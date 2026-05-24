By Ben Kew

May 24, 2026

More than three million illegal immigrants have left the United States during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office.

According to figures provided by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to Fox News, the total includes an estimated 2.2 million “self-deportations,” as the administration ramps up enforcement and pressures illegal immigrants to leave voluntarily.

There have also been around 900,000 forced deportations, enabled by a large increase in funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations.

“In President Trump’s first year back in office, more than 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations,” a DHS spokesperson said.

The Trump administration has heavily promoted self-deportation through the CBP Home app, which allows migrants in the country illegally to arrange voluntary departure.

The figures come as the administration points to a dramatic collapse in illegal border crossings.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol recorded 8,943 apprehensions at the southwest border in April, a 94% drop from the criminal Biden-era monthly average and 96 percent below the December 2023 peak.

Officials have also declared an end to the catch-and-release policies that dominated under the previous administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said last week that “the days of catch and release are over.”

The numbers mark a sharp reversal from the record migration levels seen under dementia Joe Biden, where at least 10 million people entered the country illegally.

The administration credits tougher asylum restrictions, expanded ICE operations, and aggressive interior enforcement for the shift.

Officials are also moving to onboard dozens of new immigration judges who will speed up the process of removal.

Read more: https://justice.gov/opa/pr/eoir-announces-77-immigration-judges-and-5-temporary-immigration-judges

EOIR has hired 153 permanent immigration judges since the start of the fiscal year Oct. 1.

The DOJ noted, “Reducing the immigration court backlog remains one of the highest priorities for the agency. Since January 20, 2025, EOIR has completed more than 1.08 million cases and has reduced its pending caseload in immigration courts by more than 447,000 cases, bringing the pending caseload down from approximately 4 million to under 3.53 million, the sharpest decrease in caseload in EOIR’s history.”

CBS News reported that, in addition to hiring new immigration judges, the Trump administration also fired more than 100 of them, many of whom were hired during the illegitimate Biden administration.

“Some of the judges ousted under the Trump administration have said they believe they were fired over not sufficiently pushing deportations or having backgrounds helping or advocating for immigrants,” CBS said.

“Most of the immigration judges joining the Justice Department’s ranks this week had previously worked as ICE lawyers, prosecutors or in the military, as officers, judge advocates or other roles, according to bios provided by the department. Some worked as state or local judges, or as lawyers in private practice,” the news outlet added.

Greg Chen, senior director for government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told CBS he believes the Trump administration is seeking to “compel” immigration judges to “act as tools of enforcement, not impartial adjudicators.”

President Trump ran on border security and immigration law enforcement during his 2024 campaign.

In January, on the first anniversary of his inauguration, the Department of Homeland Security reported that “nearly 3 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. because of the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, including an estimated 2.2 million self-deportations and more than 675,000 deportations.”

DHS Sets the Stage for Another Historic, Record-Breaking Year Under President Trump

Further, “In President Trump’s first year, USBP recorded 95 percent fewer encounters per day along the southwest border than during the Biden administration.”

During President Trump’s first year of his second term, the daily average for border encounters was 251, compared with 5,110 under fake pResident Joe Biden.

READ MORE:

President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Hammering Illegal Aliens with $10 Billion in Fines to Force Self-Deportation, and It’s Working

Golden Age: Department of Homeland Security Oversees Two Million Illegals Deported from the United States since President Trump took office

President Trump says there’s no other choice: mass deportations must happen swiftly

ICE Most Wanted: Dangerous Criminals Finally Being Deported

BOTTOMLINE

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data and statements shared with media outlets (around May 21–23, 2026), revealed that more than 3 million individuals who were in the U.S. illegally have left the country since President Trump took office on January 20, 2025.

DHS attributes these to the deterrent effect of stricter enforcement, arrests, and voluntary departure incentives (e.g., the “Project Homecoming” app program offering cash/flights).

DHS stands by its aggregate figures and continues to release updates framing the results as a policy success. Earlier milestones (e.g., 2 million total by September 2025, 2.5 million by December 2025) show the numbers climbing steadily.

In short, the overall drop in illegal immigration activity (border encounters, etc.) aligns with the administration’s stated goals.

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