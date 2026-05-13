By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 14, 2026

Democrats plan to rewrite the rulebook on presidential pardons if they win the White House in 2028, Real Raw News has learned.

Throughout modern history, executive pardons have been held sacred, binding, and irrevocable, and no president of either party has tried to revoke a pardon issued by his predecessor.

The Supreme Court has affirmed that a pardon is a final act, vesting rights that cannot be rescinded.

Democrats are scheming to snap that guardrail, as they expect President Trump to proactively pardon his Cabinet and the Executive Branch to stop future Democratic administrations from filing criminal referrals against them.

According to White Hats at US Army Cyber Command who routinely monitor Deep State chatter, at least a dozen House and Senate Democrats, as well as one Republican traitor, have held clandestine meetings in a Georgetown hotel conference room to lay the groundwork for their insidious agenda.

Attendees included Representatives AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Jason Crow, Senators Chris Coons, Chuck Schumer, and Cory Booker, and turncoat Thomas Massie.

“Pardons have always been sacrosanct,” Massie told co-conspirators at a meeting last Wednesday.

“That changes when they become a get-out-of-jail-free card for a corrupt, criminal administration guilty of war crimes, defrauding the United States, waging lawfare against the media and political opponents, and protecting pedophiles. We won’t let the Supreme Court stand in the way.”

Crow, a diehard critic of the administration, suggested invalidating all preemptive pardons issued during President Trump’s final three months in office, which would violate Article 2 of the Constitution, specifically the Presidential Powers clause.

Yet Democrats think they’ve found a workaround by which they would draft legislation that, if codified, would strip the Supreme Court’s ability to hear cases involving pardon revocations.

By framing the legislation as an exercise of Congress’s authority to regulate federal court jurisdiction — a power upheld in cases like Ex parte McCardle (1869) — they intend to sidestep the conservative 6-3 Supreme Court majority.

“The court can’t review what it can’t hear,” Crow told his collaborators.

“If we get the House, the Senate, and the White House, the party will fall in line. After the damage Trump’s done to this country, they must.”

“It’s treason,” our source said, adding that ARCYBER forwarded the conversation to Staff Judge Advocate Major General David Bligh and General Eric M. Smith for review.

Asked how White Hats obtained the dialogue, whether they had prior knowledge of the meeting and bugged the room beforehand, our source said, “There’s little that escapes our attention, but if we share trade secrets, we’ll lose a tool we depend on.”

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