they were all healthy, able-bodied adults apparently guilty of defrauding SNAP and the Public Housing Agency.

Our source said the couples had scouted targets using online neighborhood apps and social media posts about Halloween decorations.

They allegedly coordinated via text messages and face-to-face contact.

One female suspect texted another, “We’re getting us some food and whatever else we find on Halloween, and kids get candy.”

A male suspect reportedly posted a photograph of himself brandishing a handgun and had captioned it “Trump canceled our EBTs but we gettin’ our food October 31. Who with us?” He made no effort to conceal his identity.

A Samaritan saw the post on social media and alerted DHS, our source said.

DHS, collaborating with the Atlanta Police Department and the FBI, launched surveillance and obtained a search warrant for the suspects’ apartments and vehicles.

In the trunk of a jalopy, they found zip-ties, crowbars, duct tape, flashlights, stun batons, and a notebook with a list of addresses the suspects wanted to hit.

Scribbled on a page was a message: “Personal payday—cash, food, candy.”

Agents lured Tyrone James out of an apartment by standing near his doorstep while staging a theatrical argument, yelling and cussing as if they were about to throw hands.

When James, clad only in his underwear, emerged and shouted, “What the fuck is wrong with you fools? It’s almost midnight. We got a kid sleeping in here,” the agents pounced, pinning James to the pavement and cuffing him.

Then they stormed inside and arrested Keisha Washington.

Meanwhile, HSI agents sacked the other two apartments, catching the couples asleep in bed. LaToya Jenkins had reached for a can of pepper spray, but an agent knocked it from her hand.

Four handguns, an AR-15-style rifle, and two shotguns were seized from the apartments, our source said.

The arrested couples could face charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, child endangerment, and possession of unlicensed firearms, as well as numerous parole violations.

The children, our source said, have been remanded to Child Protective Services.