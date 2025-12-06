By M.D. Kittle

December 7, 2025

Garbage in, garbage out, or GIGO, as computer geeks commonly call it, is the principle that if a system receives inadequate or bad data, the results will surely be flawed.

The same goes for news reporting.

The garbage leaks that went into the Washington Post’s latest “Get Trump” hoax was so bad that even the Trump Derangement Syndrome-suffering New York Times could smell the stink.

As my colleague Brianna Lyman wrote this week, the Post’s Alex Horton and Ellen Nakashima claimed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth “gave a spoken directive” to “kill everybody” after a Sept. 2 strike left two smugglers “clinging to the smoldering wreck.”

As the Post is wont to do, the reporters cited two unnamed sources, “two people familiar with the matter.”

Nope, the New York Times later reported in debunking the Post’s piece.

Hegseth, the four reporters on the story wrote, “ordered a strike that would kill the people on the boat and destroy the vessel and its purported cargo of drugs.”

Admiral Frank M. Bradley ordered the “several follow-up strikes that killed the initial survivors and sank the disabled boat.”

Hegseth “did not give any further orders to him,” several anonymous sources told the Times.

‘It’s Not Surprising’

The secretary called the Post story “fabricated” and more “fake news” from the same newspaper that has made a habit of pushing political hoaxes and doing the dirty work of the Democratic Party.

No matter. Democrats liked the Post’s bogus version better. So did other corporate media outlets, such as Time.

The liberal mag in the wake of the Post’s “investigation” ran a pile-on piece headlined,

‘This Is Murder’: Could Hegseth Face Prosecution for Alleged Order to ‘Kill Everyone’ on Boat in Caribbean?

The story proved more provocative than factual.

Such overheated narratives were just what congressional Democrats craved to make incendiary allegations in their constant pursuit to take out their ultimate target: President Donald J. Trump.

“Secretary Talk Show Host may have been experiencing the ‘fog of war,’ but that doesn’t change the fact that this was an extrajudicial killing amounting to murder or a war crime,” said self-righteous Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

(Yes, the same guy that brought us the “Maryland Man” lie). “He must resign.”

Must he, Chris?

Some spineless Republicans have decided to jump on the “bipartisan” train, riding with Democrats who have sprung to the defense of narco-terrorists.

Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway, an expert in hoax-hunting, as her recent Dao Prize Award win underscores, posted earlier this week on X that WAPO has a long record of tainted reporting.

“It is not surprising that the WashPost, which originated the Russia collusion hoax, the Kavanaugh hoax, and the first Trump impeachment hoax, would run another false info op,” Hemingway wrote. “It IS a bit surprising that the NYT isn’t going along with it in their normal manner.”

‘Hellbent on Power’

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., also posted a reminder about the disingenuous Dems, their loathing of Hegseth, and their political endgame.

“He was and is a threat to permanent Washington’s status quo,” the Missouri Republican wrote on his X account. “They didn’t defeat the nomination and they tried hard. I saw all the behind-the-scenes craziness. He was their top target.”

Since then, the senator said, corporate media have pumped out one bogus story after another replete with anonymous leaks. It’s yet another psyop to undermine Hegseth, Trump and “other Realists in the Administration.”

“And for their next act? —They want him tried for war crimes. Yep — war crimes. They intend to prosecute another political opponent,” Schmitt railed.

“They have lost it. Congressional Democrats are fueled by a radicalized Leftist base and are hellbent on power. The rules don’t matter to them. At all.”

“Sound familiar? Russiagate, Democrat censorship, Covid tyranny, Democrat weaponization of DOJ,” he added.

And then the conservative offered some clear-headed advice to his fellow Republicans.

“Understand this reality and never bend the knee to this bullshit. Fight back,” Schmitt wrote, adding a hard truth that some Republicans can’t seem to get through their thick skulls.

“The liberal media will never love you.”

Now that’s taking out the garbage.

BOTTOMLINE

Recent allegations against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth are part of a coordinated Democratic “psyop” (psychological operation) and smear campaign.

Federalist Editor-in-Chief Mollie Hemingway compares it to past political controversies like Russiagate, the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and Trump’s impeachments, claiming it’s driven by anonymous leaks, “fake news,” and a desire to prosecute political opponents.

Hemingway cites Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) as saying Democrats have “lost it” and are fueled by a “radicalized Leftist base,” warning that they aim to try Hegseth for war crimes as their “next act.”

The core allegation stems from a September 2, 2025, U.S. military counternarcotics operation off the coast of Venezuela, targeting a boat suspected of smuggling drugs linked to terrorist-affiliated cartels.

Hegseth has strongly denied the claims, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the Washington Post story is “fabricated” and “fake news,” emphasizing that the operations were “lawful, approved by lawyers, and targeted terrorists” to stop drug flows harming U.S. communities.

