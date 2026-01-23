By Anthony Murdoch

January 24, 2026

The Deputy Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was highly critical of revelations that Canada’s legal euthanasia regime may be part of an organ harvesting operation, noting it is a “strange new horror.”

HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neil, as reported recently by the Washington Examiner, noted that Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program, as it’s known, has crossed a new line in unethical practices.

“We thought we’d seen all the possible horrors, you know, in America,” he said, adding, “and then Canada had this strange new horror that was really just shocking.”

O’Neil’s concerns over organ donation are not without merit.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a 38-year-old Canadian man who was euthanized had his heart successfully harvested and donated to a 59-year-old American man with heart failure.

Indeed, Canada is known as a “world leader in ODE, or organ donation after euthanasia.

A recent Dutch study revealed that, out of 286 instances of ODE reported up to 2021, 136 were Canadian.

According to O’Neil, he has not yet spoken to his Canadian counterpart regarding MAiD or organ donation but said the whole matter “is very unfortunate.”

There are “many factors and so many potential conflicts of interest,” he noted, and his department is always “looking for ways to improve every single part of organ donation, whether it’s living donors or deceased donors.”

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has worked to expand euthanasia 13-fold since it was legalized in 2016.

Canada now has the fastest-growing assisted suicide program in the world.

Meanwhile, Health Canada released a series of studies on advanced requests for assisted suicide.

Additionally, the Liberal government has been pro-abortion and has considered stripping Canadian pro-life charities and churches of their charity tax status.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, before last Christmas, a proposal by the all-party Finance Committee suggested legislation that could strip pro-life pregnancy centers and religious groups of their charitable status.

The legislation would amend the Income Tax Act and Income Tax. Section 429 of the proposed legislation recommends that the government “no longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations.”

